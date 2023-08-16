Your horoscope for today, August 17, 2023 is here for your Sun, Moon and Rising astrology forecast.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, August 17, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You know what needs to be done, Aries. Today something inside of you starts to strengthen. The Moon speaks with Saturn, and together their energy helps you avoid making excuses.

Saturn retrograde works harder when it is opposite the Moon in your wellness sector. The Moon gives you inner courage to end an unhealthy habit, and Saturn gives gives you the ability to see patterns that hinder your progress.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You know what you want, Taurus. You have a sharp eye for what will work and what won't work in your life. During today's Jupiter square Venus, you're growth-oriented on a personal level, but you may be feeling some losses in your home life that demand of your time and resources.

Today, luck comes to you when you slow down and tend to your responsibilities. The tension may not lessen until the end of September, but you will feel less alone this month.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There's a little saying, Gemini, "Nothing changes if nothing changes." And as the shapeshifter of the zodiac, that's one thing that you're good at: change. Today your ruler, Mercury connects with Mars and their combined energy may help you to break out of a lull that you've fallen into. What has become familiar is now less useful, and with a trine between Mercury and zany Uranus, it's time to step out of your comfort zone. Have a mundane work routine that's causing you to feel less excited about your career? Today is a good day to try a different approach.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today is the last day this week where the Moon and Sun are connected. The Moon and Sun in Virgo help your thoughts and feelings to align, and this boosts your ability to speak about tough topics with others. While you tend to hide your emotions, Saturn speaking with the Moon may pull you toward a more philosophical approach in conversations. You have the ability to speak about hopes and dreams, and the lessons you've learned in life. Your thinking cap is on, and today it comes handy when advocating for yourself and others.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

If you've felt lost or stuck in life, Leo, today may be the start of clarity you've needed. The Sun is aligned with retrograde Venus, which empowers your ability to love yourself, and to know yourself a bit better. Today's square with the Sun and Uranus will last for the next few days and a good friend may play a more active, influential role in your life perhaps inviting you to go on an adventure. The Sun speaking to Mars harmoniously, so there's a greenlight with your money — the timing for a short trip or a fun night out looks perfect.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

As an earth sign, you tend to be laidback in life, but today you may feel driven to do something important, and much of your activity seems to be taking you out on the open road.

Today may be the day you sign a contract for a new car, or send off a resignation letter so you can work for a different company. With Mercury in harmony with Uranus, you're ready to make travel plans. Today is a good time for planning a trip and solidifying an itinerary.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You tend to give others the benefit of the doubt. When it comes to secret keeping or giving a friend a non-judgmental shoulder to cry on, you're the person for the job. So, when the Sun and Venus connect in your friendship sector while making a connection to Jupiter and Uranus, you could be on the brink of discovery when it comes to a best friend or someone close to your heart.

You could be hearing a dark secret that has been burdening their life. The revelation may surprise you, due to its taboo nature. However, your compassionate personality can help alleviate anxiety and give wise advice as needed.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Neptune sextile Pluto brings attention to your romantic life and your intimate conversations today. You may revisit an important conversation and finally come to a compromise. A relationship could become exclusive or more serious with a dating partner. If a relationship with a friend has started to move in a less platonic direction, today is a good day to clarify boundaries or decide to take things to a new level and see where love leads.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today focus on the positives, Sagittarius. There's a lot going on with Jupiter, and you will feel it on a mental level. Today could be emotionally exhausting if you push yourself to do too much. But, if you tend to your inner life and make time for meditation and some personal peace and quiet, the day could be one where things end on a high note. The key to success today is not to pretend you know something that you don't and to avoid trying to do more than you have bandwidth for. In other words, maintain your boundaries.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today less is more, and as the Moon and Saturn speak to one another, there's an internal struggle to pull back and make inner changes. You appreciate and value good ethics and character in others. Today, you may experience a new level of personal conviction to try harder at a goal or to set aside things that undermine your power. It's a great day to do a mini assessment of your daily activities to see what you like and what robs you of your joy.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You can't please everyone, Aquarius, no matter how hard you try. Today's Sun square Uranus can put your love life, partnerships and romantic interest at odds with your home life. Today the secret to success is keeping your personal life less open to judgment and scrutiny. With Mercury trine Uranus today, what's sacred needs to be protected, and it does not do well to try to explain things to people that may not necessarily involve them in the first place.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today there's a power struggle taking place between wha you dream about and how other people perceive your goals. You may feel pressured to give up on your high hopes, but with a nice sextile taking place between Neptune and Pluto, a friend is there to give you an encouraging word. You may hear some good advice on social media from influencers or a podcast. Look for external signs of support, as your audience may not be family or the people in your life currently.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.