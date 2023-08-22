love horoscope for august 23, 2023

Here is what to expect for your love horoscope on August 23, 2023, at the start of Mercury retrograde in Virgo.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, August 23, 2023:

Aries

You may want to rethink a few things now that Mercury retrograde has begun. It's good to pull back when you're in a growing relationship. Today allows you to gain a clearer perspective and decide what you want in a loving partnership long-term.

Taurus

Healthy love requires a bit of confidence, Taurus, and today, despite your strong exterior, there's a softer side of you that needs more confidence. With Mercury retrograde beginning in your home and family sector, lean into those who know you best and can build your self-esteem and reduce self-doubt.

Gemini

It's time to revisit an old conversation, Gemini. The start of Mercury retrograde in your communication sector means that you may return to a conversation that needs more clarity. Don't allow yourself to avoid conflict. Instead, tackle your concerns directly.

Cancer

It's time to review and reanalyze your family budget, Cancer. It's always good when Mercury retrograde encourages you to become financially savvy. Today enables you to work with your partner on money expectations and spending habits. If you feel overwhelmed, consider hiring a life coach specializing in couples' budgeting.

Leo

Today, Mercury retrograde begins in your sign, and it can help you reflect over this year to decide what you want to do next. Today start gathering thoughts and ideas from conversations or situations you find intriguing. You don't have to jump to a decision during Mercury retrograde. What matters is finding your passion.

Virgo

Mercury retrograde is here, Virgo, and this may bring back an ex who already knows it isn't right for you. You may wish things could improve, and the next few weeks may have you thinking about the what-ifs. However, whatever you do, only jump back into something if you see signs of actual change.

Libra

Good friends help when you need a reminder about why you and an ex broke up. Today, don't hide your need for support and care from the people in your life. Instead, let them be there to help you see your way through a tough time. That's what friends are for.

Scorpio

Today you are reminded why high self-esteem is so important when dating and trying to meet 'the one.' Not everyone is going to deserve to have you in their lives. You may feel sad and wonder why meeting someone new is taking longer than expected. But, patience. Good things are coming to you as you wait.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you have a natural inclination towards self-expression, and you want your voice to be heard. Today you're the wise one in the group with excellent advice about love and life. You're expressive about relationship matters. Through your life experience and wisdom, you help many people to see things in a new way.

Capricorn

You may never know what happened or why a person ended your relationship. Today you are here to move on and rebuild your life on solid ground. You are ready to enjoy your peace, and if it means being single for a little while, the idea sounds good to you now.

Aquarius

Love and commitment take time to grow. Today you get to work on your relationship and rebuild what you feel is broken. Trust begins to be restored during Mercury retrograde, with open and transparent conversations between you and your partner.

Pisces

Today you discover how to be a creation of habit and stick to a powerful routine that gives you more control over your life. With Mercury retrograde in Leo, you're more reserved and able to hold back your secrets from those who don't need to know them.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.