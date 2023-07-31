Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For August 1, 2023

The Full Moon is here, and it's time to pull out your tarot cards to do a cleanse of their energy. Whatever you decide to do at the start of this month, here's your tarot horoscope for August 1, 2023, by zodiac sign. Changes are on their way.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, August 01, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

Pause and reconnect, Aries. It's essential to celebrate your victories with loved ones. If you've been neglecting your social circle, take time to nurture those bonds. Share your successes and listen to their stories. Genuine connections will recharge your spirit.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Release your need for control, Taurus. Clinging onto material possessions or outdated beliefs can hinder your growth. Be open to change and let go of what no longer serves you. Embrace the flow of life and welcome new opportunities.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

Avoid dishonesty, Gemini. If you've been tempted to hide the truth or keep secrets, it's time to come clean. Honesty will lead to deeper and more meaningful relationships. Be genuine, and trust will follow.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

Release lingering sadness, Cancer. Dwelling on past disappointments will block new blessings from entering your life. Focus on what you still have and the potential for healing. Embrace the love and support around you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

Let go of worries, Leo. Anxiety may be clouding your judgment and affecting your relationships. Practice mindfulness and find healthy outlets for stress. Your strength lies in conquering your fears.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

Lighten your load, Virgo. Overcommitting yourself can lead to burnout and affect your relationships. Delegate tasks and ask for help when needed. Embrace the freedom that comes with sharing responsibilities.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

Avoid indecision, Libra. Being torn between choices can create tension in your relationships. Trust your instincts and make firm decisions. Embrace clarity and communication.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

Reevaluate your goals, Scorpio. If your current path no longer fulfills you, it's time to make changes. Seek new experiences and relationships that align with your passions and desires.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

Seek support, Sagittarius. Don't hesitate to ask for help if you're feeling overwhelmed. Lean on loved ones and know that you're not alone in facing challenges. Together, you can overcome anything.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

Reconnect with your emotions, Capricorn. Allow yourself to be vulnerable and express your feelings to loved ones. Embrace spontaneity and find joy in the small gestures of affection.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Star

Hope shines bright, Aquarius. Your positive outlook attracts abundance and love into your life. Trust in the universe's plan and share your hopes and dreams with those who support you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

Break free from limiting beliefs, Aquarius. You may be holding yourself back from fully embracing love and connection. Embrace your uniqueness and let go of self-doubt. The world is your canvas.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.