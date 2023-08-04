Here is the horoscope for today, August 5 2023, by zodiac sign during the Sun in Leo and the Moon in Pisces.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, August 05, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Well, would you look at that moon, Aries? It's a shining reminder of your natural boldness, resplendent in your sign today. Go on and seize the day with the fiery spirit of the Ram, but keep a cool head, much like an Eskimo with a sunburn. You have a lot of big, audacious ideas, so don’t let them boil away. Instead, ladle them into the soup of life. Expect a chance encounter that will leave you feeling energized, like a lightning bug on a caffeine kick.

To make the best of the day, consider showing kindness to a stranger. You never know, they might have needed it more than you could imagine.

Lucky Number: 6

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Underneath that bullish exterior lies a soft center, Taurus. But remember, even though your spirit animal is the bull, you don't need to gorge every china shop you see. With the Sun in Leo, the day is ripe for love, laughter, and maybe a bit of melodrama. Not the teary soap opera kind, mind you, more like finding out the grocery store ran out of your favorite ice cream. Making the best of the day may include trying a new recipe. You'll find delight in creating something from scratch, and you might just stumble upon your new favorite dish.

Lucky Number: 22

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, with the Sun in Leo and the Moon in Aries, your spirit is soaring high. You feel as light as a cloud, and possibly as scattered. Find a passion to pursue, a challenge to conquer, and not just try to remember where you left your car keys. Life is a grand adventure and you, Gemini, are the lead explorer. Today, your conversations will sparkle with wit, just make sure to let others also play their part. You are not alone in the orchestra of life. To make your day gleam, pen down your thoughts in a journal. Reflecting on your day will help to keep your soaring spirit anchored.

Lucky Number: 17

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, today is as cozy as your favorite blanket. The Sun in Leo is asking you to come out and enjoy the warmth, while the Moon in Aries is fueling your adventurous spirit. No, that doesn't mean you have to run with the bulls in Spain, but maybe try a new pastry at the local bakery. Today, you'll find joy in the small things, like finding a lost sock or realizing that your plants are still alive. To make the best of the day, take a quiet walk in nature, and if nature for you is a concrete jungle, find the joy in the rhythm of the city.

Lucky Number: 3

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

With the Sun in your sign, Leo, you're the star of your own show today. You're like a dandelion in the wind, filled with vibrant energy and eager to spread your positivity wherever you go. Don’t just wait for the applause, hand out standing ovations. Today, your words carry a special weight. Use them to uplift those around you, and you'll find that joy, much like yawns in a meeting, is contagious. To make your day even brighter, give a heartfelt compliment to someone who isn't expecting it. You might be surprised by how much it means to them.

Lucky Number: 9

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Dear Virgo, the Sun in Leo and the Moon in Aries are aligning to provide you with clarity and courage. This is not the day to sweep the dust under the rug. Face that challenge head on, and you'll find that the mountain was just a molehill wearing stilts. Today, your meticulous nature is a superpower. Use it to uncover the beauty in the details, like finding the perfect pen that writes just the way you like. To make the best of the day, spend some time decluttering a part of your home. You'll feel a refreshing sense of accomplishment, and you might find that thing you lost months ago.

Lucky Number: 14

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

As the celestial scales tip in your favor, dear Libra, your pursuit for balance gains momentum. The Sun in Leo is giving you a megaphone for your voice, and the Moon in Aries is stoking your passions. Be the traffic light at the intersection of life, guiding everyone towards harmony. You'll notice that as you help others find equilibrium, your own life begins to balance out. To make the most of the day, choose to mediate a disagreement and help others see the middle ground. The world needs your diplomacy.

Lucky Number: 20

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you're swimming in the deep end of the celestial pool with the Sun in Leo and the Moon in Aries. No need for a lifejacket, your intuitive instincts are strong enough to keep you afloat. Use this unique energy to dive into the depths of your heart's desires. You may find buried treasures that surprise even you. Let your emotions flow like a river, carrying you to new experiences and connections. Today, reach out to an old friend, their life raft might be close by.

Lucky Number: 5

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Your arrow, Sagittarius, is pointed towards an optimistic future with the Sun in Leo and the Moon in Aries. Feel free to leap before you look, as long as you're not at the edge of the Grand Canyon. You'll discover today that the path you're on has unexpected delights, like a traffic-free commute or a perfectly ripe avocado at breakfast. To maximize your day, make sure to tell a humorous anecdote that makes someone laugh. Remember, joy is the secret ingredient in the recipe of life.

Lucky Number: 19

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you're reaching the summit of your celestial mountain with the Sun in Leo and the Moon in Aries. Don't forget to enjoy the view, it's breathtaking. Your tenacity has brought you far, and today it will push you further. So, keep climbing, but remember to take breaks and replenish your energy with joy and laughter. A good joke can be as refreshing as a cold drink on a hot day. Today, take a moment to appreciate how far you've come. Acknowledging your achievements is the key to your journey today.

Lucky Number: 7

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You are the celestial inventor, Aquarius, with the Sun in Leo and the Moon in Aries. Use your unconventional thinking to create bridges between people. Your ability to unite diverse minds is like a magnet, bringing together the best in everyone. Today, let your imagination be your compass, guiding you to new discoveries. To make the best of the day, brainstorm a fresh idea for a project or problem. Sometimes, a perspective change can turn a maze into a straight path.

Lucky Number: 13

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your celestial seas are shimmering with the Sun in Leo and the Moon in Aries. Dive deep into your emotional depths, and you'll find a pearl of wisdom waiting for you. Your compassionate nature will guide you to help those who need it. Today, your listening skills will prove valuable. A shoulder to lean on can turn someone's rainy day into a rainbow. To maximize your day, lend an ear to a friend who needs to talk. It's amazing how healing a caring conversation can be.

Lucky Number: 26

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.