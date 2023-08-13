Today's tarot horoscope for August 14, 2023 is here for each zodiac sign in astrology.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, August 14, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Be decisive, Aries. Fear can hold you back from making an important decision today. It may feel easier to let someone else take the lead and do all the decision-making. But it's important to stay in control of your life by making your own choices.

If you wait too long to act, your mind will eventually adapt to your circumstances making it harder to feel motivated to change.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The World

Luck comes to those who work hard to create their opportunities. Today's effort becomes tomorrow's open door, Taurus. With the World tarot card you'll want to resist thinking that your path is a bit harder than everyone else's.

It's easy to see how good someone else has it on social media and wish your life could be the same if only the world gave you a helping hand. It can, but the help offered begins with your own consistent efforts.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Keep going, Gemini. You've come too far to turn back now, Gemini. The Chariot tarot card is about perseverance in the face of the worst adversity. It's normal to feel tired and a bit overwhelmed just before you see how close you are to victory.

But don't allow this to discourage you from reaching your dreams. Hang in there. The wait is almost over and you'll feel so good when you finally get what you've worked so hard for.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

Don't be shy, Cancer. You sometimes play small and don't like to brag about all the awesome things you know you can do. Today's tarot card denotes your top-notch skills are worthy of praise from both you and others.

So rather than undersell yourself be open and expressive about what you can do to help someone in need. Let your dynamic personality show.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Death

Ending a relationship can feel. painful today because when you first breakup with a person, even if it was for the right reasons, the process of letting go is rarely instant.

It's a process that does get better overtime and helps you to value the time spent building a friendship, even if it did not last as long as you hoped it would.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Lucky you, Virgo. Like cream that rises to the top, your excellence shines brightly to the world.

Today, you make headway in your profession through grit and determination. Others admire your stamina and you've gained attention from someone at your job who realizes your potential.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Get ready for a wonderful day, Libra. The Sun tarot card is one of the most positive cards in the deck. It foretells of a promising outcome and foreshadows a future that you will enjoy.

Today may still come with a few bumps along the way, but don't worry ... be happy. It's going to remain a good day.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You love your privacy, Scorpio, and when you have a chance to experience a bit of me-time you take it, no questions asked. Today you may long for some quiet moment free from any encumbrances from the world around you.

Rather than force yourself to be social, Scorpio choose to be honest with yourself and others. It's not selfish to need some time for yourself. Ask for it!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Empress

You have something important to say and you won't hold back your thoughts or feelings today. Those who want to get an earful of your wisdom will receive exactly what they have come for from you.

You're feeling confident and willing to be the voice of reason for a friend in need. It's one of those days where your words will be spoken freely — and heard.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Justice

Do the right thing, Capricorn at all times. It can be tempting to give in to peer pressure to go against your personal convictions. But, in the long run, regret or remorse can undermine the gain you thought you'd receive by cutting a corner or doing something you think no one will find out about. Instead of 'cheating the system' because everyone else is doing it remember 'everything that happens in the darkness eventually comes into the light.'

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Lovers

A new relationship can go one of two ways: toward forever or toward never. Today you may be thinking so far ahead into the future wondering where your life will eventually lead as a couple, but try to live in the moment and be present in the now. You'll enjoy the process so much more if you aren't forcing things.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

Life gets hard at times so you long for an escape. Today give in to the craving and allow yourself a pleasure that you don't ordinarily make time for. Watch a sci-fi film or take a bubble bath. Go for a walk along the beach or visit your local park. It's good to let your mind roam free without a need to control your thoughts or ideas. Feed your soul, Pisces.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.