love horoscope for august 17, 2023

Today, love becomes an adventure on August 17, 2023. Find out what's happening in romance for your zodiac sign starting this Thursday.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, August 17, 2023:

Aries

It's good to be sensitive, Aries. Today's Moon can bring out the harsher side of you when it comes to love. You have high standards and know what you want in a relationship, but today patience is needed. Love may take time to show you the good inside a person's heart. And what's worthwhile is also worth waiting for as it rarely comes easily.

Taurus

Romance is something you make time for, Taurus. Today the details of life can get in the way of being with the one you love. Carve out time. Set a date and make it happen, as being spontaneous may not be the best route toward connectedness today.

Gemini

Home requires attention from you today. You may be busy tending to a few things and not realize that you missed an event or date with family. Be sure to check in a little more frequently and align your calendars so dates and plans aren't set without coordinating schedules.

Cancer

Be cautious with words, Cancer. Today you may approach the sensitive side of life with an air of practicality. Love and romance benefit from your analytical approach because it provides structure for your relationship to grow. But don't lose sight of the feeling and more emotive parts of your relationship; that needs nurturing too.

Leo

Invite your partner out to dinner, Leo. Today's perfect for fine dining and going out dressed to the nines. Make plans to paint the town red or go out to see a show. Investing in your relationship on a high level brings out the best in your significant other and brings you closer.

Virgo

Self-love is an amazing thing for you to invest your time and energy into. Today ask yourself what it is you need most from others and then seek out new ways to give that to yourself. You don't want to enter a relationship with areas of your core self hungry and unfulfilled, right? So for today, do one thing that makes you feel whole and cherish it.

Libra

Today letting go of the past may still be hard to do, but you realize it's necessary to move on. Photos of your ex in your cell phone can be moved to a private folder. You might rename or delete their number from your phone. Write down a list of all the reasons why things didn't work out so you can recall it when you feel sad about the past. Keep notes and help yourself let go of what you can no longer change.

Scorpio

Friendships are a wonderful source of love and hope. Today, do one tiny thing to show your friends how much they mean to you. You can send a sweet note about a memory that you share and what it meant to you. Make plans to do a friend night to order pizza and watch a show to celebrate your love for one another.

Sagittarius

Today a workplace romance may be on the horizon. You may discover that a person you like has a crush on you too. It can be hard to resist not letting a potential love match bloom into something more when the feelings are mutual. This could be the start of your forever, and it's hard not to see where things will lead.

Capricorn

A self-help book, podcast or influencer's reels can speak to your heart today. Advice you need can find a way to come to you in a timely way. You might not even know you have a need to hear a particular peace of advice or information until it comes your way. Today give yourself permission to scroll the feed and see what comes your way.

Aquarius

Protect your love life from jealous eyes. Today as tempting as it may be to post all your emotions for someone on social media, it may be best to resist. You can call your significant other instead and tell them how wonderful they are in person. You can do something to show your love and letting the sweet gesture be your best kept secret.

Pisces

Single? Today is a great day to pursue meeting someone and falling in love. Update your dating profile with a new selfie and improve your description. Check out dating profiles of others and if you like one or two, act on it. Today is made for romance and you could be in luck!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.