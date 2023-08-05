Your Exact Luckiest Day Of The Week & How The Lion's Gate Portal Effects Each Zodiac Sign

Think big, bold, courageously and passionately as the Lion's Gate Portal peaks on August 8, 2023, and opens a powerful window for manifesting, awakening and increased abundance to flow into your life. Lion's Gate occurs when Earth, star Sirus and the constellation Orion align while the Sun is in Leo, infusing you with the power of the vibrant fire sign. In astrology, Sirus represents the divine light within the universe and yourself. It helps guide you toward your soul's purpose while giving you an influx of knowledge as you can decipher what matters most.

The triple goddess symbolizes the constellation Orion, representing the past, present and future. This constellation is heavily tied to themes of rebirth and transformation as it allows you to embrace the lessons of your history with desires for your future as you can work with the stars to create your divine destiny.

Lion's Gate only occurs once every year, and while it opens from the end of July to mid-August 2023, it peaks on August 8, or (8-8) as it is known in numerology. Eight is a symbol of infinity, an echo back to the spiritual light Sirus represents, as it helps you to see the bigger picture and not lose faith in yourself or your path. Eight also represents inner wisdom, self-confidence and ever-flowing energy.

The stars genuinely are aligned as this year's Lion's Gate peaks and invite you into a higher path of wisdom and spirituality so you can tune into the divine energy and manifest the life you dream of. Nothing is impossible under Lion's Gate, and it helps to remind you if there is something placed on your heart, it's because you are meant to bring it to fruition.

Nothing can get in the way of fate.

Luckiest day of the week for all zodiac signs starting August 7 - 13, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Lion's Gate activates your sector of joy, commitment and creativity as it empowers you to focus on what makes you happiest. This is yours to discover, and while others may have opinions on the matter, only you know your path to joy. This energy illuminates your life with greater self-confidence to trust yourself and make decisions aligning with your higher self. You are done with going around in circles or hoping something will work out. Instead, you take the proverbial bull by the horns and decide what you want.

This is a powerful time to focus on your happiness and to remember that it is all that matters. Because if something isn't contributing to your joy, it also does not benefit your life.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Focus on your home, family and healing, as Lion's Gate will activate this sector of your life during this powerful energetic portal. A stable and loving family is essential, but it must inspire your life. The purpose of growth isn't just to heal but to enjoy more of your life. What was once okay to you no longer is, and that's okay because it opens the space for you to declare to the universe you want more. This is what the Lions Gate portal will activate in your life as you feel ready to fully step into your healing and authenticity as you radiate to the world what you truly desire for your life.

Anything connected to home, family and healing will be highlighted during this time as it encourages you to seek the greater truth, shine your light and never forget what you are worth.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

You are one of Mercury's ruling signs and excel at communication. Your gift for words, how to influence others and become a leader are heightened as the Lion's Gate portal activates your communication sector, inspiring you to focus on greater heights. Use this time to express your thoughts, visions and dreams to others. Whether in your life or on a social media platform, you are encouraged to think creatively and never underestimate a single opportunity the universe gives you.

This could provide you with a significant stepping stone in accomplishing a goal close to your heart, but first, you must genuinely express yourself because your thoughts aren't just yours but those given to you specifically by the divine to create change in the world.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

The Lion's Gate portal activates your value sector as it sheds light on your financial resources and feelings of self-worth. It's time to slow down and remember who you indeed are. How you feel about yourself will always influence your financial abundance, and while challenging moments can happen to everyone, you truly have a special gift you are meant to share with others. This begins with how you see yourself, though, and remember that no one gets to decide what you're worth because that's something only your soul knows the truth of.

Focus on yourself on August 8, 2023, treat yourself how you deserve, return to your home, and vow never to underestimate your inner power again. Because as you do, you will also attract the financial abundance you seek.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Don't let anything stand in your way because you are here to accomplish amazing things. The Lion's Gate portal peaks in your sector of self as it roars to life your authentic nature and helps you to remember you are here for a reason. Life is made up of moments of growth, but you've taken yours and made the best of every single one. Give yourself credit for how far you've come, and now set your eyes on the future. Any divine ideas you get today, reflect on how you can make them a reality.

