Work it.
By Aria Gmitter — Written on Aug 18, 2023
Photo: HappyNati from Getty Images via Canva Pro
Today's tarot horoscope for August 19, 2023 is here for each zodiac sign in astrology.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, August 19, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: The Hanged Man
Patience is a virtue, Aries, but waiting around for other people to decide isn't your strongest trait. You're impulsive most of the time, but today you may fall into a lull waiting for others. It's risky business, little ram. While, letting others take the lead could be a nice change, it can also slow down your pace and hold you back from what you set your mind toward. Today, instead of rendering up your power to someone else, consider doing your thing.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Strength
You've felt under estimated, Taurus, and yet today you get back in the ring and work hard to prove people wrong. You don't need to get affirmation from others or hear praise to do the right thing. Your courage and stamina come from within.
RELATED: Best Zodiac Matches Ranked From Most To Least Compatible Couples
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: The Empress
You can be so creative, Gemini. Today your out-of-the-box thinking helps to solve a problem, and The Empress points toward your ability to nurture things into fruition. Instead of taking a harder approach to art, project management or work, you encourage, uplift and send positive vibes.
RELATED: The Most Narcissistic Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked From Most To Least
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: The Moon
You can always tell when someone isn't being authentic, Cancer. It's the sensitive and intuitive side of you that senses when things are off. It won't take much for you to know if you're being led to believe something that is untrue. Today, what matters is that you listen to your gut and avoid being taken for a fool.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Make Great Moms, Ranked From Best To Worst
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: The Tower
This tarot card means sudden trouble, Leo, so today you'll want to exercise a bit more caution when possible. You may not be able to prevent problems from happening. What you can do is prepare mentally to handle whatever comes your way. Remember to have a sense of humor today.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Physical Feature Of Each Zodiac Sign
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Death
Endings happen, Virgo. The Death tarot card signifies a moment coming to a close and there may be feelings of sorrow. Acknowledge today's moments as you move beyond memories. Remember to live in the now and not be so focused on the future that you don't experience what's happening right before your eyes.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Rich, Ranked
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: The World
You are coming from a place of wholeness, Libra, so when you get to experience alone time it's a gift, not torture. You can work on your own projects. You can beginning planning your next big goal. It's a wonderful time to plan out your schedule and to collaborate with people that you love.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Marriage Material, Ranked From Most To Least
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: The Emperor
There's a time for war and a time for love. The Emperor tarot card signifies that you're going to experience an uncomfortable battle of the wills with a friend or someone who is as smart and strong as you are. What they are unable to have is your experience, don't let this dismay. you. You're ready for this experience.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Great Wives, Ranked From Best To Worst
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: The Sun
Smile, Sagittarius. Something good comes your way today and it feels incredible to have people recognize your contributions and what you offer. Today you're the super start of the day, and you're ready for it.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Mortal Enemies
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Two of Wands
You tend to have a Type A personality, Capricorn. And today you want things done perfectly. You have to make a big decision today and there are lots of variables to consider. You may even feel a little bit confused. Instead of acting on impulse make a list of pros and cons. Think things through strategically.
Related Stories From YourTango:
RELATED: The Most Manipulative Zodiac Signs And Their Conniving Traits
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Three of Cups
You know know how to bring people together for the right reasons, and when it comes to making friends, you're among the best. Today's Three of Cups brings collaborative energy. Today you attract beautiful people into your life and they enjoy being around you.
RELATED: Roasting The Worst, Most Negative Personality Trait Of Each Zodiac Sign
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: The Fool
You are an emotional sign, and you lead with your heart. Today, you can feel your destiny calling your name, and the Fool card says that you're starting today in a race to the finish line. You have a dream to chase and you're not going to let today go by without working on your goals.
RELATED: The Prettiest Zodiac Signs — And The Most Attractive Feature Of Each One
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.