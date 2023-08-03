Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For The Week Of August 7 - 13

Welcome to the weekly Tarot card reading for August 7 - 13, 2023. We're looking at a beautiful tarot card display this week, and each zodiac sign here will find that all is not bad after all. We may even feel a little giddy here and there as many things fall into place. There's a surge of positive energy coming our way, and the interesting thing is that even when times look bleak, we can find the light shining through the cracks.

This week presents a few obstacles, which doesn't automatically imply it will be smooth sailing. There will be moments where we might not be able to tolerate the people around us, but there's something in the air this week that has us dealing with what we must deal with in a way that doesn't make us stark raving bonkers. We are balanced this week, and while that doesn't mean the world around us is necessarily as balanced, it does mean that we'll know the right moves at the right time.

Every zodiac sign is covered here this week, and while that's a broad sweeping picture, there are kernels of information within the readings that are very telling and should be paid attention to. Sometimes we don't want to hear the truth, or we want to pretend that it's not 'our' truth. Do yourselves a favor and let the Tarot do its work. Find peace in these interpretations and see how they apply to you and what you can do to make your life a better experience during the week of August 7 - 13, 2023.

Tarot horoscope for the week of August 7 - 13:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Strength

It's never a terrible thing to receive this card, Aries, and it suits you perfectly this week, as strength is exactly what you have in all the right places. You feel physically good during the week of August 7 - 13, 2023, which means your health and mind are equally as healthy. Stay on track, and you will see great things happen.

Keywords for the week: resilience, stamina, radiance

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Three of Pentacles

Getting paid is the name of the game for you this week, Taurus, and during August 7 - 13, 2023, you will see more than just a hefty paycheck. You'll receive kudos for your excellent work, and you may even be able to ask for more. Finances are working well for you, and you feel gratitude. It's all good. Just keep doing what you're doing.

Keywords for the week: persistence, quality, integrity

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: The Hanged Man, reversed

It's always funny to receive this card in reverse, as that hanged man now has an obvious perspective in his reversed state. What this means for you, Gemini, is that no matter what you're going through right now, even if it's difficult, you still know the truth and no one can take that away from you. You are undisturbed and unsullied during the week of August 7 - 13, 2023.

Keywords for the week: vision, determination, perspective

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Two of Cups, reversed

Disagreements may thwart you from fully enjoying your time with a friend, but the love is there, and as you've come to expect, not all moments with friends are pure bliss. This serves to make your friendship a stronger one, despite your differences. Agreeing to disagree brings peace to whatever upsets your time with this friend during August 7 - 13, 2023.

Keywords for the week: equanimity, sharing, acceptance

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: The World, reversed

With this card in reverse, you will see that so much is available this week, yet you can't have it all. You are a hungry lion, and while you know you can handle it, you might have to accept a lesser portion than you are used to. It's OK; there's nothing wrong here. It's more about humility and honoring what you have right now.

Keywords for the week: balance, hunger, affirmation

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Temperance, reversed

You may find that your good old temper is back and you may use it when you get frustrated enough. The person you are frustrated with, however, is yourself this week, August 7 - 13, 2023, and this might be a good time to let it all go and just forgive yourself for being human. It's OK ... we all are.

Keywords for the week: forgiveness, self-love, patience

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Queen of Cups

There's really only one thing on your mind during the week of August 7 - 13, 2023: love, sweet love. Love of family and friends puts you in the position of being someone these people can trust. You will be held in esteem this week by those who love you, and you will show them all that their attentions are appreciated and that you are most definitely someone they can trust.

Keywords for the week: love, giving, reliability

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Four of Swords, reversed

You may not feel comfortable waiting on something important this week, Scorpio, but being that you will have to wait, you might as well do it with acceptance. Good news is coming your way, but you are so impatient that you drive yourself a little crazy overthinking it. Try to relax if possible, knowing all things will work out in the end.

Keywords for the week: impatience, resolve, meditation

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Justice

Here's a week where all of your efforts come to bear fruit. You have done the right thing, and while you weren't waiting around for kudos, you will see that being diligent has paid off in the long run. You rarely see 'justice' in your life, but this week, August 7 - 13, 2023, shocks you. You did the right thing and are now being rewarded for it.

Keywords for the week: reward, diligence, honesty

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: The Devil, reversed

Now and then, you like to indulge in a little reckless behavior, and the good thing is, while you may partake in that which is 'reckless' during the week of August 7 - 13, 2023, you won't go too far. After all, you are a Capricorn, so you always know when to stop. Enjoy it while it lasts, you rascal.

Keywords for the week: fun, excess, release

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Knight of Wands

It's time to get busy, Aquarius, and you know it. You recognize how much time you've wasted and that's no longer something you are willing to toss out. You have so many great ideas going for you this week, and during August 7 - 13, 2023, you will find that you have to start somewhere, so why not now? Go for it. Trust yourself on this one.

Keywords for the week: start, deliverance, action

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: King of Wands, reversed

If you need to put your foot down to make people around you listen, then so be it. You know what you're doing and you're not trying to win any popularity contests this week, August 7 - 13, 2023. That's OK because you have your eyes on the prize and need all hands on deck for this one. Being the boss is OK, as you do it very well. Boss on, Pisces. Please do it.

Keywords for the week: authority, knowledge, direction

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.