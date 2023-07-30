This Week's 5 Luckiest Chinese Zodiac Signs

Here is this week's luckiest Chinese zodiac signs forecast. Which five signs will be the luckiest the week of July 31 - August 6, 2023? This week, Goat, Rabbit, Snake, Pig and Ox are the most fortune. No matter which sign you are, don't waste your kindness on those who won't even show up for you if you are sick.

It can be a harsh realization, but the universe wants you to associate with people who can honor your positive energy and give you the same. They may say opposites attract, but that's because energy vampires will always gravitate toward those full of light. It's much better to associate with people with the same vibe.

This week's i-ching hexagram of luck is heaven over water (#6). Don't throw in the towel even if the going gets tough. Luck works in mysterious ways. Sometimes it weaves itself into one's life so completely that you can risk falling into the false belief that your good fortune is solely because of your hard work and nothing else. Other times it shows up right when you need it the most. Let these gentle upswings and murmurs lead you to your destiny. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest this week.

Five luckiest Chinese zodiac signs this week:

1. Goat

1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027

Manifested luck

Goat, this week will be so lucky that you won't know what to do with your good fortune. Of course, this will be in the form of monetary rewards for some of you. For most of you, this will be in the form of obstacles being removed from your path and aid coming to you from unexpected places. Most of you don't realize this, but this good luck is directly because of the efforts you have put into yourself and your life lately. Some of you manifested this good luck!

Remember, luck can be like the pen you use to write on paper. You can use it to create the most enthralling and awe-inspiring story or art, or you can use it to hurt others and bring all kinds of conflict and villains toward yourself. Of course, sometimes it can be difficult to distinguish between the former and the latter because villains are found in great stories opposing the greatest heroes. Don't let groupthink fool you about which is which. Scripting manifestation is your most powerful friend this week. Utilize it with care!

2. Rabbit

1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023, 2035

Child-like luck

Rabbit, you will feel safe, protected and cared for this week by the universe. Your luck will unfold in a very nurturing way for you. Obstacles will be removed without you even knowing they were waiting to trip you up and friendly souls will lend you a helping hand in the guise of strangers and good samaritans. Don't take this for granted. The universe doesn't bless without reason. You deserve this. It's time to own that now.

If you haven't done so already, a gratitude ritual is just what is called for now. You can create an altar or sacred space in your home and place objects that symbolize gratitude. Like touchstones, you will be filled with positivity whenever you look at them. The more items you have, the more heightened the energy will be. The color green, especially jewel-toned ones, is lucky for you this week.

3. Snake

1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025, 2037

Luck in love

Snake, count your lucky stars because your good luck in love is here to make this week an absolute ecstasy. If some of you were suddenly filled with dread and the word "nightmare" passed through your mind, it's time to look at your insecurities and old baggage so they don't sabotage your good future. How can you seize the day if your past keeps tripping you up?

Most of you have a good handle on your emotions now. You are ready for love and love is ready for you. Whether single or in a relationship, love will come to you differently. For most, it will be through admissions of commitment and a desire to be together for the long haul. You may even discuss moving in with your bae. Just make sure you tie all the loose ends before you jump into something new or the unfinished business and people you have slighted won't let you enjoy this good luck and love in peace.

4. Pig

1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031

Nostalgic luck

Anything that stirs nostalgia and happiness inside you this week will be lucky for you. From TV shows and live-action remakes of your favorite anime to skating at the ice rink, from eating buttered popcorn at midnight to making a wish over a candle, from playing with a party pinata to dressing up like Barbie, anything and everything counts as long as it holds special meaning for you in your heart.

Let yourself sink into this wonderful haze of nostalgia this week and bring along a few friends if you grew up with them. Vintage fashion and crazy hair loops count too! You won't realize it, but your good energy will infect every aspect of your life until luck blooms where it needs to. Some of you will reap the benefits of your creative projects or be inspired to start something new. Have fun this week!

5. Ox

1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021, 2033

Relaxed luck

Ox, your week's luck is directly tied to experiences that bring you joy and relaxation. So a trip to the spa is absolutely a must! Here's your excuse to pamper yourself like a princess or prince and do whatever your heart finds joy. Just remember, the opposite is true too this week. If you engage with individuals who bring you down, enjoy tearing up other people, or actively involve yourself in a conflict, your luck will say goodbye and fly away. It's very ephemeral this week, but you have to work with what you've got.

Journaling your feelings and meditating are good ways to modulate your emotions. You can't take any chances. Pour out whatever bothers you to avoid ruining your good energy and luck. In this regard, journaling is far superior to meditation. You do you! If you feel called to, a ritual with sunflowers and other happiness-inducing symbols and objects is just what your soul needs right now. Let your intuition guide you and DIY the whole thing. Sometimes that's all anyone ever needs.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.