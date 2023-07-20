Every Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For July 21, During Venus In Leo

Venus is in Leo, and on July 21, 2023, her energy grows stronger as she prepares to retrograde for the next four months. Today, we are determined to find love and to be loving. Fixed zodiac signs, Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius, may experience a deep desire to 'seal their relationship' by making commitments; other zodiac signs, Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius and Pisces, may enter a period of reflection and understanding when it comes to hardship and love. How will today's love horoscope impact your zodiac sign this Saturday, July 21? Check your Sun, Moon, Rising, and Venus sign for a complete astrology forecast.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, July 21, 2023:

Aries

Oh, Aries, love is in the air, and you're yearning for an extraordinary and passionate social connection that truly knows how to stir your heart. With Venus getting ready to retrograde, you're becoming increasingly conscious of what it truly takes to love and be loved. You're prepared to open your heart wide, ready to embrace the right person with all you've got.

Your actions will speak volumes, and the special someone who captures your heart will know it. There's no holding back now — you're determined to let your emotions flow freely and authentically.

Love awaits you, Aries, and this time around, you're ready to dive in headfirst, unafraid of the vulnerabilities it may bring. Embrace the journey of love, and let the universe guide you to the one who will cherish your heart in the most profound way. It's a thrilling time for love, so go forth and let your heart lead the way.

Taurus

Taurus, get ready for a truly romantic moment as Venus retrograde graces your love sector. Something incredible awaits you during this time — a surge of clarity regarding your romantic desires. Any doubts you've had will start to fade, leaving you feeling more self-assured about the future of your love life.

This period may call for some introspection, but that's alright because it's a golden opportunity to reflect on past relationships and learn from any mistakes. You're empowered to make the right choices now and set a new course for your love journey.

With six months ahead of you, today marks the beginning of a new chapter in your life. Embrace this time with open arms, and let the stars guide you towards a more fulfilling and love-filled future. The universe has something special in store for you, Taurus, so let love take you where you've not gone before.

Gemini

Gemini, it's time for a heart-to-heart with yourself and gain some perspective. You've had visions for the future, but it seems you've been approaching them in all the wrong ways. However, with a little patience, you may find yourself revisiting a topic that has been left untouched, yet you've been aware of its presence, and now you're ready to explore it.

Approach this with care and sensitivity, like wearing kid gloves, as you examine your vision for the future and how it aligns with your love interest's desires. Today, take a no-holds-barred approach to understanding your connection better. As you review the situation, you'll find yourself feeling optimistic about what the future holds. Deep down inside, you always knew this experience was meant to be, and now it's finally revealing itself. Embrace this moment of clarity, Gemini, and let it guide you toward a future filled with love and fulfillment.

Cancer

Cancer, today might call for a tough topic of discussion with your partner —money. It could be a finger-biting time, but don't shy away from expressing your thoughts and feelings. Remember, it's just a conversation, and neither of you needs to take immediate actions. It's an opportunity for both of you to hash out your differences and find common ground when it comes to managing finances.

Be open and honest about your concerns and aspirations, and encourage your partner to do the same. The goal is to come to a reasonable understanding and find a financial plan that makes both of you feel comfortable. Communication is key, and by addressing this topic together, you can strengthen your relationship and build a solid foundation for financial harmony. Embrace the opportunity for growth and to align as a couple; remember that working through challenges together can lead to a more secure and fulfilling future.

Leo

Leo, when it comes to love, you may have a reputation for being a bit assertive, but you know that getting your needs met requires being vocal. If being the squeaky wheel gets you the attention you deserve, then you're more than willing to speak up. Today, you find it easier to open up and share what's in your heart and on your mind with your partner.

Where there have been past confusions about responsibilities and roles, you're now defining clarity. You take the lead in conversations today, and it feels great to do so without anyone's feelings getting hurt. Embrace this newfound ease of communication, Leo, as it strengthens your bond and ensures that your needs are met within the relationship. Honest and open conversations are the key to creating a fulfilling and harmonious connection with your mate. Let your assertiveness shine, and let your partner see the depth of your passion and love.

Virgo

Virgo, you knew deep down that your ex might come back asking for another chance, but you didn't expect it so soon. While you might have considered giving them another opportunity, there's a part of you that hesitates. You're cautious about risking your heart getting hurt once more.

It's not easy to admit that you're still hurting and that you've grown wiser from past experiences. Taking another chance on this relationship might not be the best decision for you at the moment. There are no hard feelings, but you know that you need to protect yourself and prioritize your emotional well-being.

Trust your instincts, Virgo, and remember that it's okay to prioritize your happiness and growth. Better luck will come your way, and when the right person comes into your life, you'll know it's worth taking a chance again. For now, focus on healing and being kind to yourself. You deserve a love that brings joy and fulfillment into your life.

Libra

Libra, it's truly incredible to find yourself in the possibility of being with your best friend and also a romantic partner. You never thought such a wonderful scenario could happen to you. You've always imagined that the two of you were meant for each other, as all good friendships make great foundations for genuine and blessed love.

But now, instead of you being the one daydreaming about a future together, they are the ones making a suggestion. It feels almost too good to be true, like a dream come true. The happiness you're experiencing might make you want to pinch yourself just to make sure it's real.

