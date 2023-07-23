Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For July 24, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Monday, July 24, 2023. Today, the stars seem to be in our favor as we embark on a new week.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Devil

Well, well, Aries, The Devil card has slipped into your tarot horoscope for today. But don't let its name frighten you. This card represents the temptations and attachments that might be holding you back. It's like having a devil on one shoulder and an angel on the other, whispering conflicting advice. But fear not. You have the strength to overcome any obstacles and break free from unhealthy patterns. So, little ram of the zodiac, don't be afraid to let go of what no longer serves you and embrace your inner angel.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Star

Oh, Taurus, The Star card has illuminated its way into your Tarot reading! Get ready for a period of hope and inspiration. It's like looking up at the night sky, mesmerized by the beauty of the stars, and feeling a deep sense of connection to the universe. You might have faced some challenges, but fear not, Taurus, for this card brings a guiding light to lead you out of the darkness. Embrace your inner strength and allow your dreams to shine brightly like the stars above. Trust that the universe has a plan for you, and with faith and perseverance, you can reach for the stars and make your wishes come true.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

The Magician has conjured its way into today's tarot card reading. Get ready to dazzle and amaze, my airy friend. It's like having a whole bag of tricks up your sleeve, and boy, are you talented. But remember, with great power comes great responsibility. Use your magic for good and not just to impress the crowd. You have the power to manifest your dreams, so go ahead and create your own destiny. Just don't forget that true magic lies in being authentic and true to yourself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Hello, Cancer. The Four of Pentacles card has swam its way into your tarot horoscope. Brace yourself for a display of your inner courage and resilience. It's like finding your voice and standing up for yourself with a snap that could rival a crab's. But you know what? You don't need to prove anything to anyone, Cancer. Your strength lies in your ability to be compassionate and gentle when needed. So, go ahead and conquer the world, but remember, true strength is as much about kindness as it is about might.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Emperor

Well, well, Leo, it looks like The Emperor has decided to make an appearance in your Tarot card. You're in for a dose of power and authority, oh, lion of the zodiac. You might feel like the ruler of your own kingdom — strong, stable, and reliable. But don't let the crown go to your head.

It's essential to maintain a balance between being decisive and understanding others' perspectives. After all, being a ruler means considering your subjects too. So, go ahead, build your empire, but don't forget to throw in some love and understanding to keep things running smoothly.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Virgo, The Empress card has unveiled its splendor in your tarot for today. Get ready for a period of nurturing and abundance. It's like being surrounded by the beauty of nature, which knows how to create and sustain life effortlessly. You, too, have that power within you, analytical Virgo. Use your ability to nurture and create, not just for yourself but for others too. Remember, the more love and kindness you sow, the more it will bloom around you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

Well, Libra, it seems you've stumbled upon The Fool in your Tarot reading. Don't worry; it's not an insult. This tarot card suggests you might be embarking on a new journey, but hold on to your seat belts. It's like going on a roller coaster without a clue about the twists and turns. But you know what? Go for adventure, sweet Libra. Life's all about taking risks and enjoying the ride, even if you look a little silly while doing it. Just remember to pack your sense of humor and a good map — you might need them.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Hello, Scorpio. The Hierophant card has arrived to impart its wisdom on you (not that you need it ... ha!) This card is like attending a prestigious lecture and learning from a wise mentor. The religious figure on the card signifies a period of seeking knowledge and understanding, and boy, do you love to learn. Today, knowledge is essential, but so is intuition — and, yes, personal experience, too. Don't be afraid to question the status quo while you make your own path. Sometimes, the greatest lessons are learned through living life to the fullest, outside the confines of a classroom. P.S. The world is the classroom of life.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Justice

Well, Sagittarius, the Justice card has raised its scales to weigh in on your life. Get ready for a period of fairness and balance. It's like being the judge in your own courtroom, trying to find harmony between conflicting elements. But remember, Archer, that justice is not just about fairness to others but to yourself as well. Don't be too hard on yourself if things don't always go as planned. Life throws a few lessons your way. Strive to find that elusive balance — both in your actions and your heart. You can do this.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Moon

Capricorn, The Moon card has cast its mystical glow upon your life. Get ready for a journey into the realm of emotions and intuition. It's like stepping into a dreamy wonderland where anything is possible. But don't let illusion cloud your judgment entirely. You have an intuitive side; let your feelings guide you, just remember to balance all things with a dash of practicality — and humor. Trust your instincts, but don't let visions sweep your practicality away. Sometimes, the best path forward is a dance between dreams AND reality.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Star

Ah, Aquarius, The Star card has emerged in your tarot reading as an outpouring of wisdom. Brace yourself ... you're entering a period where you want spiritual guidance. When you find understanding, don't keep what you've learned to yourself. Share wisdom with others too. It's like enrolling in a course on the mysteries of the universe, and when you've mastered and passed the class you get to teach it. You have a thirst for knowledge, and that's wonderful! But don't forget that true wisdom comes not just from books but also from life experiences. So, thoughtful Aquarius, embark on your spiritual journey, but keep your heart open to the lessons that life has to offer.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Eight of Swords

The Eight of Swords card has entangled its way into your tarot reading for today. It may seem like you're surrounded by obstacles and limitations, feeling trapped and unable to see a way forward. But don't fret, emotional Pisces. This card is a reminder that sometimes, our perceptions can create the illusion of being stuck. Take a deep breath and embrace the power of your mind.

You have the ability to break free from self-imposed limitations and see the situation from a new perspective. Trust in your intuition and inner wisdom to guide you towards clarity and solutions. Remember, my empathetic friend, you possess the strength and resilience to overcome any challenges that come your way. Let go of doubts, spread your wings, and watch as the invisible binds fall away, freeing you to explore the vast expanse of possibilities that await you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.