horoscope for today, august 10, 2023

Today's horoscope brings with it the energy of a Gemini Moon. Here's how today's horoscope for August 10, 2023 effects each zodiac sign in astrology.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Speak up, Aries. As the Moon graces Gemini, your dynamic energy finds new avenues for expression. Expect ideas to flow effortlessly today. Connect with like-minded individuals; collaboration could spark remarkable creativity. Try not to rush decisions; take time to weigh options. Your suggestion for the day: Reach out to an old friend for a heartening chat.

Lucky number: 7

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You are grounded today and that's what people like about you. Under the Gemini Moon, your practicality blends harmoniously with curiosity. Engage in learning something new, perhaps a hobby or skill you've been pondering. Overthinking might lead to confusion; trust your instincts. Your suggestion for the day: Treat yourself to a leisurely walk to clear your mind.

Lucky number: 4

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You were made for this day, Gemini. With the Moon in your sign, your natural charm shines brightly. Express yourself authentically and engage in social interactions. Be cautious about spreading yourself thin; focus on quality connections. Your suggestion for the day: Write down your thoughts to gain clarity on personal matters.

Lucky number: 9

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's going to be OK, Cancer. The Gemini Moon encourages introspection and healing for you. Take time to reflect on your emotions and nurture your inner self. Avoid dwelling on past mistakes; embrace the present moment. Your suggestion for the day: Practice deep breathing exercises for relaxation.

Lucky number: 2

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Aim high, Leo. The Moon in Gemini energizes your aspirations, making it an opportune time to chase your dreams. Stay open to feedback from others to enhance your plans. Beware of becoming too fixated on details; maintain a broader perspective. Your suggestion for the day: Engage in a creative activity to inspire fresh ideas.

Lucky number: 5

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Don't overthink, Virgo. Under the Gemini Moon, your analytical mind is in full swing. Tackle tasks that require precision and attention to detail. Avoid overthinking minor issues; trust your well-honed instincts. Your suggestion for the day: Organize your surroundings for a sense of clarity and calm.

Lucky number: 3

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You need to experience more balance in your life, Libra. With the Moon gracing Gemini, your innate sense of balance and harmony is amplified. Expect a day filled with social connections and meaningful conversations. Strive for compromise in discussions; avoid getting caught up in minor disagreements. Your suggestion for the day: Take a leisurely stroll to find inspiration in the world around you.

Lucky number: 6

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Connect with your inner voice, Scorpio. During the Gemini Moon, your intuitive nature takes center stage. Embrace your inner detective and delve into complex matters. Watch out for becoming overly suspicious; trust your instincts without letting doubt cloud your judgment. Your suggestion for the day: Practice mindfulness to stay grounded in the present moment.

Lucky number: 8

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's a new day, Sagittarius. Where will the journey take you? Under the influence of the Gemini Moon, your adventurous spirit soars. Engage in activities that ignite your curiosity and expand your horizons. Avoid scattering your energy; focus on one task at a time. Your suggestion for the day: Explore a new topic or hobby to stimulate your mind.

Lucky number: 7

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You know more than you realize, and sometimes you under estimate your potential, Capricorn. As the Gemini Moon shines, your practicality aligns with intellectual pursuits. Expect a day of organized thinking and effective problem-solving. Guard against overworking; take breaks to recharge your energy. Your suggestion for the day: Set achievable goals and take measured steps toward them.

Lucky number: 4

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Think power thoughts, Aquarius. The Gemini Moon ignites your innovative thinking and social nature. Anticipate engaging conversations and opportunities to share your unique insights. Beware of becoming too detached; connect on a deeper level with others. Your suggestion for the day: Collaborate with friends to brainstorm creative ideas.

Lucky number: 11

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Let your spiritual side lead the way, Pisces. During the Gemini Moon, your intuitive and empathetic nature flourishes. Expect heightened sensitivity to others' emotions. Avoid becoming overwhelmed by absorbing negative energies; practice self-care and boundaries. Your suggestion for the day: Spend time near water to find tranquility and inner peace.

Lucky number: 9

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.