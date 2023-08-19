Today's tarot horoscope for August 20, 2023 is here for each zodiac sign in astrology.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Some things are too good to pass up, and today love may take a backseat to other pursuits. Today's Lovers tarot card reveals how you are intrigued by something outside of your dating and relationship life. It could be a big career goal or an adventure. Wherever the path may lead, today, love can wait.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

Patience is something that you have plenty of. You're able to in dig deeply, find the self-control and courage to pull back when you want to dive in and make an important change. Today, you are listening to what the universe has to say, and you're unafraid to stop when everyone else is telling you to go forward.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Justice

Things feel unfair at times, but occasionally this is a good thing. You avoid a problem that you created. Today, someone else picks up the blame and you are free of having to deal with the results of your mistakes. So practice gratitude for when karma has your back.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You're a bit luckier today and it shows in all that you say and do. if want to buy a lottery ticket or have a game of Bingo coming up this weekend, good fortune is likely on your side. Your timing is perfect and there's a lot of good karma coming your way.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Today you have to be careful and assume nothing. This tarot card is a sign that you are going to overlook an important matter and misjudge the situation. Don't allow impulsivity or urgency to keep you from having a good result. Proceed cautiously.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Even if you're a social butterlfy, this tarot card means that you benefit from spending some quiet time alone with your higher power. Plan to take a walk in nature. Do a grounding activity. Connect with the earthier side of life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Star

An angel is with you today. You have a guardian watching over your life helping you today. Pay attention to angel numbers like 111 or 222. You'll see signs throughout the day indicating that you're not alone. Don't forget to make a wish!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

When you receive the Sun tarot card it's a good sign. Today you are the winner. You will have what you need when you need it. A lost item can be found. You may have felt less connected with those in your social network but today you gain popularity.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The World

You deserve the best, Sagittarius. You have an amazing connection with the universe who is actively speaking into your life through opportunities. Today you are the master of your fate. You'll want to be ready by looking and acting the part — classy!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Are you pushing for change? Today's tarot card indicates things are meant to be as they are. The Hierophant is about tradition and the powers that be. You may have brilliant ideas and a true grasp of what needs to be improved, but you could be met with resistance by people already in authority. Take note.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

It's not easy to disagree with someone you care for, and have your feelings dismissed. Today can be hard on your soul, and you may need to take a step back to allow another person space. A little distance can help someone realize what they have done, without you needing to be their voice of reason.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Emotions can be overwhelming, and today this tarot card indicates a strong need to manage your feelings. Someone may try to push a few buttons or you could be triggered by something a person says. When you sense an emotional overload, take a moment to regroup and get back on course.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.