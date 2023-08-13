Horoscope For Today, August 14, 2023

Here's your astrology forecast and horoscopes for all zodiac signs on August 14, 2023.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, August 14, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Focus on your passions, Aries, good things are coming your way and you have a chance to make an important move that boosts your career and personal life. The week starts off on a high note as the Moon enters Leo, your sector of passion and creativity. It's a good time to embark on a new health routine or fitness regime. Try to enjoy this process as it will be easy to think you can do more than you are ready for thanks to the Leo Moon square analytical Mercury in Virgo, your wellness sector. A sudden financial opportunity may come your way, related to real estate when determined Mars trines Uranus in Taurus around 10 a.m. EST.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Focus on matters related to home as this is the area of your life where you can have the greatest impact. The Moon will enter the first few degrees of Cancer, bringing you a bit of insightfulness. You see the things that you need to focus on the most, and your domesticated side comes out in a beautifully positive way. Plan cooking, tending to your household responsibilities, and if you've been away, nesting to make your house feel like home.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Separate yourself from the emotional aspect of money. Sometimes you have to detach from what money and other property mean to you. Financial matters don't have to become your identity. You can choose to be anyone you want to be with or without the extra dollars you want to see at this time.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today focus on the things that you know you need to do. With the Moon in your sign you have an added boost of positive energy coming from you. You can see things for what they are and do a small change to improve your personal life and home esthetic.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Don't cry over the past, Leo. You can't change it but you can do things today to build a better future. Today's Moon in Cancer brings a solid reminder to "number your day's" but to also realize that no one is promised a future. So, also number what time you have now so you always remain aware of it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Friendships provide comfort to you today. Spending time with friends is a wonderful way to tap into the energy of the Cancer Moon. Plan an outing or consider putting together some type of family and friend networking event so that you are able to get everyone together to have fun and enjoy one another's company.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Work related matters improve for you today, and it touches your heart in all the right ways. Today you may receive news of a promotion or a type of plan to boost your role in a company. You may perceive the help someone offers you as being beyond kind helping you to recognize who your allies are in the workplace.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Make time to learn something new today. With the Moon in your house of higher education, perhaps you may decide to look for work in a school or to take classes to show you more information about a topic you enjoy. Use today to look into programs that fit your desires and needs. You could find something that's timely and advantageous for you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Lucky for all you've got a generous nature. It's time to share what you have with others, Sagittarius. You get the benefit of spiritual blessings when you share what you have with the people in your life, but also with strangers. Today aim to be generous and give what you can.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today relationships are a primary focus. With the Moon in your commitment sector you get a boost of energy that fuels your partnerships to become closer and more intimately connected. This is a great time to pitch ideas or to ask for help in organizations you are a part of.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today take care to do things that bring you a sense of comfort and less stress. The Moon in your wellness sector encourages you to relax today and to take it easy. Rest. Spend time in nature. Don't worry about things you can't control.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today have fun doing something new and exciting. The Moon activates your pleasure sector, and it's the perfect time to enjoy activities related to arts, crafts, painting and anything else that you have been longing to do but could not find the right time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.