This energy is a sign from the universe you are meant for success, and today, as it lights up your sector of self, you are encouraged to embrace your truth and trust your heart to lead you forward.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

The Lion's Gate portal activates your sector of dreams and intuition, helping you embrace your natural spiritual gifts as you see there is more to life than you first imagined. Even if it defies logic, focus on your divine skills today. Notice how you can see a path forward that others may not because as you embrace this and follow it, you will also know how the universe rises to meet you. There is no benefit in second-guessing yourself right now, or trying to rationalize anything, as this moment is genuinely meant to reconnect you with your soul.

This is a decisive moment of awakening as Sirus sheds light on this part of your life, allowing you to reach a new level of awareness. You are a divine being with immense power in your intuition. You can create whatever you wish by simply trusting in it.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Leo energy helps heighten themes of goals, your reputation and the benefits of those around you. As the Lion's Gate portal peaks on August 8, 2023, expect a heightened focus on what you want to accomplish in this life and how you can achieve anything by teaming up with the right people. The Lion's Gate portal offers a pivotal opportunity for you to see things clearly, and because of that, you also hesitate less. This is how you know you are being guided by the divine. The more you can trust your goals for yourself and the collective, the more luck and success you will generate.

Take time to reflect on any ideas today, no matter how big they seem, and look for how those in your life can help you bring them to fruition. In this case, you excel at working together, and that's precisely what your soul is guiding you to do.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Leo energy rules your career sector. As the Lion's Gate portal activates this aspect of your life, you will receive divine downloads and clarity about your professional path. Lion's Gate represents so much more as it guides you to discover your soul's purpose and to align yourself more directly with what you are meant to do in this life. This can bring in offers and opportunities as others finally see how skilled and talented you are in your field. Remember, you are worth all the abundance and recognition you receive because embodying that will only help you attract more.

Utilizing the energy of the Lion's Gate portal will help you focus on your career aspirations as you align with your soul and step into your total worth. The time for selling yourself short is over as you fully understand and see precisely what you bring.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

While the Lion's Gate portal offers everyone a unique opportunity for awareness and luck, for you, this is magnified as it occurs in Leo and activates your sector of luck and abundance. This part of your life also rules new experiences and adventures, which are always where your mind is. Make sure you embrace your innate desire for newness and exploration. There is nothing that looms too big or too grand for you to make a reality. You need to make sure you're allowing yourself to move ahead.

You can't play around with the universe and keep one foot in the past while trying to open the door to the future. This chapter is about your total commitment to your higher self, which will bring blessings beyond your wildest dreams. Allow yourself to move ahead when the universe taps you on your shoulder to tell you it's time.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Transformation is a gift, allowing you to become a better version of yourself. It helps you unravel all that isn't meant for you, as you can shine in your divine light. The Lion's Gate portal activates this sector of your life as you are transformed into a new chapter of your growth and a more connected relationship with the divine. You are not alone in this world. No matter the circumstances, you are divinely guided and always protected — so it's time to start moving as if you are.

There's no space for doubts or even old conditioning. It's your time to embrace all you've wanted to become and all you've desired to create. By embracing your inner power and connectedness to the world around you, you will start to see things aligning naturally for you as the luck you've sought suddenly finds you.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

The Lion's Gate portal activates your romantic sector, blessing your relationship and having you embody a more profound sense of self-love. Focus on what and who you love around this time, as it's truly the path for you to reach greatness. By embracing this relationship with another and still caring for yourself, you're healing yourself and generations. You have outgrown your past, meaning the future is waiting to be written. When you can release what no longer serves you and tune back into that divine relationship you have with yourself, enjoying the juiciness of self-love, you empower yourself to create the life of your dreams.

Aquarius represents the self as much as it does the collective, which means by focusing on your happiness, you can also positively affect that for others. You will feel the luckiest when living in your purpose and aligned with your beautiful soul.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

You have so much positive energy and intuition you need to replenish yourself, taking the time to nurture your spirit. The Lion's Gate portal shines a light on your well-being as you are encouraged to take time away, embrace more of the natural world and allow yourself to give first. This is especially powerful now as this energetic portal represents inner wisdom, divine light and the ability to co-create with the universe. As you give to yourself and prioritize your needs and well-being, you will also receive guidance about your soul's purpose.

You have a gift you know you are meant to share with the world but to do that. You need to take breaks, rest and embrace your intuition for yourself. Everything happens at precisely the moment it's meant to, and as you lean more toward your inner self at this time, inspiration will come and help direct you forward.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.