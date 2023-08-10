Horoscope For Today, August 11, 2023

Today's horoscope for August 11, 2023 brings with it the energy of the Moon in Gemini tidying things up in communication with friends, family and people in our social networking community.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, August 11, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're tenacious, aren't you, Aries? When push comes to shove those two little ram horns are there to buck the system and force your way into the world all the way to the top of the mountain.

You might not climb to the top of the heap easily. And that's because you'll be busy with the things you thought were handled, but come to find out, life and circumstances disagree.

Today, expect there to be a lot more irons in the fire (thank you, world). You'll have a busy day scheduled during business hours. So grab your favorite venti espresso. You may need it as you'll feel pulled in not one or two but three different directions — there's not a home-made brew in the world strong enough to motivate you to get it all done in your normal work shift.

There's changes coming. The universe has a lot in store for you, but before you can enter your new role in life you need to grow out of the current position you're in. You might find your desire to pursue joy is met with road blocks and a few celestial detours. These obstacles are meant for your highest good!

When the thing you want more than anything in the world is within reach, but try as you might you can't grasp it with all your might, it provokes you to stop doing the same thing you've always done. Today pushes you toward out-of-the-box thinking, and who knows? Instead of loathing your life, you may simply reply, "Go ahead, universe. Bring it on!'

Lucky number: 3

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

They don't call you the bull for no reason, Taurus. Today you wear the 'stubborn' stamp like a badge of honor. Family may be the core source of tension, and when there are power struggles with relatives, it only inflates your will to stand your ground and refuse to bend to the will of others. Today, you call the shots about how your time is used, and even if friends appear miffed that you don't reply to their text right away, you remain unfazed.

Today with the Sun speaking in harsh tones with both Uranus and Jupiter, you feel the pull toward chaos. But no-no, not on your watch, right, Taurus? When drama comes for you, you will double down and show others who they are messing with. Today, you work hard to fortify your boundaries. You've got a job to do, and until all your to-dos are checked off the list, you won't let disruption throw your day off.

Lucky number 12

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Hold that thought, Gemini. There's a part of you few get to see unless they are part of your inner circle or among the close family members you love more than anything in this world.

Passion can be a motivator but it can also deteriorate relationships when it's misapplied. Today Mars is close to Mercury, your ruling planet, and this can manifest during a conversation where you really want to get a point across.

Things could easily go south, and despite your desire to uphold your confidence and trust in someone, you may say something offhanded that rubs a sensitive spot. So as much as possible, think before you talk, and take into consideration the entire relationship not just this one moment where tension feel high.

Lucky number: 8

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are such a big softie, Cancer, but being tender-hearted doesn't make you any less of a leader than anyone else. In fact, you lead with your heart today, and one of the areas you need to pay attention is is your feelings. Your emotions are fanned by the flame of Mars in Virgo etching so closely to Mercury. Today what matters most to you is that you feel heard.

Each conversation holds a golden nugget of opportunity to grow closer with someone or to put up a wall and push them away. You will want to be careful not to assume things but rather ask questions to clarify. Instead, practice active listening skills. As Daniel Dae Kim once stated, "There is as much wisdom in listening as there is in speaking – and that goes for all relationships, not just romantic ones.”

Lucky number 22

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Is this a right time to make a change? Stress happens, right, Leo? And when it feels like you have your back pushed up against the wall it seems so easy to quit and to stop trying. Even negative tension serves a positive purpose.

With the Sun still in your sign you're standing at a cross roads. A detour could be in order, so if you do decide to choose a new path, be sure that you're ready for it. Don't make a decision based on high emotions. Think things through — use a pros and cons list to make a wise, well-planned decision.

Lucky number 15

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Understanding goes a long way. You're a stickler for manners, so when someone seems to forget theirs you can't help but notice. Today don't let your mind become cluttered with thoughts about how to help someone understand their unsavory behavior, tone or way of doing things. Instead, focus on your happiness and let hallow, unkind words from others deflect like water off a duck's back.

