Chinese Horoscope: 4 Zodiac Signs Luckiest In Love This Month

Four Chinese zodiac signs are luckiest in love in August 2023. It is easy to confuse love with lust, but at least we are somewhat aware of it. The more insidious obstacle to true love is thinking one is in love with someone when, in fact, they just like how the other person admires and fawns on them. To love is to see the other person more than you see yourself. For true requited love, both individuals must feel the same about each other. This month, you will come across situations and people who will remind you of this and call on you to either protect yourself from the unsavory or open your heart wide and let true love in.

This month's I-ching hexagram of love is heaven upon heaven (#1). Your powers of manifestation (in matters of the heart) are extremely strong this month. Take care! This energy will hit a fork in the road in the next few weeks, where your actions will decide whether you bring extraordinary love into your life or are reminded to be careful of what you wish for.

If you try for a win-win situation, stonewalling, emotional repression and passive aggression will lead to the latter. Remember that you and your significant other (and the other people you love) are a team and not competitors. You can keep basking in the beauty of real love for years to come. Now let's focus on the four Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love in August.

Chinese horoscope: four zodiac signs luckiest in love this August:

1. Dog

1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, 2030

Dog, this month will be a great one for your love life. If you are single, your sexual energy will be extra heightened, leading to intriguing adventures with new people. Just be careful of going too fast with someone you barely know. If they invite you to a vacation getaway just a few weeks after getting to know you, it may not be the right time to pack your bags.

If you are in a relationship, your family will show up for you this month in ways you never imagined. This is especially true for your children if they are very young. Despite this good energy, some of you must watch out for jealousy from your partner's mother (or another family member or friend). Reducing your interactions with said individuals will prevent future problems because sometimes only a therapist can help certain people overcome their debilitating insecurities and internal conflicts.

Some of you will benefit from a monthly money ritual to help with your love life. It sounds weird, but the idea is to send positive energy into the universe and anchor it to your manifestations. Some ideas include donating to someone in need or helping a low-income family with weekly groceries. Even a bake sale that involves the neighborhood kids will do a lot of good!

2. Rooster

1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

August will be an intriguing month for your love life, Rooster. If you are single, you will experience a glow-up this month. Some of you may already be seeing the evidence of it. For some, this is directly connected to how much water you have been drinking lately. Keep up your health and you will soon benefit from the consequences of an awesome glow-up. Self-love is also love.

You will feel very close to your significant other this month if you are in a relationship. Your bond may go to the next level as well. For some of you, this will be because of exciting challenges and experiences during the month that will reveal how great you are together as a team. This is especially true for those of you with little kids at home. Also, suppose you are in a power couple relationship where your love life and work life are closely intertwined. This month will be very fortunate for both of you because of your extraordinary camaraderie.

If you feel called to, do a "whispers of love" exercise this month to enhance your love life. For couples, this involves holding hands with your partner and telling each other, in whispers while you sit close, the things you love and cherish about the other. For singles, you can look in the mirror and remind yourself of the same. The right person will see the same in you.

3. Rabbit

1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

Rabbit, August will be a romantic month for you if you are single. You may already be interacting with someone you have a huge crush on. Or, you may be taking the help of your wingmen/women's help to seduce the person you want in your life. Your efforts will bring fruit this month. Whether it turns out to be something long-lasting will depend on your intentions and interactions.

You may face a few conflicts with your partner if you are in a relationship. Romantic love isn't the only kind of love, and you will find solace in the company of your friends and loved ones. They may even mediate the conflict and help bring the two of you back together on the same page. For some of you, having loving family members around you will bless your life in many ways, especially if you have children. The opposite is true as well. So don't ignore the toxic patterns of your near and dear.

A candle ritual for love will boost your luck in this department if you feel called to. You will need a large pink candle, preferably in a glass jar. Then, write out your manifestations or summarize them into a single line. You can tuck this page under the candle before you light it up. If you have a one-line manifestation/wish, you can say it out loud while you light the candle.

4. Ox

1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021, 2033

Ox, your love life will be a mixed bag in August. You are still on the best horoscopes list for a reason. If you are single, you will close a chapter in your love life that needed to close out a long time ago. For some, you were holding onto the wrong person for far too long and you now want to set yourself free from fake love so you can find true love. A group ritual with a shaman will be beneficial for you to help you close out the cycle. If you do not have access to something like that where you live, you can do a cord-cutting ritual to help with the same.

If you are in a relationship, don't ignore the red flags in your friends and acquaintances. You may not like to rock the boat and turn away when you notice that one of your friends is being too pally with your significant other, but it will bite you back. For some, your partner may feel disrespected by one of your acquaintances behaving too intimately with you even though you have told them they have nothing to fear. Try to put yourself in each other's shoes to help ease the conflict. Once the ruffles have been ironed out, the blessings of August will bloom in full for your love life.

A daily affirmation exercise will help you tremendously at this time. If you are trying to improve your confidence and bring more love into your life, say, "I am strong and capable." You can also list your five best qualities and remind yourself of them daily.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.