Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For Saturday, July 22

We have a lot going on in astrology. Today's Life Path number is a 9, the Humanitarian. The Sun is changing zodiac signs, and Venus retrograde starts during the first day of Leo season. Let's see how the tarot cards reveal this energy impacts our lives beginning July 22.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

Oh, Aries, the tarot cards say it's time to embrace your adventurous spirit. The Fool card is beckoning you to take that leap of faith. Step outside your comfort zone and explore new horizons. Whether it's trying a new hobby or planning a spontaneous trip, let your curiosity lead the way. Embrace the excitement of the unknown, and remember that every journey begins with a single step.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

Taurus, the Empress card is showering you with love and abundance. It's time to nurture yourself and your relationships. Surround yourself with beauty and indulge in the pleasures of life. Embrace your inner creativity and take care of your well-being. Whether it's creating a cozy sanctuary at home or treating yourself to a spa day, remember that self-love is the ultimate luxury.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

The Magician card has a message for you, Gemini: harness your unique gifts and talents. You have all the tools you need to manifest your desires. Embrace your natural charm and communication skills to make things happen. It's time to set clear intentions and put your plans into action. You hold the power to create the life you want, so believe in your magic!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Cancer, the Moon card is illuminating your path with intuition and emotions. This is a time for introspection and soul-searching. Trust your instincts and let your emotions guide you. Embrace the mysteries of life and allow yourself to be vulnerable. Dive into the depths of your heart and listen to what it's telling you. Remember that the moon's phases remind us that life is ever-changing, and that's okay.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Roar with confidence, Leo, as the Strength card reminds you of your inner power. Embrace your courage and determination to overcome any obstacles. This is a time to face challenges with grace and self-assurance. Trust in your abilities and don't be afraid to take the lead. You have the strength to handle anything that comes your way. Embrace your radiant spirit and let your light shine bright!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Virgo, the Hermit card is inviting you to seek solitude and introspection. This is a time for inner reflection and self-discovery. Embrace your analytical mind to gain clarity on your goals and desires. Step away from the hustle and bustle and find peace in your own company. Remember that self-awareness is a journey that leads to growth and enlightenment.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Justice

The Justice card is calling you, Libra, to seek balance and fairness in your relationships. Embrace your natural sense of justice and harmony. Stand up for what's right, both for yourself and others. This is a time to make decisions with integrity and embrace the truth. Remember that justice is about finding equilibrium and doing what's right for the greater good.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Death

Scorpio, the Death card is signaling a time of transformation and renewal. Embrace the concept of letting go and releasing what no longer serves you. Embrace the cycles of life and the power of regeneration. This is an opportunity to shed old skin and embrace a new chapter. Embrace change with open arms, for it paves the way for growth and rebirth.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune

The Wheel of Fortune is turning in your favor, Sagittarius. This is a time of destiny and good fortune. Embrace the winds of change and trust that the universe is guiding you towards new opportunities. Be open to unexpected twists of fate and embrace the journey ahead. Remember that life is a grand adventure, and you're ready to explore every twist and turn!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Devil

Capricorn, the Devil card is asking you to face your fears and break free from self-imposed limitations. Embrace the power of self-awareness and release any negative patterns that hold you back. You have the strength to overcome any obstacles and rise above challenges. Remember that true freedom comes from embracing your authentic self and letting go of what no longer serves you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Star

The Star card is shining brightly on you, Aquarius. Embrace your dreams and aspirations with hope and optimism. This is a time of healing and inspiration. Allow yourself to be guided by your inner guidance and intuition. Embrace your uniqueness and let your light guide the way. Remember that you have the power to manifest your dreams and make them a reality.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Pisces, the Hanged Man card is asking you to surrender and let go of control. Embrace the power of acceptance and patience. This is a time of introspection and allowing the universe to work its magic. Trust that things will fall into place when the time is right. Remember that sometimes, the best way to move forward is to pause, reflect, and let the currents of life guide you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.