Cherish this beautiful experience, Libra, as it's a rare and precious gift to find love in such a special bond. Embrace the journey ahead with your best friend turned lover, and savor every moment of this extraordinary connection. True love is a precious and remarkable thing, and you've been blessed to find it with someone who knows you deeply and appreciates you for who you are. Enjoy this magical chapter of your life and build a future together filled with love, laughter, and lasting friendship.

Scorpio

Scorpio, today presents a challenging dilemma for you: respect or love? You find yourself questioning which one you value more in your relationship. It seems like you have to choose between the two.

On one hand, your partner might be in a bad mood, and they're unable to give you the respect you deserve. On the other hand, you might find it difficult to appreciate their sense of humor. Both sides are causing friction, and you're unwilling to compromise your standards for anyone.

You may be putting your foot down today, standing up to someone who is making you feel a certain way. It's tough to raise the bar for someone who hasn't done so on their own. This situation might be a breaking point for you in your relationship.

Take time to reflect on what truly matters to you, Scorpio. Communication is crucial. Have an open and honest conversation with your partner about how you feel and what you both need from each other. Remember that relationships require effort from both parties, and finding a balance between respect and love is essential. Be true to yourself and your boundaries, and strive to build a relationship that values both respect and affection.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, when it comes to love, you adore the idea of a romance, but not at the expense of your sanity. While it would be wonderful to have everything you desire in a relationship without making necessary sacrifices, you understand that real connections require effort and work.

You're willing and able to do what needs to be done, but you won't carry someone else's weight for them. You long for a partner who is capable and willing to do their part without needing constant guidance or push in the right direction.

Today, it's your way or the highway. You're not willing to settle for less than you deserve and won't compromise your happiness for a relationship that doesn't meet your standards. You're content with being single if it means finding a partner who truly aligns with your desires and values.

Trust your instincts, Sagittarius, and stay true to what you want and need in a relationship. The right person will appreciate your independence and willingness to stand firm in your choices. Be patient and open-minded, and when the right person comes along, you'll know it's worth the wait. Until then, embrace your independence and continue to pursue your happiness on your terms.

Capricorn

Capricorn, you find yourself in an excellent position to open up your heart to someone without compromising your values. For a while, you may have needed to be alone while they figured out what they truly wanted. But now, it appears that you both are finally coming together as a team, and the future you've envisioned is within reach.

Today is a significant day for you, and you're prepared to let your guard down and welcome your soulmate into your life. You've waited for this moment, and now, without fear, you're ready to embrace the love and connection you've been longing for.

It's a beautiful time for you, Capricorn, as you find yourself on the brink of a fulfilling partnership. Trust in the journey you've taken, and appreciate the growth and understanding that led you to this point. Your patience and commitment to your values have paid off, and now, you can fully enjoy the love and happiness that awaits you.

Embrace this new chapter with an open heart, and cherish the moments shared with your soulmate. Together, you can build a future filled with love, support, and mutual understanding. This is your time to shine, and you deserve all the joy and fulfillment that love brings. Enjoy this special day, Capricorn, and treasure the bond you have with your soulmate.

Aquarius

Aquarius, love is a powerful force, and there's nothing you want more than to be with someone from your past. Despite trying to move on and talk yourself out of it, your heart keeps gravitating back to this person. You long for a connection that seems almost too perfect and too good to be true.

It's not typical of you to dwell on someone who has rejected you multiple times. However, today, you're willing to give it one more try, hoping that this time they might say they want to try again. You respect your own boundaries and desires, but you believe that if you don't ask, you'll never know what could have been.

Embrace your courage and vulnerability, Aquarius, as you put your heart on the line. Be prepared for any outcome, knowing that you are strong and resilient. Regardless of what happens, know that you're taking a chance and expressing your feelings authentically.

Remember that you deserve a love that is reciprocated and cherished. If this person is not meant to be a part of your future, trust that the right person will come along when the time is right. Love yourself enough to pursue what truly brings you happiness and fulfillment. Be brave in your pursuit of love, and never hesitate to ask for what you desire. You are worthy of a love that sets your heart on fire.

Pisces

Pisces, as Venus prepares to go retrograde, love will take a contemplative turn for you. During this period, you may find yourself revisiting past relationships or reevaluating your current romantic connections. Emotions and feelings that have been hidden may resurface, leading to moments of deep introspection.

While Venus retrograde may bring some challenges in your love life, it also offers you an opportunity to gain profound insights into your heart's desires. You may discover hidden patterns or unresolved issues that need your attention. It's a time to heal emotional wounds and let go of anything that no longer serves your highest good.

Be cautious about starting new romantic endeavors during this phase, as clarity may be elusive. Instead, focus on nurturing existing relationships and giving them the time and space they need to evolve naturally.

Pisces, use this retrograde period to reconnect with your inner self and trust your intuition. You have a unique ability to tap into the emotions of others, and during this time, you may find yourself supporting loved ones through their emotional journeys.

Remember that love is not always a smooth ride, and retrograde periods offer opportunities for growth and transformation. Stay open to the lessons that love brings, and with patience and self-compassion, you'll emerge from this phase with a deeper understanding of yourself and your relationships. Trust that the universe is guiding you towards the love and connections that align perfectly with your soul.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.