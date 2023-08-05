Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For August 6, 2023

Today's tarot horoscope for August 6, 2023 brings wonderful insight and advice for each zodiac sign in astrology. Here's what's in store for you, based on your Sun, Moon and Rising sign.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, August 06, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Oh, Aries, you're as red as a rose in full bloom today. You're walking down memory lane, hand in hand with the Two of Cups. Expect heart-to-heart encounters that'll have you feeling like you've mainlined a warm cup of cocoa. Unearth those dormant connections and you'll find yourself laughing till you wheeze. Remember, in every relationship, it's the listening part that counts. So lend an ear, a shoulder, a hand — and you might just find your day filled with moments that sparkle like diamonds in sunlight.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

Goodness, Taurus, we all love a good routine but it's time to kick off those orthopedic shoes of yours and let your toes wiggle a little. The Emperor, sitting comfy in his reversed throne, wants you to remember that life isn't all about work and no play. It's the spontaneity, the unplanned trips to the ice cream parlour, the laughter-filled moments that really count. The opportunity to break free is upon you, so fling those spreadsheets out of the window. Indulge in a joy ride, it's good for your soul.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The World

My Gemini, you're on top of The World. You've got the Midas touch, making everything around you bloom like a spring garden. Enjoy the day as it's meant to be, living every moment to its fullest. Don't fret over the dust bunnies hiding under your bed, or the unwashed dishes in the sink. The World urges you to dance to your own rhythm today. Bask in the sunlight and seize the day with wide open arms. Your radiance is infectious, spread that joy around.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

Well, Cancer, it looks like The Hierophant's got his robes all twisted. What a perfect opportunity to shake up your routine and paint the town red. Shed that crab shell of yours and experiment. Turn your pancakes green with spinach, start your day with a cartwheel instead of a coffee. Break away from tradition, try something new. After all, life's too short to be stuck in a rut. It's a day of joy, of laughter, and perhaps, discovering a new favorite ice cream flavor.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

You may feel a little topsy-turvy today, Leo, but that's no reason to mope. The Six of Cups, in its inverted glory, is coaxing you to stop looking back and start looking forward. Joy is waiting to be found in every new moment. Swap your royal mane for a colorful hat, trade your roar for a song. The day is your canvas, paint it with bold strokes of joy and laughter. Even if the ride gets a bit bumpy, remember, it's the journey that counts.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

Oh, Virgo, don't be disheartened by the topsy-turvy Star. She’s simply reminding you to check your horoscope. Even when things seem a little up in the air, remember, it's always a good day to have a good day. Just because the Star's got her wires crossed doesn't mean you have to. Ditch those plans, swap your to-do list with a to-enjoy list. Take a walk in the park, feed the birds, be kind to a stranger. Who knows, you might just find the upside-down Star isn't so bad after all.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

Well, Libra, it seems like The Magician has lost his hat, but there's no need for long faces. Just because his wand is wobbling doesn't mean your day has to. Instead, this is a golden chance to create magic out of the mundane. So, your eggs are runny and your toast is burnt – take a moment to laugh at life's little imperfections. This day is about finding joy in unexpected places. Do something spontaneous. You might find that your magic lies not in perfect balance but in embracing the chaos.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Scorpio, you're sitting on a two-edged sword today, and it's time to put your feet on the ground. You're more decisive than you think, even if you're choosing between flavors of bubble gum. Use this day to enjoy the process of making decisions, no matter how trivial. And remember, it's okay to pick the wrong flavor, life isn't a multiple-choice test. It's a day to learn, to grow, and to enjoy the journey. So, make your choices and wear them like a badge of honor.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

Hey Sagittarius, the cups might be upside down, but the party is still on. Just because the fizzy pop is on the ceiling doesn't mean you can't have a blast. In fact, it's the perfect time to shake things up and create your own fun. Forget about conforming to what’s “normal” – dance in your PJs, sing at the top of your lungs, let your laughter fill the air. Today is about celebrating life in its raw, unfiltered glory. So, let loose and enjoy every minute of it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

Capricorn, you're usually the sturdy rock everyone leans on, but today the Four of Wands is urging you to let your hair down. So what if the wands are pointing the wrong way? It's your day to go with the flow. You are being gifted a chance to step out of your comfort zone. Play hooky from your routine, do something unexpected, start a pillow fight. Remember, life isn’t all about reaching the destination, it’s about enjoying the detours too.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Today, Aquarius, the Five of Cups is reminding you that every cloud has a silver lining, even if it's filled with grape juice. So, a few of your cups have tipped over. Big deal. You've still got plenty to be cheerful about. Remember, it's okay to color outside the lines, to make mistakes, and to laugh at them. The beauty of life lies in its unpredictability. Take a deep breath, put on your favorite music, and dance like nobody's watching. After all, you can always refill those cups.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

Hello, Pisces. The Seven of Pentacles may be upside down, but your world certainly isn't. Today is about finding joy in the here and now, not worrying about the future. Plant your seeds of happiness today, water them with laughter, and watch them sprout in unexpected places. Don't get bogged down by what could go wrong. Take the day to enjoy the sunshine, make someone smile, or indulge in your favorite treat. Remember, the sweetest fruits often grow from the most unexpected seeds.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.