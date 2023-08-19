Here is your horoscope for today, August 20, 2023, for the end of Leo season.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, August 20, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to do your due diligence, Aries. Today's trine between unpredictable Uranus and determined Mars can open a gateway to some serious changes in your life for the sake of overall healing and well-being. Ask yourself what areas of your life have you fallen into a rut or unhealthy pattern? You can turn things around, and you'll find the drive and opportunity to do so today if you decide to look for it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Who are your friends, Taurus? Today you'll be evaluating your life and overall social network, thanks to Jupiter and Saturn beginning to end communications on good terms. If you prefer a smaller social network, you can unfriend or unfollow people on your social media that you don't have a deep and connected relationship with. If you've been looking to make new friendships in person instead of only chatting with others online, today is the time to branch out and get networking.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Something good is coming your way, and this may be a fortuitous and fated event. With Fortune of Fate in your sign, you have a meeting with destiny. Today don't be afraid to try new things; if you get an idea and feel like checking something out or going to a new area for fun, why not do it? You never know where the road of life can lead you by staying home. Go out and have fun.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might want to buy a new item, but the real question is how does this fit in with your overall financial outlook? Today Venus, the planet of property and possessions has harsh conversations with Jupiter and Uranus, which may indicate loss if you're not careful. You will want to be extra cautious about buying a property or an expensive item. Today may be a day to withhold any impulse buys to see how you feel later.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's not a good day to ask for a raise, Leo. Mercury and Uranus are actively engaged today in your financial and career sector. There's the potential to rub people in power wrong, and it's not that you don't deserve what you need, there may be other pressing financial matters you're unaware of. Timing is everything when it comes to getting what you want. Today, however, proceed with caution before sending an email asking for more money.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Loans and friendship don't mix well, Virgo, and if you have someone who is need, you may want to help out but decide if you're OK with not getting repaid as quickly as you'd like since it's possible to happen. Today Mercury is opposite Neptune, and this can indicate a loss of a relationship or the perception of what you have related to financial decision-making. So be wise and consider your decision carefully.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Call people when you think of them. Pluto and Uranus speak with each other today and this could mean a relative is looking to give a gift to you. Today you may receive a random gift of kindness from an aunt, uncle or another older relative, that could be financial. If you need something, it's a good day to ask for help from family.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

A project is coming to an end, or you may hear that something in your corporation is going to close and there will be changes. With the Moon and Venus in harmony during this occassion, these adjustments benefit you in some way. Change is often scary because the future looks unclear, but trust the process. You may discover you are positioned perfectly to grow into a new role or see an improvement to your work flow.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Find balance between work and your personal life, Sagittarius. Today's relationship between Jupiter and Mercury bring an opportunity for you to revisit what your quality of life should look like. This month, you may have worked a bit more than you typically do, so the urgency to break free from career restrictions for the sake of fun and relaxation can be highly appealing to you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A family matter could be a sticking point for you today, and with Chiron in Aries, this is an opportunity for you to heal. Today, you can learn the subtle art of letting go and detaching from the opinions of others. You may wish for someone to change, but you can't compel them to do anything. Today, you learn a lesson that gives you maturity and optimum growth.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You're attracted to the darker side today, especially while Dark Moon Lilith is in Virgo. Today's perfect for indulging yourself in films, drama shows or books that are filled with thick plots and strong characters. If you have always wanted to book an appointment with a psychic, tarotist or astrologer, today's good for booking a session to answer burning questions.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today is a fertile time for you, Pisces. The asteriod Ceres brings strong energy to your romantic life, and this is good news. If you have a budding relationship, plant seeds of love. If you're currently involved with someone special, and want to grow into a family, this could be a great time to try and get pregnant or talk about having children in the future.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.