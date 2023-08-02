Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For August 3, 2023

Here is your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for August 3, 2023, based on the Sun, Moon and stars.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, August 03, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

Well, well, well, Aries, looks like the reversed Eight of Cups is giving you a little cosmic nudge. Don't leave those unfinished projects gathering dust like old shoes in the closet! Finish 'em up, and you'll feel on top of the world, sweeter than a triple scoop of ice cream on a summer day. There's no thrill like completing something you started — makes you wanna shimmy like nobody's watching.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Hey there, Taurus. The reversed Two of Pentacles says, "Enough with the cosmic juggling act!" Slow down, take a deep breath, and find your groove. No need to stress over every little cosmic hiccup. Look at the chaos of life, like a grand cosmic puzzle, and relish in the fun of putting the pieces together. You're gonna boogie your way through life's ups and downs — cosmic rhythm at its finest.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

Oh, dear Gemini, the reversed Three of Swords is telling you to put those tissues away and patch things up. Life's too short for cosmic grudges. Reach out to your cosmic buddies and let the love flow. A heartfelt hug can heal more than a truckload of stardust. Consider the art of reconciliation and discover the joy of cosmic camaraderie. Your heart will thank you for it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

Hey, hey, Cancer. The reversed Four of Wands is saying, "Throw a party, cosmic style!" Don't wait for the stars to align perfectly — create your own cosmic fiesta! You have such uniqueness, dance like nobody's watching, and shine brighter than a supernova in the night sky. You're the cosmic star of your show, so twirl, spin, and swirl your way through life's cosmic dance floor.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

Hold up, Leo. The reversed Five of Cups says, "No more cosmic tears over spilled stardust!" Life's full of surprises, and the best is yet to come. So, wipe those tears away, slap on your brightest cosmic smile, and get ready to be wowed by the universe's magical delights. It's like a cosmic fireworks show just for you — so go ahead and light up that night sky.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

Listen up, Virgo. The reversed Six of Swords tells you to loosen that grip on the familiar. Learn to love change, hop aboard that cosmic ship, and sail towards new cosmic adventures. Oh, the places you'll go! Don't be afraid to venture into uncharted territory — life's a grand cosmic exploration, and you've got a first-class ticket.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

Hey there, Libra. The reversed Seven of Pentacles is saying, "Ease up on the cosmic OCD!" Take a step back, marvel at the bigger picture, and appreciate the cosmic garden you've grown. You're doing great! Do you see the cosmic messiness? It's the imperfections that add flavor to the cosmic cocktail of life. So, put down that cosmic magnifying glass and relish in the beauty of your cosmic masterpiece.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

Hey, hey, Scorpio. The reversed Eight of Swords is giving you a cosmic pep talk. Let go of self-doubt — you're a force to be reckoned with! Show the cosmos what you're made of. Ain't no chains that can hold you back. It's time to unleash that cosmic warrior within and tackle life's challenges like a boss.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

Hold your cosmic horses, Sagittarius. The reversed Nine of Cups warns against excessive indulgence. Sure, enjoy the cosmic feast, but remember, too much of a good thing can lead to cosmic bellyaches. Find that cosmic sweet spot — a little indulgence here, a little restraint there — and savor the cosmic flavors life has to offer. It's all about cosmic balance, my friend.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

Hey there, Capricorn. The reversed Ten of Cups is reminding you to patch up any cosmic misunderstandings with your loved ones. True happiness lies in the bonds you build, not in some cosmic balance sheet. So, put down that cosmic calculator and start investing in the currency of love. Cosmic harmony is just a heartfelt hug away.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed

Hey, hey, Aquarius. The reversed Page of Wands is giving you a cosmic nudge – stop holding back those cosmic sparks! Share your ideas, laugh at your quirks, and let your creativity soar like a cosmic firework. The world needs your sparkle. Don't hide your cosmic light under a bushel – let it shine like a dazzling supernova and brighten up the cosmic horizon for all to see.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

Hey, Pisces, slow down there. The reversed Knight of Swords says, "Easy does it." You're on the right cosmic path — no need to rush like a cosmic rocket. Savor the journey, breathe in the stardust, and trust that the universe has your back. You're in good cosmic hands, my friend. So, take a deep cosmic breath and enjoy the ride — there's no rush in this cosmic adventure.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.