Your tarot horoscope for August 24, 2023, is here with a prediction for each zodiac sign in astrology during the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius. Here's what's in store for you.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Empress

Step into your feminine energy, Aries. The Empress tarot card signifies that you're ready to cultivate a nurturing and creative environment where love flourishes, and people feel safe. It may be beneficial to tap into your feminine energy today as it can be a source of true wisdom and strength.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

Seek clarity, Taurus. The Judgement tarot card warns that an action you are considering could be met with harsh results. If you're uncertain about a task you're about to do, be sure it's what you truly want. Ask yourself if the journey is more important to you than the outcome.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

Light leads the way, Gemini. You have good karma, and today positive things happen to and for you. You've positioned yourself to receive a blessing. You have been looking for a window of opportunity to open, and now everything you've ever wanted is here to enjoy.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The World

You're moving up in society, Cancer. You could receive news of a job promotion or get an offer of employment for a position better than the one you have now. This day is a time to celebrate. Be happy! Great news is on its way.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Death

The Death card means something you once cared about is ending. It may involve relocating for work or ending a friendship or romantic relationship that no longer serves your best interests. No matter how necessary a change is, it's often hard to say goodbye. But, Leo, you let go to get something new and improved. Today one door closes, and the other opens. All you have to do is walk through it. This clean slate is what you need.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Justice

The law is there to provide you with protection and help, and you may feel afraid to take the steps you need to resolve a problem using the legal system, but this Justice tarot card is saying do what you need to do. The upright card indicates a fair trial and a ruling that works on your behalf. Today is good for filing legal paperwork or consulting with an attorney.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Sometimes, people walk away from what they have to seek what they think is better. Today's Lovers tarot card is a sign that you or your mate could wonder if this relationship is right for them. If you've felt like pulling back or sensed some distance, this tarot card indicates a talk will be helpful.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

Every day comes with its own set of problems, and the Tower tarot card indicates that you have an unexpected event that is more than you feel you can handle. Don't let the world hold you back or get you down when you're in over your head. Today may be rough, but tomorrow, things get better for you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Moon

The Moon is a tarot card that indicates lies and deception, so you will want to pay attention to what people tell you. Please remember to be cautious with your words and take the time to evaluate them before speaking. Don't make a promise you can't keep to yourself or another.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

The more friends you have, the merrier life will be for you today. The Three of Wands is the beginning of a beautiful friendship. You have lots of good energy coming your way today. There's collaborative energy with creative ideas and positive talks. Today's a great day to socialize with your group.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Exercise caution when making financial plans. Today's Five of Pentacles means that you could experience economic problems if you're not careful with spending or using your money. You want to avoid buying what you don't need or assuming that money will be there if you don't have it now. Instead, practice frugality.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

You have to take time to think, Pisces. You have been giving away your power to work, friends, life — it's too much. It's time to pull back and get into your personal space. It would help if you had your me-time, and the Seven of Swords indicates peace is needed.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.