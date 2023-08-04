Love Horoscope For August 5, During Venus Retrograde In Leo

Venus retrograde in Leo continues to impact our love lives. Here's how this goes for your zodiac sign on August 5, 2023, per your love horoscope today.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, August 05, 2023:

Aries

Aries, the fiery Leo is complementing your impulsive nature during this Venus retrograde. It's the perfect time to turn those exciting fantasies into tangible realities. Take the leap — share your feelings with someone special, and don't worry about the fall. You are a warrior of love and nothing less. You might be pleasantly surprised to find reciprocation where you least expected. Your date idea for the month: a spontaneous road trip. Adventure fuels your love life. And a little act of love: surprise your partner with their favorite meal, made by you. The way to their heart is truly through their stomach.

Taurus

My sweet Taurus, Venus in retrograde may shake things up, but remember, it's only to settle them better. You are on the brink of a profound revelation about your relationship. Don’t be shy about wanting more intimacy, it's time to let your desires known. You may find this month perfect for discussing starting a family or bringing it to the next level. Take a step forward. Your date idea: a cozy movie night at home, to create an intimate ambiance. An act of love: give a sincere compliment daily, watch as love unfurls.

Gemini

Dear Gemini, the twinning energy of Leo is dancing with your duality under Venus retrograde. This is a time for real connections and deep conversations. Have those late-night talks with your loved one, you might find your soulmate in them. Your dating pool is a diverse mix of personalities - relish the choice. Your date idea: a duo at a local jazz club. A sultry atmosphere will only enhance the conversations. To show your love: listen. Sometimes, that’s all people need.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, the bold energy of Leo is here to bring you out of your shell under this Venus retrograde. You might find yourself more assertive in love, and darling, that’s perfectly fine. Use this time to voice your needs and wants. And who knows? You might hear a 'yes' to that special question you have in mind. Your date idea: a romantic beach picnic at sunset. And a simple act of love: surprise hugs. They offer warmth and convey a thousand words.

Leo

Oh, Leo, with Venus retrograde in your sign, you are radiating love and pulling hearts towards you. This month is all about embracing your royal nature and finding someone who appreciates you for it. Don't settle for less. This might also be the month to consider expanding your pride. The stars align for a possibility of pregnancy. Your date idea: a trip to a local art museum. Surround yourselves with beauty, as you are. An act of love: spend quality time. Your presence is a present itself.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, this Venus retrograde, let Leo’s bold energy blend with your practicality. Embrace the magic of love while maintaining your grounded nature. The perfect balance is right around the corner. If you’re single, this is an excellent time to redefine your relationship goals. Committed? How about dropping a hint about the future? Your date idea: a nature hike. Let the green soothe your souls. And a small act of love: write a heartfelt note. Sometimes, written words resonate deeper.

Libra

My darling Libra, as Venus stages her dramatic retrograde, remember that your ruling planet's theatrics are just part of the celestial show. Leo's roaring influence emboldens your sweet temperament. Perhaps it's time to make that dream proposal a reality. Might there be a sweet affirmation of love with a sparkling ring? You won’t know until you try. Date idea: an elegant dinner at a rooftop restaurant. When it comes to expressing love, surprise them with breakfast in bed. Nothing spells romance like a shared moment over pancakes and maple syrup.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, during this Venus retrograde, Leo's passionate energy merges with your intensity. This might just be the time to reveal your deepest sentiments. If single, this could mean opening up to possibilities, even the ones that seemed unlikely before. If paired, a heart-to-heart could lead to profound shared dreams, even whispers of baby names. Date idea: a couples' spa day. You both deserve the pampering. As for love, sometimes, all it takes is a lingering, loving look into their eyes to make them feel special.

Sagittarius

Hey there, Sagittarius. With Venus retrograde igniting Leo’s fiery aura, your adventurous spirit in love comes to the forefront. This might be the month you meet someone who matches your wanderlust, or the one you’re with proposes a lifelong journey together. Date idea: a hot air balloon ride. As you sail through the sky, so does your love. Show your love by carving out a day dedicated solely to their hobbies and interests. It shows you appreciate them for who they truly are.

Capricorn

Capricorn, during this Venus retrograde, Leo's playful energy is here to soften your practical approach towards love. Could this be the moment when you let your guard down and let love in completely? You never know, your 'forever' might just be around the corner. Date idea: a playful day at an amusement park. After all, laughter is a powerful aphrodisiac. Express love by assisting them in their tasks. Actions, dear Capricorn, speak louder than words.

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, as Venus retrograde mixes with Leo's warmth, you might find your cool demeanor melting into a river of feelings. It's okay to go with the ebb and flow of emotions. They might lead you to your twin flame, or they might stir up conversations about cradles and lullabies. Date idea: a night of stargazing. The universe has always been your romantic muse. Express love by leaving little notes of appreciation where they can stumble upon them throughout the day.

Pisces

Sweet Pisces, with Venus in retrograde under the bold sign of Leo, your deep emotional wells are bubbling with romantic energy. This might be the perfect time to dive deep into your feelings and come up with a shiny pearl of commitment. Your love story could use a little extra sparkle, wouldn’t you agree? Date idea: a leisurely boat ride on a serene lake. The calming waves mirror your inner state. To express love, hold their hand. It’s a simple gesture, yet it says, 'I’m here for you.'

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.