Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For July 29, 2023

Predictions for all zodiac signs to start the weekend off right.
By Aria Gmitter — Written on Jul 28, 2023
Photo: Antusenok Tanya via Canva Pro
Today's tarot horoscope for July 29, 2023 is here for all zodiac signs in astrology. To get a complete reading check out your Sun, Moon and Rising sign.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed
Well, Aries, it looks like you might be feeling a bit overwhelmed with choices and possibilities. Take a moment to sort through the options and focus on what truly matters to you. Remember, you can't do it all, and that's okay. Prioritize and move forward with clarity.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed
Taurus, darling, loosen that grip on your possessions and material concerns. Holding on too tightly can hinder your growth. Be open to sharing your resources, and you'll discover the joy of abundance and the beauty of generosity.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed
Oh, Gemini, it seems like you might be feeling trapped in your own thoughts and indecision. Don't let self-doubt hold you back. Trust yourself and your instincts. The world is full of possibilities waiting for your curious mind to explore.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed
Cancer, you might be experiencing some emotional turbulence in your relationships. Remember, not every day will be picture-perfect, and that's alright. Guess what? Those imperfections will help you to find strength in the kind of love that endures through rough seas.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed
Oh, Leo, your desire for control and victory may be causing some friction. Sometimes, success comes when you let go of the reins a little and allow life's currents to guide you. Trust in your abilities and find balance between determination and flexibility.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: The Empress, reversed
Virgo, it's time to give yourself some nurturing and care. You might be so focused on taking care of others that you forget to tend to your own needs. That's what self-care is for. Go out and find joy in the simple pleasures that bring balance to your life.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Justice
Ah, Libra, justice is on your side. Balance and fairness will prevail in your endeavors. Trust that your decisions and actions will be met with equilibrium and positive outcomes. Stand strong in your principles, and the scales of life will align in your favor.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: The Moon
Scorpio, the mysteries of the Moon beckon you to explore your subconscious depths. You were never meant to stay in one place. Be brave and go out into unknown. Allow your intuition to guide you. There may be hidden truths and insights waiting to be revealed. Trust your inner power.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: The Sun
Oh, Sagittarius, the sun shines brightly on you. You have a light hearted personality and demeanor. So, go into the world with optimism and enthusiasm as you embark on new adventures. This is a time of joy and abundance. Share your light with others and let it brighten your path ahead.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: King of Pentacles
Capricorn, your hard work and determination are paying off. The King of Pentacles heralds success and stability in your material endeavors. Keep your feet grounded as you climb the ladder of success. Nothing can stop you now.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: The Star
Aquarius, a guiding star illuminates your path, filling you with hope and inspiration. This is why you're unlike anyone else in the world. Love your uniqueness and let it shine. Trust that the universe has a plan for you, and you are exactly where you need to be.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: The Hierophant
Pisces, the Hierophant calls you to connect with your spiritual wisdom and seek guidance from mentors or spiritual teachings. Tradition can be a good thing, and so is ancient knowledge, both hold valuable insights that can help you on your soul's journey.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.