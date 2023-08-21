The 5 Luckiest Chinese Zodiac Signs From August 21 - 27, 2023

The collective luck this week will need some coaxing to make it useful. If you are strong-willed and good at taking charge of your life, you shouldn't have a problem with this. If you find yourself doubting your capabilities or often fall prey to the toxic words of others, be careful of your emotions and thoughts this week. You can dissolve the little luck that is there for you and turn the week mundane.

The i-ching hexagram of luck this week in mountain over water (#4) changing to fire over the hill (#56).

The young one benefits from rigorous study and discipline to reap good fruits when they are older. You cannot learn just from the comfort of your home or a couple of textbooks. Exploration teaches us a lot and crosses our paths with individuals who can share nuggets of wisdom. This is what will genuinely make your luck.

Luckiest Chinese zodiac signs from August 21 - 27, 2023

1. Rabbit: lucky numbers

1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

Rabbit, your luck this week is intimately tied to lucky numbers. If you are naturally drawn to a particular number and find it lucky, use the energy of those numbers this week to enhance your luck. You can write them in your notebook, hang a banner next to your door or even ink them on your fingers and hand (if that feels right). Those of you who work professionally with accounting ledgers and taxes will be extremely lucky this week. If you have an upcoming exam, don't write your lucky numbers on your paper!

Besides this, your week will go smoothly and be full of adventures of a relaxed kind. Engagements with friends and family will bring you good fortune, too, but only if there isn't any strife or people aren't trying to brush severe matters under the rug. So watch out for that.

2. Horse: bookish luck

1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

Horse, your luck this week will stem from books and study materials. This is excellent news if you are a student because you need this luck to do well. Even in general, you will benefit greatly from spending time with books and reading materials this week. Take it home if you are intuitively drawn to a particular library or bookshop volume.

If you feel called to, you can also seek answers from the universe through books this week. The technique is more like divination and requires a thick book of stories. Keep flipping through the pages until you are intuitively drawn to a page or stop at one. You must decipher the meaning as it applies to your life, so don't take the words literally or at face value!

3. Pig: luck in relationships

1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

Whether platonic or romantic, your luck this week is tied to your interpersonal relationships, Pig. Are you ready for some intriguing interactions? For some of you, this luck will also flow when you indulge in self-care activities, like going to the spa, shopping, reading a book or spending time with your best friends. Just make sure to channel the positivity into your career or some other personal project so you can also benefit from a boost of productivity.

If you feel called to, essential oils can help you align yourself with your luck this week and lead you where the winds of fortune are blowing. You will need an aroma diffuser for this and a sound meditation track. Let the essential oil scent spread around your living space and then find a pocket of peace to meditate. The universe will speak to you if you allow it to. Lavender is an excellent option for the oil, but you can use something else that you find pleasing.

4. Dog: owning your luck

1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

Dog, pay attention to your thoughts and actions this week. You are the master of your destiny at this time. Luck will channel through you. That means if you are trying to manifest something, you are primed at this time to bring it to the fore. The flip side is true too. Your negative thoughts and intentions can create something poisonous too. Don't mix your hopes with pessimism, or you will manifest what you want — only to regret it severely.

If you can spare the time, take a couple of days of vacation this week. Even a short weekend trip with your significant other will lift your soul and fill you what the optimism and positivity you need. Doing this at the beginning of the week is preferable so you have enough time to work with the magic you raise.

5. Ox: luck in endings

1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

Ox, your week's luck is tied to finances, especially loans and lending. If you work at a bank or have a lending operation, you will be fortunate this week. The times are aligning in your favor. This energy will also bless those who want to take loans for a house, higher education or something else. Just be careful of the money you lend out in private situations.

Floral perfumes will be extremely lucky for you this week. If you have a favorite scent, wear it more frequently this week. You will open doors for yourself without realizing how it's happening. Woodsy scents are great, too, for this. Steer clear of heavy scents that give gravity to one's personality. They won't help you this week.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.