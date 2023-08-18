The Love Horoscope For Saturday, August 19, 2023

We feel things with our hearts today, and here's what this means for your love horoscope starting August 19, 2023.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, August 19, 2023:

Aries

It's time to talk about the future, and from a financial point of view, Aries. Money is a tough topic for couples at times, and today's Jupiter in Taurus helps to lay a positive foundation for conversations that explore financial matters as a team. Matters related to real estate and purchasing property may come up today.

Taurus

There's an internal conflict today and it may impact the way you love. Today Uranus will square the Sun making it difficult to understand sudden and strong emotional reactions. Be tender with yourself and try to detach and give yourself some space when you need it.

Gemini

Today, don't get caught up in the past and focus solely on mistakes that cannot be changed. Today's Sun square Uranus can bring up distant memories that make you feel old wounds that have not healed. Working on your inner emotional health can be fruitful for your relationship and your personal life today.

Cancer

As Venus begins to break away from the Sun it allows you to talk about what you'd like the future to be and be heard. There can be some hardships associated with being with a person you love. You may find it harder to be alone or away from your person. Today can bring you closer together as a result.

Leo

Today's Sun conjunct Venus retrograde brings out a side of you that others don't always see. Self-love and self-respect are two practices you exercise in your relationships, and it helps to show how far you've grown as a person. You tend to the little things in love and it shows how you're ready to be in a loving relationship and break out of the dating seen.

Virgo

Trust yourself, Virgo. Today's Mercury conjunct Mars creates a foundation for an inner war in your heart. You may be battling with what you want and need from your partner. There can be a high risk for arguments and feeling resentful. Be careful to monitor your emotions and to be a bit patient, even if it's not easy to do so.

Libra

Keep an eye on the clock, Libra especially if it's a date night. Today you could become caught up in the business of life and run later than usual. With Neptune making a pull to your ruling planet today, you will want to keep tabs on your activities so you are relaxed and can enjoy your evening.

Scorpio

Love brings out the best in you today, Scorpio. Today you connect strongly with your emotions and it helps to guide your romantic decisions. There's a longing to experience the depths of romantic love today, and thanks to Venus square Jupiter, there's an energy that brings this out in your relationship.

Sagittarius

Thinking about an ex does not necessarily mean it's a good idea to call today. Today's Venus square Uranus can bring up all sorts of emotions in your heart, but when these sudden pangs of loss happen, try to do something else to keep yourself feeling less lonely. You won't want to act on impulse. Let time show you the truth about your relationship's potential.

Capricorn

Working on yourself is also working on your relationship. Today, self care is needed, and tending to your body and mind with rest and relaxation helps you to feel good about yourself— and others. Today don't put off what you need to do for you (get your nails done or keep a hair appointment). Indulge in the little things.

Aquarius

Things happen for a reason, including falling in love and falling out of it. Today you may feel like a relationship has finally come to a place where you can no longer grow together. The Sun opposite Saturn may put a strain on what is already going through a tough phase. While a breakup can feel pending, focusing less on pride and more on togetherness can help.

Pisces

Hope is restored in a relationship that you once felt unsure of. Mercury trine Pluto brings a positive transformational energy to your love life. You may see the potential of each other's future. You may also sense that what has been difficult can bring you closer together if you manage emotions and your time together in a supportive way.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.