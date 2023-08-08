Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscopes For August 9, 2023

Insight for your day.
By Aria Gmitter — Written on Aug 08, 2023
Photo: Sketchify, Khwanchai Phanthong's Images and Kristina Chistiakova via Canva Pro
It's an amazing day for each zodiac sign, and here's a tarot card reading for August 9, 2023 to explain why.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, August 09, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: The Fool
The Fool waltzes in, suggesting a lively step to your day. While enthusiasm is charming, don't forget to watch your path—after all, humor is great but you want to create a future you feel confident about. A word to the wise: Opt for comfy shoes and take things in stride. Life is a journey not a race to the finish line.
Don't worry about competing with others, Aries. Despite the neighbors' booming music, today's tempo is all yours. Let your dance be uniquely yours, even if it's just a cozy shuffle to your morning brew.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: High Priestess, reversed
The High Priestess, in her reversed stance, murmurs of hidden tales. Beware, not everything parades its true colors. When the office chatter starts, discern wisely. Today's tip? Arm yourself with a sieve.
Think back to that shirt that vanished last week, and realize sometimes things can be in front of your eyes and you still miss it. Today, the universe plays coy with its secrets. Be vigilant with your possessions, particularly those that aren't bound by seams and keep inventory of your gifts.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: The Hanged Man
As The Hanged Man heralds a reflective day, it might be wise to seek solace. Perhaps sidestepping the usual water cooler banter is a good idea? Today's tip: Invest in noise-cancelling headphones.
Today’s journey may feel more zigzag than straight line. But worry not about those unexpected turns; they often come with delightful detours and the occasional free sample. View the day as one where you sight see and make decisions later.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Nine of Swords reversed
Facing the Nine of Swords in reverse? Perhaps it's restless nights or just rebellious hair. Brush aside those unsettling dreams and realize you create the life you want to live. Today's tip: Begin with a stretch; it's the magic wand for mornings.
Does today echo a sitcom déjà vu? Regardless of the rehearsed script, speak your lines with unmatched panache. Your decisions pack a punch so choose wisely.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles
Queen of Pentacles dances in, hinting at a day where generosity meets practicality. Today's tip: A home-cooked meal can be a luxury.
Grocery store lines, life's real litmus test of patience. Be prepared for some minor hold-ups, and maybe grab a magazine or two.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Three of Cups
The Three of Cups forecasts a day of bonds. Spark up a conversation with an old friend; a simple call can bridge distances. Today's tip: A cup of tea is best accompanied by heartwarming chatter.
Were befuddlement an Olympic event, you'd be on the podium today. But fret not; seeking clarity by asking for the rulebook is always in fashion.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Strength reversed
Strength may be showing its reversed side, suggesting you're not quite at your peak. But hey, chin up. Today's tip: Just as a marshmallow can support a mug of cocoa, small joys can bolster your spirits.
While the postman may have a one-ring policy, opportunities have a knack for persistent knocks. Just ensure you're prompt to answer.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Two of Wands
The Two of Wands suggests broadening horizons. But don't pack your bags just yet; sometimes, magic's just around the corner. Today's tip: A detour on your way home might surprise you.
As for the day ahead? Expect an unexpected shower of compliments. Perhaps it's time to don that shirt you've been second-guessing.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: The Tower
With The Tower in reverse, brace for mild ripples, not tidal waves. Keep your cool. Today's tip: Consider meditation. Inhale, exhale, and find your calm.
As for those proverbial lemons life tends to hand out? Give them a squeeze first. Sometimes, they're not meant for a sweet concoction but to remind us of life's varied flavors.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles
With the Seven of Pentacles in play, patience matures beautifully, much like wine. The virtue lies in the waiting. Today's tip: Immerse in the comforting scent of baking.
Feeling like you're wearing many hats without a crown? Remember, a diverse skill set adds zest to life. So, shake things up and sprinkle some pizzazz!
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: King of Swords reversed
With the King of Swords taking a backflip, lucid communication is the order of the day. Eschew ambiguity, especially in messages. Today's tip: While articulation is golden, lending an ear can be priceless.
The universe seems to nod in agreement, yet your intuition hums a note of caution. Trust that inner voice, but remain open to enticing offers.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: The Lovers
As The Lovers glide in, they serenade you with decisions. Will it be the heart's rhythm or the mind's logic? Finding equilibrium is key. Today's tip: Jot down pros and cons, then toss a coin. The outcome isn't the message, but your response to it reveals much.
Mismatched socks? No fret. Today, your heart and intellect are in perfect sync. Let them lead your steps with instinctive grace.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.