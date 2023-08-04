Chinese Zodiac: 3 Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love Starting August 7

Three Chinese zodiac signs are luckiest in love in the week of August 7 - 13, 2023. First, here are the love messages of the week for everyone. Don't lose hope if you haven't found true love yet or your relationship with your significant other is strained. Like saplings that need care and protection, relationships thrive when nurtured and pruned.

Whether learning to set healthy boundaries or understanding each other's quirks and pet peeves, it takes time to grow together and find a rhythm. So don't lose hope if it did not work out with someone or if you have hit an obstacle in your ongoing romance. A little inspired action and respect for personal sensitivities and space will help you overcome this.

This week's i-ching hexagram of love is wind over water (#59). Don't hold on to the superficial and effervescent. Let it spark joy and pleasure, but don't root your worth or dreams. Essential change doesn't happen overnight. Let the incremental steps help you build a masterpiece. If you are feeling doubt, ask yourself what is at the heart of this insecurity, and then change it. You are more than the sum of your flaws and abilities. Now let's focus on the three Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love in the week of August 7 - 13, 2023.

Chinese astrology: the three signs luckiest in love starting August 7:

1. Rabbit

1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023, 2035

Rabbit, your luck in love this week is firmly rooted in yourself. It's mainly because your manifestation abilities are strong this week, so don't squander it. If you are single, you will find the most pleasure and satisfaction in focusing on yourself and what makes you happy this week. Don't do too much for anyone who is not yet committed to you or is just a "what if." If your intuition tells you someone is not worth the time and effort you have put into them lately, take a step back and evaluate the situation. You may be overlooking an extraordinary person because your time is occupied with someone less-than-stellar.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love this week is tied to your family. Loving connections, especially with your children or parents, will bring you and your significant other closer. So spend time with each other's near and dear ones and build those essential bonds. It might take a village to raise a child, but it also takes a village to live a good life. If you and your partner have been facing some dilemma regarding money or plans, that will get solved this week too.

Journaling exercises are your friend at this time. Why do you love yourself? Why does your partner love you? Why do you love your partner? These are just simple questions to focus on. A deeper reflection will be triggered once you start with the basics.

2. Rooster

1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029

Rooster, your luck in love this week is very closely tied to the money in your bank account, but don't worry if you are going through a crisis now and feel that this is a death knell for your love life. It is not. The more conscientious you are of your security and future, your love life will improve. It's intimately tied to one another at this time.

If you are single, beware of fake friends and false admirers. You are a force to be reckoned with. Don't let parasitic folks invade your life. As long as you are sure of your priorities and what you want your life to look like when you have a partner, you will not get swayed by false words and pretty charm. You will know who is right for you and who is not. The universe will eventually pave the way for the right person to come to you.

If you are in a relationship, take time from your partner this week to let your relationship breathe. This doesn't mean you need to stop interacting with your partner completely, but it does tell you and your partner will benefit from finding your individuality apart from this partnership at this time. Old wounds and baggage will show better when you have space, and you'll realize why certain conflicts in your relationship were absurd.

3. Dog

1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, 2030

Dog, your luck in love this week is of the black sheep kind. That's a metaphorical way of saying you will be surprised by the unconventionality of your experiences this week ... in a good way. It will open your eyes to the different people and cultures in this world and why "my way or the highway" is ridiculous if you want lasting joy and happiness in a relationship.

If you are single, you will find luck in meeting good people in the most unexpected places. You may attend a party thrown by a mutual friend and meet someone, or attend a bake sale and catch a cute guy/gal's eyes. Put yourself out of your comfort zone and try something new this week to let this energy bless your life. Go to the park for a stroll. If you don't do so, walk a friend's dog or offer to take your nephews and nieces to the amusement park. Once you start filling your life with light, love quickly emerges when you are not looking.

If you are in a relationship, the spicy side of your connection with your partner is being highlighted this week. Show your love through tender touches and teasing glances. Leave notes that spark the imagination and leave them wanting to run off with you somewhere private. Be inspired and luck will take those inspired actions to the next level. Your significant other will catch on quickly. You'll see.