On this day, you are given a gift; a valuable lesson about control: power does not have to equate with aggressiveness. In the words of George S. Patton, "Mean what you say, but don't say it mean." While today it may remain difficult to tune out the world's negativity of the world, understanding can help make it a bit less challenging.

Lucky number 9

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Dear Libra, take heart, things always find a way to work themselves out. Life may feel like it's moving at a snail's pace, but this is just one small part of the long journey you are on. Sometimes the universe takes you down a winding path so that you can enjoy the journey rather than focusing solely on the destination.

Time can seem like a limited resource. But remember those moments when life stood still or when you felt like you knew someone so much more deeply than having just met? These are ways that the universe reveals how there's room to take pauses in the day to savor the moment in front of you. So go ahead, stop and smell the roses!

Lucky number 1

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Dreamy Scorpio, you can be so intense that sometimes your psychic awareness even scares you. But today, don't be afraid of what you perceive to be true, instead feel the power brewing inside of your chest as it enables you to do things you dare to dream but have never stepped into because of your fear of failure.

Change always begins with a vision, that goes from fuzzy to crystal clear; sometimes what you are hoping for seems more like a pie in the sky goal than an attainable endeavor that you can accomplish in this lifetime.

But today, as an amazingly waltz is performed between Neptune and Pluto, a foundation gets swirled beneath your feet giving you the courage you need to try. Trying can lead to more faith, and more faith will lead you to belief in yourself — so much so that when you start to see the results take place you'll ask yourself, "What took me so long to do this for me?"

Lucky number 7

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

There you are again with that bow over your shoulder and a quiver full of arrows, sharp and ready to use, but you're too busy talking yourself out of that first pull of the bowstring. The truth is that lately you've known fear to be your greatest enemy of change.

You've settled for less than you deserve, but now that the Sun has begun to debate with Jupiter, your ruling planet, you have also started to ponder which direction your life ought to head next. These are tough times, Sagittarius, and there's no dismissing that fact. But you're so strong inside and out. Know this: no matter what, you'll always land on your feet.

Lucky number: 2

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today it's all about facing your shadow side and doing the inner work. Why? Repeat a few times today,"Aum Praam Preem Proum Sah Shanaishcharaye Namah." Today you work with Saturn who has decided to make peace with the Moon and this benefits you. As a Saturn ruled sign, today's energy creates a ripple effect across all your relationships — both professional and personal.

You have this incredible desire to do something BIG with your life, but Saturn retrograde has make it harder to take opportunities. There have been costs and some have shown your weaknesses (yes, you have them!). Today with mantra in hand, Saturn can help you do the hard inner work, and with the Moon by. your side, you can make a promise to yourself you won't break, even when times get tough.

Lucky number 5

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's a celestial pop quiz, Aquarius. Pluto retrograde etches near a fated degree, and now that the planet of transformation aims to bring up your past one more time, it's your cue card to say to yourself, "I forgive me and I release all past failures."

The past can feel like a ball and chain that holds you down from the future, but what you can learn today is that it's really more of a teacher who wants you to learn a lesson and move on to the next grade. You are graduating from a journey that's no longer meant for you. Pluto retrograde can help you to see how far you've come since last year, yesterday and even an hour ago. The best part, you'll be sure to ace today's test with an A++!

Lucky number: 33

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Family can be the glue that holds you together, but there are days when relatives and dynamics leave you feeling less than whole. Case in point, the silent treatment. Today, you may pull back from the negativity to keep the peace. But Saturn won't let you stay silent for too long. Today, Father Time is determined to do what it does best — work through life's toughest problems.

While a part of you wants to close the door on a relationship, your heart keeps the windows of your forgiving soul open. You are a peacemaker, and in true Pisces-fashion will push through your own discomfort to try and bring everyone back together for the sake of love.

Lucky number 27

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.