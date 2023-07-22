Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For Sunday, July 23

According to astrology and today's card reading, today is set to bring positive energy for all zodiac signs. Here's what today's tarot horoscope reveals for July 23, 2023, while the Sun is in Leo and the Moon is in Virgo.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Ah, Aries, The High Priestess card has made its way into your Tarot reading. Get ready for a dose of intuition and mystery. It's like being initiated into a secret society of wisdom and hidden knowledge. You have a profound connection to your inner self, my friend, and it's time to tap into that well of wisdom. Yes, even you can express a bit of a dual nature. Today, let your intuition guide you through the twists and turns of life. Remember, sometimes the answers we seek are within ourselves, waiting to be discovered.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Oh, Taurus, The Hermit card has shed its light upon you! Get ready for some soul-searching and introspection. It's like stepping into a cozy little hermitage and examining your life under a microscope. And you know what? That's perfectly fine! Take this time to discover your inner wisdom and embrace solitude. But be careful not to shut yourself off from the world entirely. It's good to share your insights with others and let them benefit from your newfound wisdom too.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

Gemini, The Empress card has chosen you, and it's like a warm embrace from the universe. Get ready for a nurturing and creative period. It's as if you've planted the seeds of your dreams, and now they're starting to blossom. You might feel like a mother hen, surrounded by your little chicks, and that's beautiful. But remember to take some time for yourself too! Nurturing others is lovely, but don't forget to recharge your own batteries. So sit back, enjoy the beauty around you, and let your creativity flow like a river.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Death

Cancer, the Death card has taken its place in your Tarot reading, but don't panic! It's not as ominous as it sounds. This card signifies transformation and new beginnings. It's like shedding your old skin and stepping into a new, improved version of yourself. Embrace the changes, my friend, even if they might feel a little uncomfortable at first. Remember, just like a phoenix rises from the ashes, you too can rise above challenges and emerge stronger and more resilient than ever!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Oh, Leo, The Tower card has toppled into your Tarot deck. But don't worry; it's not the end of the world. This card signifies a period of sudden change and upheaval. It's like a lightning bolt, shaking the very foundation of your life. But you know what, my dear Leo? Sometimes, it takes a little chaos to rebuild and start anew. Today brings you an opportunity to let go of what no longer serves you and create a stronger, more authentic foundation. Remember, out of the rubble, a beautiful and resilient structure can emerge.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune

Virgo, The Wheel of Fortune has spun its way into your Tarot reading. Brace yourself for a whirlwind of change and opportunity. It's like being on a never-ending carousel, and you're never quite sure where you'll land. But don't be afraid of uncertainty, my friend. Enjoy the cycles of life and remember that change is a natural part of growth. Sometimes, the best way to move forward is to let go of the past and trust that the wheel will turn in your favor.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Sun

Hello, Libra The Sun card has risen in your Tarot reading. Get ready for a burst of positivity and joy. It's like basking in the warm rays of sunshine, filling you with happiness and optimism. This card signifies a time of abundance and success, so go ahead and shine bright like the sun! Spread your warmth and positivity to those around you, and remember, even on cloudy days, the sun is always there, ready to break through the darkness. Express your inner radiance outwardly, Libra, you have plenty to share.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Oh, Scorpio, The Hanged Man card has suspended itself in your Tarot deck. But fear not, it's not as ominous as it sounds. This card represents a period of surrender and letting go. It's like hanging upside down for a fresh perspective on life. You might feel like you're in a bit of a limbo, but it's essential to trust the process. Sometimes, the best way to move forward is by releasing control and allowing things to unfold naturally. So, my control-hungry Scorpio, let go of what no longer serves you, and you might find yourself in a whole new world of possibilities.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Judgement

Sagittarius, The Judgement card has come to awaken you in your Tarot reading. It's like a wake-up call, urging you to take stock of your life and make necessary changes. You might feel like you're going through a period of self-reflection and evaluation, and that's a good thing. Answer the call to be true to yourself and let go of old patterns that no longer serve you. Remember, this is your time to rise, transform, and embrace your higher self. So, bold Sagittarius, listen to the call and set yourself free from anything that's holding you back.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Star

Ah, Capricorn, The Star card has twinkled its way into your Tarot reading! It's like seeing a shooting star streak across the night sky, making your heart soar with hope and inspiration. You're in for a period of optimism and dreams coming true! But inquisitive Capricorn, remember to ground yourself too. It's good to aim high and wish for the stars, but don't forget to take practical steps towards making those dreams a reality. So, let your dreams guide you, but keep your feet firmly planted on the ground as you move towards your shining future.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Temperance

Hello, Aquarius, The Temperance card has gently flowed into your one card reading. Get ready for a period of balance and harmony. It's like standing at the edge of a tranquil river, where the waters merge and find their perfect equilibrium. You have a natural gift for finding the middle ground, zodiac sign, and that's a true blessing. Embrace your ability to blend opposing forces, whether it's logic and intuition, work and play, or solitude and socializing. Remember, life is a beautiful dance of balance, and you have all the moves to keep it flowing gracefully.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Ah, Pisces. The Lovers card has come your way, and it's not just about romance! You might find yourself faced with choices - big ones! And wow, can those decisions be TRICK-Y. But take a deep breath and let your heart and mind work together. Sometimes, you might feel like you're having a conversation with yourself, and that's okay. It's like going on a date with yourself. So enjoy this duality, cherish the love in your life, and remember, it's okay to have your cake and eat it too — just don't forget to share.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.