Today's tarot horoscope for August 19, 2023 is here for each zodiac sign in astrology.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Patience is a virtue, Aries, but waiting around for other people to decide isn't your strongest trait. You're impulsive most of the time, but today you may fall into a lull waiting for others. It's risky business, little ram. While, letting others take the lead could be a nice change, it can also slow down your pace and hold you back from what you set your mind toward. Today, instead of rendering up your power to someone else, consider doing your thing.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Strength

You've felt under estimated, Taurus, and yet today you get back in the ring and work hard to prove people wrong. You don't need to get affirmation from others or hear praise to do the right thing. Your courage and stamina come from within.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

You can be so creative, Gemini. Today your out-of-the-box thinking helps to solve a problem, and The Empress points toward your ability to nurture things into fruition. Instead of taking a harder approach to art, project management or work, you encourage, uplift and send positive vibes.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

You can always tell when someone isn't being authentic, Cancer. It's the sensitive and intuitive side of you that senses when things are off. It won't take much for you to know if you're being led to believe something that is untrue. Today, what matters is that you listen to your gut and avoid being taken for a fool.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

This tarot card means sudden trouble, Leo, so today you'll want to exercise a bit more caution when possible. You may not be able to prevent problems from happening. What you can do is prepare mentally to handle whatever comes your way. Remember to have a sense of humor today.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Death

Endings happen, Virgo. The Death tarot card signifies a moment coming to a close and there may be feelings of sorrow. Acknowledge today's moments as you move beyond memories. Remember to live in the now and not be so focused on the future that you don't experience what's happening right before your eyes.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The World

You are coming from a place of wholeness, Libra, so when you get to experience alone time it's a gift, not torture. You can work on your own projects. You can beginning planning your next big goal. It's a wonderful time to plan out your schedule and to collaborate with people that you love.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor

There's a time for war and a time for love. The Emperor tarot card signifies that you're going to experience an uncomfortable battle of the wills with a friend or someone who is as smart and strong as you are. What they are unable to have is your experience, don't let this dismay. you. You're ready for this experience.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

Smile, Sagittarius. Something good comes your way today and it feels incredible to have people recognize your contributions and what you offer. Today you're the super start of the day, and you're ready for it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You tend to have a Type A personality, Capricorn. And today you want things done perfectly. You have to make a big decision today and there are lots of variables to consider. You may even feel a little bit confused. Instead of acting on impulse make a list of pros and cons. Think things through strategically.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

You know know how to bring people together for the right reasons, and when it comes to making friends, you're among the best. Today's Three of Cups brings collaborative energy. Today you attract beautiful people into your life and they enjoy being around you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

You are an emotional sign, and you lead with your heart. Today, you can feel your destiny calling your name, and the Fool card says that you're starting today in a race to the finish line. You have a dream to chase and you're not going to let today go by without working on your goals.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.