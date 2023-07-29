These 4 Zodiac Signs Fall Out Of Love & End Their Relationships This Week

There's a reason why people break up during the summer and an even more explicit reason why four zodiac signs will be doing just that during the week of July 31 - August 6, 2023, because we simply can't stand each other anymore. There, I said it.

The heat and pressure are on for those who know what I'm talking about. This week is filled with the pressure of keeping up appearances and the idea that we feel like fakes doing so. We are at the end of the line with our partners. The more we call them 'partners,' the sicker we get. We want this thing over and done with, and this is the week where it all goes down.

We have a lot of Aries and Mars energy pouring down on us, but we also have this ton of Saturn influence in opposing forces. During Leo season, everything is stirred up even more so, so we can expect that if we are already teetering on the edge of a bad relationship, this week kicks it all into overdrive. For four zodiac signs, there is no turning back.

At one point, we're looking at how Mercury opposite Saturn, an Aquarius Moon and Pluto square Node practically gang up on us, and what their three menaces to do our loved lives is nothing short of incendiary. We're not just ending our relationships this week. We're exploding, dissolving and rendering them impossible. Get the point?

The outcome will be hard feelings, but the kind we knew were coming and we know we'll get over. Because there is no going home on this one, This is the week where four zodiac signs 'just say no' to one more day of being together. When we know, we know, and during the week of July 31 - August 6, 2023, we know all too well what must be done. Who's in on this one?

The four zodiac signs fall out of love and end their relationships this week:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Whether you have fallen for someone else or just can't take another day of this fake relationship that you're in, one thing is for sure: it's over. You don't look back once you realize your love affair is over. You might even be cruel to your soon-to-be ex-partner simply because your eyes and mind are elsewhere.

All the love and respect you once had for this person have turned to dust, and while they may beg you to stay or reconsider, you have already made up your mind. When you decide, you're an iron gate; you don't budge. Whatever this person did to you to make you turn so harshly is something only you know, but you also do not see forgiving or taking them back. What's done is done and from July 31 - August 6, 2023, you will consider yourself DONE.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You feel as though you are the most patient and loving partner that has ever lived. And yet, something has been bothering you for so long that it seems you are no longer sure you can maintain your 'happy' presentation because of the more hostile transits of the week. What's going on is pretty awful, but you won't read it as that. You feel like you are ... better than your mate.

You've done a lot to improve yourself over the years, and I don't see this happening in your romantic partner. It's as if they are just witnessing you move into perfection while they are content to remain a blob. During the week of July 31 - August 6, 2023, you will see that they are hopeless and that a whole world of experience is waiting for you 'out there.' 'Out there' has nothing to do with them.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The falling out of love part is already done. Now you are wondering what to do with the rest of your life. Your relationship is in a state of irrevocability. It's not going back. You do not feel you owe yourself or your partner a second chance or another try. You both feel that all you've done is try. It's enough, as the results are always the same: failure. Failure to communicate and failure to agree and from July 31 - August 6, 2023, you will see no further point in discussing this.

What is so obvious as a failed relationship now finds hope in the idea of breaking up ... for real. There is way too much anger here to be able to resolve anything, and besides, you've been down that road so many times that experience shows you that the only option left is to break up.

4. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, what's going on with you this week is that you are just now putting together the pieces of your life and you've come to know that you can no longer be held back. This goes out to anyone in your life who has tried or has sabotaged you into thinking that 'this' is all there is. You have learned that there is more to life than sticking with a romantic partner who doesn't excite you and more than ensuring this person feels secure.

What about you? That's what the week of July 31 - August 6, 2023, brings you ... the question: What about ME? You have every right to feel this way, even though it will shock the person you are about to leave. That's how it goes. Self-love often comes with sacrifice, and you're almost ready to take that one. This is your life, Aquarius ... live it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.