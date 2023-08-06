Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For August 7, 2023

Here is your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for August 7, 2023, using the major and minor arcana cards.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

Hello, Aries. The Fool may be doing cartwheels today, but that doesn't mean you have to follow suit. In fact, it's an opportunity to step back, take a deep breath and revel in the calm. Swap your rush for a leisurely stroll, your haste for a moment of pause. Enjoy the tranquility of a silent morning, the aroma of a slow-cooked meal, the luxury of time. You'll discover that life’s beauty is often hidden in these simple, quiet moments.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Moon, reversed

Good day, Taurus. The Moon is doing a headstand today, but it's just her way of reminding you that it's okay to shake things up a little. Break free from your routine, take the road less travelled. Try a new cuisine, pick up a new hobby, or even change your hair color. The beauty of today lies in the unexpected and the unfamiliar. Who knows? This could be the day you discover a new love for sushi or salsa dancing.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

Gemini, today, The Tower stands tall and mighty in your cards, a symbol of transformative change. But don't let its stern look dampen your spirits. Change, after all, is the spice of life. Make the most of it by embracing the new and exciting opportunities it brings. Whether it's a change in weather or a change in perspective, it's all about finding joy in the new. So, lean into life's changes and let it lead you to an exciting, joy-filled day.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Death

Hello, Cancer. The Death card is here today, but fret not, it's not as morbid as it sounds. In fact, it's all about new beginnings. It's the end of the old and the birth of the new. Today, let go of your old habits, bid adieu to your fears. Try a new recipe, make a new friend, start a new book. Today is all about celebrating the joy of new beginnings.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

Hello, Leo. The Devil might be hanging by his tail today, but it's not a day for doom and gloom. It's a day to break free, to shake off the shackles and celebrate your freedom. Leave behind what's holding you back and the joy of liberation. Let your roar echo in the mountains, let your laughter fill the air. It's your day, Leo, so live it up and enjoy every bit of it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

Greetings, Virgo. The Ten of Swords may seem a bit gloomy in its reversed position, but it's just a reminder to let go of the worries that have been weighing you down. So what if you've got a pile of dirty laundry or a sink full of dishes? Today, let go of the small stuff and focus on what makes you happy. Take a long, leisurely walk, read a good book, or simply bask in the sunshine. Remember, happiness is a choice, so choose to make today a fantastic one.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Ah, Libra, your pentacles may be doing somersaults, but that's no reason to lose your balance. After all, your scales were made to tilt every now and then. So, your plans might have gone awry, the soufflé might have fallen flat — so what? It's all part of the fun. Life is filled with the unexpected; let your laughter echo through the halls. Remember, the secret of happiness is not in perfection, but in enjoying life's little imperfections.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Empress

Hello Scorpio, it seems like The Empress has her tiara twisted today. But don't let her missteps make you stumble. Instead, it's time to celebrate the beauty of being unique, of being you. Unleash your creativity, let your imagination run wild. Paint, write, dance, or just enjoy a moment of silence. Remember, you don't have to follow the crowd to enjoy your day. So, seize the day, Scorpio, and make it truly yours.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Greetings, Sagittarius. The High Priestess has graced your day, and she’s hinting at the treasure trove of wisdom you possess. Today, tap into your inner sage. Share your wisdom, tell your tales, and don't forget to lend an ear to others' stories. Revel in the joy of connecting, of learning, and of sharing. The day is all yours to make wonderful memories and to bask in the beauty of wisdom.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

Capricorn, the Sun might be doing a backflip today, but that doesn't mean your day has to flip too. Even in its upside-down stance, the Sun radiates joy and positivity. So take a page from the Sun’s book. Smile at strangers, laugh out loud, spread cheer and positivity. After all, the brightness of the day depends on your outlook. So, don your sunniest disposition and make today shine.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Ah, Aquarius, the Lovers have dropped by to remind you of the joy of companionship. And no, you don't need a romantic partner for that. Companionship comes in all shapes and sizes — a friend, a pet, a houseplant, or even a good book. So reach out, connect, share a laugh or two. Remember, love isn't just about romance, it's about feeling connected and loved. So, spread the love and make today wonderful.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

Hello Pisces, the Chariot may be in reverse today, but it's no reason to put your life in reverse. In fact, it's a perfect day to enjoy the slow lane. Take a stroll in the park, watch the clouds, enjoy a hot cup of tea. Sometimes, it's the slow moments that bring the most joy. So, slow down, take a deep breath, and enjoy the tranquility of the day. After all, life isn't a race, it's a journey to be enjoyed.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.