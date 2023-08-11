For Saturday, here is your love horoscope for August 12, 2023, based on Venus, Mars, the Sun and the Moon.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, August 12, 2023:

Aries

Love can take you by surprise, Aries. Some days you find what you were looking for where you least expected to. Don't be surprised if the soulmate you've hoped to find is right in front of your eyes.

Taurus

Home is where the heart is, but don't fixate yourself on a building. Remember that you can find your 'home' in the heart of another. You can find comfort anywhere where there is safety and love.

Gemini

Talk about the future, Gemini. It's hard to bring up sensitive subjects when it comes to love and relationships, and where you hope things will lead. But today bringing a subject up may become surprisingly fruitful for you since the Sun and Venus are in one of the best positions of the year.

Cancer

Love does not need a reason, and neither do you. Today you sense a need in a partner and decide to step in and help. It's a big decision to go forward with assistance that you were not asked to provide. But the heart knows, and today you'll listen to its lead.

Leo

There's someone out there just for you, Leo. Today things begin to shift in a wonderful way. You finally come to a place of peace and self-assurance that the right person will see into your heart and know what you bring to the table. You won't have to work hard to earn love, you'll just have to be yourself.

Virgo

Let the love of the past stay where it is meant to be. When an ex comes back during retrograde season, it's not as though the two of you are picking up where you were in the past. You are entering an entirely new relationship, and so define this journey as you'd like for it to be. And consider the past a stepping stone, not the destination. You can't go back there, but you can toward a future that feels better than what you ever experienced before.

Libra

Friends don't let friends miss out on golden opportunities for love. Be careful who you talk with about your relationship or your hopes and fears. Today picking a person who supports you in everywhere is an essential ingredient to getting good advice when you need it.

Scorpio

Self-respect is the key to your success in love, especially as the Moon and Venus come together in your house of social status. You're ready to start over again, and a new day provides you with ample opportunity to take your healed heart and begin to see whose hands you can entrust it with. Yes, dating has changed and it's much harder than it was in the past, but with higher stakes comes greater gains. You deserve love and the journey is going to be worth it.

Sagittarius

You have learned so much from your past relationships, that sometimes you forget others have not walked in the same miles you have or wore the same pair of shoes. Today's Sun conjunct Venus is a solid reminder that you are here to learn all that you can about life, love, and the world around you. There's an integration of information preparing for you and when you allow the universe to download what you need to know, you'll never be able to go back to who you once were and you'll pick a partner much different from who you thought you once wanted or needed.

Capricorn

Love is a gift, and today you cherish the moment with someone you love in a way you had not allowed yourself to do so before. The relationship between Venus retrograde and the Sun is special for you, as it helps you to realize the secrets of romance don't have to be something you force, but that you enter into by opening your heart and mind to a fuller experience.

Aquarius

Love can feel as though it's out of order and in need of repair. Miscommunication and misunderstandings all lead you to a place where you may feel unheard and unwanted. Today be sure that you share what you're going through with your partner. During Venus cazimi, the energy of Venus can feel weaker, and while both the Sun and Venus are in your marital house, it can stir the pot and make you feel like love is more work than you had anticipated and less fun. This won't last forever, Aquarius.

Pisces

Healthy love is something to strive for. You are ready to achieve new heights within your relationship and that may mean being open and receptive to fresh ideas your partner may suggest you both try. To going on a cruise to trying to meet new couples to go out with for fun in the future, there are lots of ways to get organized and plan something fun and new.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.