Today, the Moon graces Pisces while the Sun radiates in Leo, infusing the day with celestial energy. The Moon and Sun encourage each of us to silence the inner critic, strive for self-assurance, and foster empathy towards others. Here's your horoscope for today, August 4, 2023, to see how these energies effect each zodiac sign in astrology.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, August 04, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today, you'll be bursting with creativity and new ideas, making it a great day for self-expression and artistic pursuits. Your emotional life is most affected today, so take some time to connect with loved ones and share your feelings openly.

To improve your life, embrace change and take a leap of faith towards your passions. Avoid overthinking and being overly critical of yourself. A Libra will bring the most benefit to you today. Try something adventurous or explore a new hobby.

Lucky number: 7

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

August 4 brings a wave of optimism and abundance into your life, particularly in the financial realm. Focus on your career and financial goals, as your professional life is most affected. Enhance your life by staying patient and determined, and don't hesitate to seek advice from mentors. Avoid getting involved in unnecessary conflicts. A Virgo will be an important person in your life today. Plan a relaxing day filled with self-care.

Lucky number: 9

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today is all about fostering meaningful connections with others. Your relationships, both personal and professional, are most affected. Improve your life by being an active listener and expressing your appreciation for your loved ones. Avoid spreading yourself too thin by taking on too many commitments. Lean on an Aquarius friend; they bring you the most luck. Engage in intellectual discussions or learn something new.

Lucky number: 3

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

August 4 holds opportunities for personal growth and self-discovery. Focus on your inner self and spiritual well-being, as your inner life is most affected. Improve your life by practicing mindfulness and spending time in nature. Avoid unnecessary drama and gossip. Scorpio is a bestie for you today. Write in a journal or meditate to gain insights.

Lucky number: 11

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today is a day for self-care and nurturing your well-being. Your physical health is most affected, so prioritize exercise and healthy habits. Improve your life by setting realistic goals and celebrating your achievements. Avoid self-doubt and comparisons with others. An Aries can be a gift of a friend today. Indulge in your favorite physical activity.

Lucky number: 5

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

August 4 brings a surge of creativity and passion to your life. Your artistic pursuits and love life are most affected. Improve your life by embracing your uniqueness and expressing yourself freely. Avoid being overly critical of yourself or others. Taurus brings you the most luck. Spend quality time with someone you love.

Lucky number: 4

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today is all about finding balance and harmony in your surroundings. Your home and family life are most affected. Improve your life by decluttering your space and nurturing your relationships. Avoid procrastination and taking on too many responsibilities. Gemini is a lucky person to be around. Engage in a meaningful conversation with a family member.

Lucky number: 6

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

August 3 holds opportunities for intellectual growth and communication. Your mental pursuits are most affected. Improve your life by seeking knowledge and engaging in stimulating discussions. Avoid being overly secretive or suspicious. Pisces brings out the best in you. Learn something new or engage in a thought-provoking activity.

Lucky number: 2

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today is a day for financial abundance and material growth. Your finances and material possessions are most affected. Improve your life by setting financial goals and budgeting wisely. Avoid impulsive spending and taking unnecessary risks. Capricorns are a big help to you today. Set long-term financial plans or invest wisely.

Lucky number: 8

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

August 4 brings a boost in your confidence and self-esteem. Your self-image and personal growth are most affected. Improve your life by acknowledging your accomplishments and setting ambitious but realistic goals. Avoid negative self-talk and seeking validation from others. Pay attention to who you meet; a Leo may enter your life today. Take the lead in a project or social event.

Lucky number: 1

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today is a day for reflection and inner peace. Your spiritual and emotional well-being are most affected. Improve your life by spending time alone, meditating, or practicing mindfulness. Avoid unnecessary conflicts and disagreements. Cancer zodiac signs are good to be around today. Spend quality time with your closest friends or family members.

Lucky number: 22

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

August 4 holds opportunities for social connections and networking. Your friendships and social life are most affected. Improve your life by being open to new friendships and collaborations. Avoid being overly trusting or letting others take advantage of your kindness. You could meet a Sagittarius today. Attend a social gathering or connect with like-minded individuals.

Lucky number: 12

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.