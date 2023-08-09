Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For August 10, 2023

The day is new, and so is your card reading for August 10, 2023. Find out what is predicted or advised based on each zodiac sign in astrology.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The World

With the World card lighting your path today. You'll have a fresh perspectives when it comes to possible opportunities. This card brings fulfillment, reminding you to celebrate achievements. Harness your curiosity to keep things exciting. Engage in a new experience or revisit an old passion. Try not to get bogged down in perfectionism, instead, focus on progress. Reach out to an old friend or family member and share your happiness.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

The Tower card shakes things up for you today, pushing you to let go of outdated patterns. Change might seem unsettling, but it paves the way for growth. Today brings you a chance to rebuild stronger. Don't cling to what's familiar; instead, trust in your ability to adapt. Take some time to organize your thoughts and plan your next steps. Avoid resisting change, and instead, flow with it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

The Empress graces your day with creativity and nurturing energy. Tap into your artistic side, and let your imagination soar. This card signifies abundance and fertility, urging you to tap into your potential. Nurture your connections with others and create harmony. Today, allow your intuitive side to guide you in decision-making. Engage in a nature walk or creative project. Keep doubts at bay, and let your ideas flourish.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

The Four of Cups reminds you to find contentment in the present moment. Practice gratitude for what you have while keeping your dreams alive. Avoid dwelling on what's lacking, as it might blind you to opportunities. Engage in a mindful practice like meditation or journaling to ground yourself. Say yes to an unexpected offer that might broaden your horizons.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

The Five of Cups encourages you to find silver linings within challenges. Keep a positive outlook and learn from setbacks. This card signals a time of healing and renewal. Connect with friends who uplift your spirits. Don't let disappointments overshadow your potential for joy. Engage in activities that bring laughter and lightness.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

The Six of Pentacles blesses you with generosity and balance. Exercise a spirit of giving and receiving. Share your skills and resources with others, fostering a sense of community. Be open to assistance when needed. Seek harmony in your relationships, balancing your efforts and expectations. Avoid overextending yourself; instead, prioritize self-care.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Under the influence of The Star, your day shines with hope and inspiration. This card represents renewal and healing, urging you to find serenity in uncertainty. Let go of worries, for they can't dim your light. Nurture your creative side today; it's where your strength lies. Engage in a soothing activity that brings joy to your heart. Radiate positivity and share your optimism with others.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

The Magician graces your day with empowerment and resourcefulness. Unlock your potential and channel your inner magic. This card represents your ability to manifest desires. Trust your intuition and take action on your visions. Focus on clear communication and connection with loved ones. Beware of overthinking; instead, channel your energy into proactive endeavors.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

The Ten of Swords prompts closure and transformation. Today's challenging cycle clears space for growth. Today signifies a turning point – the worst is behind you. Engage in a cathartic release, such as journaling or exercise. Avoid dwelling on past mistakes; instead, look forward with renewed determination.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

The Eight of Pentacles brings focus and diligence to your day. This card represents dedicated effort and skill-building. Refine your talents. Pour your energy into a project or task that aligns with your goals. Avoid spreading yourself thin; concentrate on what truly matters. Seek guidance from mentors to enhance your expertise.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

The Nine of Wands imparts resilience and inner strength. Challenges are stepping stones to growth. This card signifies that you've overcome a lot — celebrate your accomplishments. Stay vigilant without succumbing to worry. Find time for self-care and recharge your energy. Avoid bottling up emotions; open up to trusted friends.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

The Ten of Cups blesses your day with harmony and joy. Expect moments of connection with loved ones. This card signifies emotional fulfillment and happy relationships. Engage in activities that create cherished memories. Express gratitude for the abundance in your life. Avoid getting caught up in trivial matters; focus on what truly warms your heart.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.