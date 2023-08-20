Today's tarot horoscope for August 21, 2023 is here for each zodiac sign in astrology.M

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, August 21, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Star

Listen to the voice within, Aries. Today an area of your life gains greater clarity because your higher power speaks to your heart directly. Don't jump to conclusions or make assumptions when you feel confused about love and a relationship. Be still, and let your inner voice guide you through.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Taurus, today is a day meant for spiritual pursuits. The Hermit tarot card means that time needs to be dedicated to learning and studying spiritual matters. If you're religious, perhaps visit a church and say a prayer. If you're into more esoteric practices, meditate and tune into your inner power.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

Today mentally prepare for the unexpected. Today's Tower tarot card means that life will take an unexpected turn in a negative direction. Trials can feel untimely and inconvenient, but there is a reason for today's madness. Take today with a stride; the chaos won't last for long.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Why be extreme? Today's tarot card is Temperance indicating a need to remain calm and collected. You could jump to conclusions or let your emotions run rampant, but the advice for today is to avoid extreme reactions to whatever your day brings.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Life is an uphill climb, Leo. Today's Chariot tarot card is about challenge and triumph. You work hard to elevate yourself to a higher position in life, but nothing worthwhile comes easily. You have to remain diligent and persistent. The goal is so close; don't let fatigue undermine your victory. Stay true to the end.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Virgo, you are currently undergoing a test. The Devil tarot card is a sign that your decision to stop making a bad habit or quit a harmful activity will be more complicated than you initially thought. You will want to return to your old ways and even try to reason why one more time is OK. Don't do it. You can pass this test with flying colors.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Today, the rules are meant to be followed and not broken.; instead, following the rules is a good idea. The Hierophant tarot card indicates accountability and respect toward higher authorities like the government, religious institutions, or corporations. Trying to buck the system won't work out today, so follow the status quo.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Patience can work against you today. The Hanged Man is a sign of complacency. You are getting used to a situation that could be called toxic or dysfunctional. Like the frog doesn't realize he's in a pot of hot water that will claim his life, you're also in danger of losing yourself. Pay attention to the way you compromise. You may be doing something that will be against your values.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

Smile, Sagittarius. The Sun tarot card signifies that good things will come to you without much effort. You have an auspicious day here. If you work, the result will be what you want. If you meet someone new, things will click. When you get the Sun tarot card, everything falls into your lap, so take risks and have fun.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

You possess remarkable abilities that could contribute to the betterment of society. Today test the waters to see where you might enjoy volunteering for a non-profit organization or helping in missionary work during the summer. You can change the world, Capricorn.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Moon

Be careful what you believe, Aquarius. You may be gullible today due to trusting someone without paying attention to red flags. Don't assume negative things; you will also want to avoid taking the best without proof. Be discerning.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

Everyone needs one good friend who can give advice and share thoughtful points of view when you need to hear the truth. The Empress represents a woman who is intelligent and savvy. A wise female will enter your life and help you see things in a way you have not. Be sure to listen when she speaks.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.