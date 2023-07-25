Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For July 26

What's in store for your day? Find out what your tarot horoscope reveals for today, July 26, 2023, and for every zodiac sign in astrology.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

Darling Aries, today brings an opportunity to reevaluate your relationships. Take a moment to reflect on the connections you hold close to your heart. Are they fulfilling your heart's desires? It's time to be honest about what you genuinely need from those around you.

Don't be afraid to let go of toxic bonds or those that no longer serve your growth. Releasing what no longer aligns creates space for beautiful new connections to blossom. Keep your heart open, and love will return to you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Star

Taurus, a miracle is about to unfold this week in your life. The Star shines on your path, illuminating new opportunities and guiding you toward your deepest wishes and dreams. Have faith in the universe's benevolence and your own abilities.

The cosmos are aligning to bring you joy, happiness, and success. Embrace this celestial gift with open arms and trust that everything is falling into place. You deserve the best; the universe is granting your heart's desires.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

Hello, cheerful Gemini! The Sun graces your life with its radiant energy, bringing abundant joy and positivity. This month is about finding your inner light and embracing what makes you truly happy. Let go of any worries and allow yourself to bask in the glow of life's simple pleasures.

Seek new adventures, connect with your passions, and share your enthusiasm with those around you. Your happiness is infectious, and you have the power to brighten the world with your radiant smile.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

Cancer, the Magician, reversed, reminds you to persevere through challenging times, especially regarding work and career. You might feel discouraged or stuck, but this is only temporary. Instead of seeking an immediate escape, stay dedicated to your current job.

Trust that your skills and talents will eventually be recognized and rewarded. Be patient and keep honing your craft; the universe has something special for you. Remember, the darkest hour comes just before dawn.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

Roaring Leo, the Tower, reversed, announces the time to heal and mend your heart. You may have faced heartache or emotional upheaval, but it's time to let go of past pains and move forward.

The universe is guiding you to find closure and embrace the lessons learned. You are stronger than you realize, and with each passing day, the wounds will heal, and your spirit will soar again. Embrace the opportunity to rebuild and create a brighter, more resilient version of yourself.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Practical Virgo, today shines a spotlight on your finances and material possessions. It's time to assess your financial goals and create a stable foundation for your future. The Four of Pentacles advises you to balance saving for the future and enjoying life's little luxuries.

Remember, money is a tool for building security and happiness. Use it wisely and invest in experiences that bring long-lasting joy. A cautious approach now will reap abundant rewards down the road.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Sweet Libra, today promises an emotional reconciliation with family. Whether reconnecting with loved ones or healing past wounds, the Six of Cups brings harmony and warmth to your family dynamics.

Embrace forgiveness and understanding, and cherish the love that binds you together. Nostalgic memories may resurface, reminding you of the beautiful moments shared. Focus on building meaningful connections and fostering a loving atmosphere nurturing your relationships for years.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Death

Mysterious Scorpio, the Death card indicates the end of a significant project or chapter in your life. Embrace this transformation as an opportunity for growth and renewal.

Although it may feel daunting, this ending opens up space for new beginnings and exciting adventures. Let yourself let go of what no longer serves you and trust that life's cycles lead you towards a brighter future. Embrace the transformative power of change and prepare for the beautiful rebirth.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Devil

Adventurous Sagittarius, the Devil card warns against giving in to temptations, particularly when it comes to impulse buying. While indulging in small treats is delightful, avoid overspending on unnecessary items.

Remember, true happiness doesn't come from material possessions. Instead, focus on experiences that enrich your soul and create lasting memories. By resisting the allure of unnecessary purchases, you'll free yourself from burdens and pave the way for a more fulfilling life.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Capricious Capricorn, life might seem chaotic right now. Still, the Eight of Wands assures you this turmoil won't last forever. Embrace change and go with the flow. Your ability to adapt and strategize will lead you through any storm.

Take each challenge as an opportunity to learn and grow. Remember, chaos can sometimes bring unexpected blessings and opportunities. Trust in your capabilities, and soon you'll find yourself sailing through the rough seas and into calmer waters.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Inventive Aquarius, you might be surrounded by people starting numerous projects and seeking your assistance this week. While your helpful nature is commendable, remember to set healthy boundaries.

Focus on supporting those ventures that align with your values and passions. Don't spread yourself too thin; prioritize your time and energy on endeavors that genuinely matter to you. By doing so, you'll be more effective in your support and create meaningful contributions.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Dreamy Pisces, the Seven of Cups encourages you to connect with your higher power and explore the realms of your imagination. Your intuition and creativity are strong, and you can manifest your dreams into reality.

However, remember to ground yourself in reality and avoid getting lost in a sea of possibilities. Focus on the most meaningful goals and pursue them with determination. Trust your intuition, and let your higher power guide you toward a future that aligns with your soul's desires.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.