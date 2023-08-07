What Your Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On August 8, As Sirius & Orion Align

Anything you want is possible. The Lion's Gate Portal peaks today, ushering in new light energy as Earth, star Sirus and the constellation Orion align. This occurs each year and peaks today on (8-8), a numerology symbol of abundance and the ongoing flow of energy you receive from the universe. Lion's Gate occurs during Leo Season, which this energetic portal is named after. It helps you harness your inner lion as you come to life passionate and confident about what you want to manifest.

By honoring this profound opportunity for growth, you can create whatever you wish during this time. Sirus and Orion represent the divine light within you, as you are called to reflect on the past, present and future, ensuring whatever action you take honors what you've been through while paying homage to all you hope to manifest in your future. During this portal, you will be embracing the energy of Leo, a fire sign known for following its heart. Look within yourself at what you genuinely desire for your life, and realize that anything you want is possible; you must believe it is.

Lion's Gate is a chance to create a new beginning in your life and step into your higher self as you can deeply incorporate your growth into your choices. Leo takes up space as it genuinely steps into its power, realizing it can accomplish anything so long as its heart is on the same page — and the same is true for you today. There is no room for doubt as you are called to love yourself more deeply, embrace your inner power and align with the universe so you can manifest anything you dream of.

What your zodiac sign can manifest on August 8, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Bliss

To honor the Leo energy activating themes of eternal happiness within your life, focus on living a life more aligned with your true desires. Set up a sacred place within your home, anointing a pink and yellow candle with grapefruit essential oil, representing happiness and bliss. As the candles are lit, quiet your breath and repeat the affirmation, letting them thoroughly burn out.

Daily affirmation: I allow myself to follow my bliss.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Emotional healing

Lion's Gate helps to draw attention to the healing that is possible right now, opening a portal of more profound emotional peace. Begin by collecting items for an intention jar using peppermint for cleansing, ivy for protection, rosemary essential oil for balance, blue lace agate for emotional healing and rock salt for cleansing. Once your items are in a jar or small vial, please write down your affirmation on paper, roll it up like a scroll and place it inside. Place this near your bed as you repeat the affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am safe to heal from what once hurt me.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Enlightening conversations

To embrace the activation of your communication sector by the Lion's Gate Portal, focus on calling in powerful and meaningful conversations to your life. Collect a maple leaf, and write your affirmation on it, along with anyone's name you hope to speak with. Bury this in the ground while repeating your affirmation, sprinkling cinnamon on top of it for luck.

Daily affirmation: I am attracting powerful conversations into my energy.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Healthy Boundaries

As the Lion's Gate Portal activates your value sector, you are encouraged to create healthy boundaries within your life. Begin by lighting a white candle for protection and writing down the individuals or behaviors that feel threatening or unhealthy to you on paper. Next, slice a lemon in half and place the piece between the slices, closing the lemon back up and securing it with a rubber band or white thread. Once it is connected, place the lemon in your freezer while repeating your affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I prioritize myself by creating healthy boundaries to honor my worth.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: A new beginning

Lion's Gate activates your sign of Leo, helping to usher in a powerful time for a new beginning. To begin your ritual, place two white and two dark green candles on your altar, anoint them with frankincense essential oil and place clear quartz in the middle. As you put your hands on the crystal, repeat your affirmation three times, letting the candles burn out independently.

Daily affirmation: I am excited for the new beginning taking shape within my life.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Intuitive dreams

Leo energy helps you reconnect with your intuitive side as you embrace this gift and the divine knowledge it brings. Collect a piece of purple fabric, add chamomile, lavender and mugwort. As you tie up the four ends with violet thread, repeat your affirmation and place it under your pillow. To increase its power, warm a cup of milk before bed, adding cinnamon to help you remember your dreams.

Daily affirmation: I am an intuitive soul honoring my gifts and inner knowledge.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: A personal comeback

To utilize the Leo energy of Lion's Gate as it activates your sector of reputation and goals, focus on creating your comeback. Create an altar space with a gold, red and violet candle. Surround the candles with borage leaves to represent courage and strength, and light the gold candle, using its flame to light the other two. Focus your energy on visualizing your comeback, repeating the affirmation eleven times.

Daily affirmation: I owe it to myself to make this time about me and to focus on my dreams for the future.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Financial security

Focus on generating greater financial security as Lion's Gate highlights this area of your life. Begin your ritual by placing a gold candle on top of a dollar bill, encircling the candle with basil leaves to bring prosperity. As you focus on the flame, repeat the affirmation and safely burn the basil leaves, scattering them into your garden for growth.

Daily affirmation: I am financially secure and will continue to attract abundance into my life.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Divine guidance

The Lion's Gate Portal activates your spirituality and abundance sector, helping draw power from the cosmos. Begin by creating a wreath of lavender to place atop your head. Light a violet candle, and as you gaze into the flame, repeat your affirmation nine times. When you're finished, please hang your wreath on a nearby tree to continue to receive divine guidance.

Daily affirmation: I am open to receiving divine guidance from the universe as I strive to become my higher self.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Intimate connection

As the Lion's Gate portal activates your intimacy sector, focus on creating a more profound connection with your partner. Begin by lighting a red candle and anointing your sacral chakra with ylang-ylang essential oil. Then, hold a moonstone over the flame as you repeat your affirmation. Once finished, you can place the moonstone next to your bed or in your clothing to attract all you want.

Daily affirmation: I am open to creating a more profound intimate connection and holding space for my partner to do the same.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Romantic growth

To encourage romantic growth as the Lion's Gate Portal activates your relationship sector, focus on setting an intention for everything you want in your love life. Add a clean jar and a layer of rose petals, lavender, rose quartz and garnet to begin. Then pour honey over the mixture while repeating the affirmation, sealing it with red wax and place it in a private space where no one will touch it but you.

Daily affirmation: I am ready to leave behind the past as I embrace the new growth in my romantic relationship.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Improved health

The Lion's Gate Portal activates your health and well-being sector, making this an opportune time to focus on feeling your best, so you can attract that into your life. Gather a small piece of green cloth, and add allspice, angelica, poppy seeds, cinnamon, coriander and chamomile, tying the four corners together while repeating your affirmation. Place this sachet above your bed to help you retain this powerful energy for the best results.

Daily affirmation: I focus on my health to feel and act like my best self.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.