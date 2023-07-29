The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes This Week

Welcome to August! Three zodiac signs will have the best week now that a new month is here. Which three signs will they be? Let's find out. First, remember that happiness grows when it is shared, and that is the essence of this week for three zodiac signs. The week of July 31 - August 6, if you can make someone smile, whether by cracking a joke or forwarding a hilarious meme, you will find that blessing to come back to you somehow. Sharing your wealth with your loved ones and giving some pocket change to the nephews and nieces (and other children) count too!

The Full Moon on August 1 is the main astrological event of this week. As an Aquarius Moon, focusing on community service, making yourself stand out from the crowd, and doing things that push the envelope of what is possible and what is not is the name of the game. You can also utilize this energy for a brilliant gratitude ritual.

All you need is a large bonfire, a bunch of friends who want to share the good energy and a bowl of sesame seeds. Then, dance around the fire and sing to your heart's content while you toss pinches of sesame into the flames as you firmly hold your gratitude and wishes in your heart. If you feel like having some ice cream afterward, even better!

Of course, Mars in Virgo is in a tense relationship with Saturn and Neptune in Pisces this week. So if you feel extremely productive one minute and become a super-procrastinator the next, this is why. Breath meditation can help you choose what's necessary, even if you don't like it. Using astrology, let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for July 31 - August 6, 2023.

The three zodiac signs who will have the best weekly horoscopes, July 31 - August 6:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, this week will be calming and restful for you, but it will also be invigorating. Of course, the Full Moon on August 1 is partly responsible for this. You can expect to dodge the Moon's madness while reaping its benefits as a Full Moon in the opposite sign of Aquarius. That's something to look forward to!

Matters of the heart will also be a significant consideration for you this week. Especially if you have been in a relationship with someone for a few years now (or are already living together with them) and want to take it to the next level by marrying one another, don't be in a hurry, though. With Venus Retrograde in Leo, impulsive actions will lead to straight-up regrets, especially if those impulses make you let an ex back into your life. Yikes! This week is also good for reevaluating your real estate holdings, investment portfolio, bank savings and retirement plans. Life can be a fickle mistress, but expert hands often tame wild horses. Tread lightly!

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Aries, this week will be either all about your career or all about love. Unfortunately, you won't get to decide which one will rule supreme. You are still on the best horoscopes list because the result will be in your favor. This is partly because of the Aquarius Moon in the middle of the week. Aquarius and Aries are good friends and have a moderating effect on one another in a fire-air way. The other influence is Venus retrograde in Leo and how it interacts with Chiron in Aries.

If fate decides that matters of the heart should take up your time, don't be surprised if your lover or partner asks you to take your relationship to the next level. The Chiron contact may bring up old fears or trigger you in a very intuitive way. Don't hide from this. If you are with the right person, alarm bells won't go off in your mind. If it does ... the truth will set you free.

If fate decides to make your career the focal point this week, make sure not to try and force anyone's hand in any way. You will only find trouble later because of this. Manage your time well to the best of your abilities; the week will be golden.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, this week will be quite introverted for you. Even if you have to engage with lots of people, you will find more solace in the privacy of your cave and safe space. Maybe the current times and news worldwide is causing you anxiety. Moon in Pisces at the end of the week will feel like a balm to your soul in this regard.

Before reaching the end, you must contend with the beginning of the week. The Moon will traverse Capricorn on Monday while forming a conjunction aspect with Pluto. Since Cancer is the opposite zodiac sign to Capricorn, you can expect some power struggles because of this.

The energy will ease up quickly ... which is precisely why you are on the best horoscopes list. If you feel called to, make some moon water during the Full Moon on August 1. The Aquarius energy may not feel like your cup of tea, but it will help you get out of your head and step out of your comfort zone positively.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.