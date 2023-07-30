Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For July 31, 2023

Today's zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for July 31, 2023, during the Moon in Capricorn entering Aquarius. Here's what's in store for you, by zodiac sign.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, July 31, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Aries, the Chariot tarot card says that you are are unstoppable. As you finish up the month, you have an opportunity to push through challenges and reach your goals. Your determination and confidence will lead you to great success. Embrace your leadership qualities and charge ahead fearlessly towards your goals. Just remember to stay balanced and avoid being overly aggressive.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

Life can have you caught up in the feels, but this tarot card says you're finally over the worst of it and starting to feel like your old self again.

Taurus, you may be dwelling on past disappointments. Instead, focus on what you have now and the possibilities for the future. Release the negativity and seek emotional healing.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Wow, Gemini. Getting the Lovers tarot card can mean you're ready to meet someone or that your love life is about to improve. Either way, love is in the air, Gemini! Whether you're in a relationship or single, this card signals deep connections and romantic possibilities. Follow your heart and open up to new experiences.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

People can say things that take the wind out of your sails and leave you wondering why you bother trying to reach your dreams. Don't get lost in the naysayers. Stay true to your daydreams, Cancer. Take action to achieve your dreams instead of just wishing for them. Put your plans into motion and work towards your goals.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Leo, you've got the Strength card today. You're like a fearless lion, equipped to handle life's challenges with ease. Be confident, but remember to seek help when needed. Embrace your playful spirit and make some roaring good memories. You've got the strength within to face anything that comes your way. Roar with confidence, be kind, and rule your jungle. Keep that lion on a leash and enjoy the journey.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

You can change, Virgo. People may accuse you of being inflexible, but you do know when it's time to switch things up a bit, which is likely why you received this tarot card in the reversed position. Don't be afraid to challenge traditions, Virgo. This card suggests that it's time to question the norms and find your own spiritual path. Embrace your unique beliefs.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Justice

You are a big believer in dreams coming true and the bad guys not winning. Today, karma seems to agree and it's paying a visit to bring h harmony back to imbalance. That's good news for you, Libra. Balance prevails, Libra. Seek harmony in your relationships and approach decisions with fairness and integrity. Trust that your actions will bring positive outcomes. Stand up for what you believe is right.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Death

This is a card that can scare you because of it's word, but it's actually a wonderful sign. It means that change is coming, and you're ready for it. Embrace transformation, Scorpio. Let go of old patterns and embrace change. The universe is guiding you towards growth and renewal. Embrace your inner strength and emerge stronger than ever.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune

You have been wanting something so badly. you can almost taste it. Your hard work is paying off for you. Luck is on your side, Sagittarius. Embrace the cycles of life and trust that positive changes are coming your way. Take risks and be open to new adventures in love and relationships.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Roll up your sleeves because today you're ready to work. This card is about your warrior spirit, and you are ready for the challenge life hands to you. Take the lead, Capricorn. Your natural authority and stability will create a strong foundation for your relationships. Embrace your responsible nature, and others will respect and admire you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Star

The Star tarot card means that the universe is here to help you when you least expected it to, and best of all, you're going to receive a cosmic download of amazing wisdom. Yay! Hope shines bright, Aquarius. Your positive outlook attracts abundance and love into your life. Trust in the universe's plan and share your hopes and dreams with those who support you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

That inner voice that you often silence is starting to get louder, so loud that you won't be able to ignore what it has to say. The voice inside of you is trying to get you to pay attention to your psychic side. So, what are you going to do, Pisces? That's right ... embrace your intuition. Trust your instincts and let your inner wisdom guide your relationships. Connect with your spiritual side to find answers within.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.