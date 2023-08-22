Tarot horoscope for August 23, 2023 is here with predictions for all zodiac signs.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Strength

There's inner strength, and then there is physical strength, Aries, and today you have to choose which type you will lead with. Today, you find the courage to pursue a goal and forego what others think of your decision. You may still inwardly be afraid to fail, but what sets you apart from a quitter mentality is that you won't give up until you've reached your mark.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

Although many skills are good, being a jack-of-all-trades is only sometimes necessary. Today's Magician tarot card reveals that you need to hone in on your most vital skill. You may have more opportunities to narrow your focus instead of casting a broad net. You get to decide!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

Cherish the good times while you have them, Gemini. It's good to reflect on previous positive memories, but remember to live in the moment and appreciate the good you have around you. In other words, the Sun tarot card lets you know to be in the moment.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

This tarot card can be an omen or heads up to avoid negative situations. If you find trouble, you'll need to work harder to resolve the problem. Life can take an unexpected turn, but consider this an opportunity in disguise. Today is a stepping stone to something greater. In 24-hours tomorrow will bring you a fresh start.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

A cheerful female role model is in your life, Leo. Today, listen to the advice of a good female friend who has walked the path you're on now. While their input may not make sense to you, it will later. Today, you just have to trust the process.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You work hard, Virgo. Today you may find it necessary to dig in to a job and put in a bit more effort. You may feel like you've done enough and wonder why you ought to bother trying more than every one else. The reason is simple, as this Chariot tarot card indicates—you're going to reach a new height in your life. Don't miss out when you're so close to gold.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

You can improve your judgment, even if you've made mistakes in the past. Learn from your mistakes. Please don't be afraid or embarrassed to own up to them. There will always be consequences to good and poor choices in life. Today, you get to decide how you will respond to the hand life has dealt you, and you'll choose wisely.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Love is a choice; it takes loyalty to make a relationship last. Today you may need to decide if you'll pick your partner or what you think could be more exciting for you. You may 'think' you'd like to be with someone new, but ask yourself if that's what you want. Are you bored and looking for something exciting at the moment? Consider finding a way to spice things up with your current partner.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Star

The universe is constantly moving and doing things to help you find the path you're meant to be on. Have you felt lost or wondered where you're meant to be? Today, you'll get the guidance you want and need to help you figure things out.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Empress

Listen to your inner voice, Capricorn. It's hard to hear what your soul says when the world's noise blocks it. Today, make room for quiet. Let yourself find a peaceful moment to tune in and tune the world out.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Luck finds a way, Aquarius. Opportunity is yours today, but it will only come to you with making some effort. Start making changes rather than hoping that things could improve or that you wish your life could take a different path. Your actions today define your tomorrow. Be proactive.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

You're feeling tempted to do something you know you should not do. Don't pick up the phone to call an ex-lover or try to work things out in a relationship that you know isn't right for you. Do something that helps distract you from the urge to make a decision you will regret later. This, too, shall pass.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.