Horoscope For Today, July 22, During The Sun Entering Leo

The weekend is here. The Moon spends the day in practical-minded Virgo. Today, Leo season begins. As the Sun leaves the zodiac sign of Cancer on July 22, 2023, a change affects each zodiac sign's horoscope. Check your Sun, Moon and Rising sign to get a complete astrology forecast for this Saturday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time for you to shine, Aries, thanks to the Sun entering a new sign. Today, when the Sun enters Leo, you'll feel like you're in the spotlight, and that's right where you belong. Your charisma will be off the charts, and people will be drawn to your magnetic personality.

Go ahead and take center stage, but remember not to let your ego get too inflated. Channel that fiery Leo energy into creative endeavors and be generous with your enthusiasm. Just make sure to give others a chance to shine too.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Yes, even a stubborn bull like you wants to have fun. Taurus, as the Sun enters Leo, you might find yourself craving a bit more excitement and adventure. Embrace the playful and outgoing side of Leo, and let loose a little.

Step out of your comfort zone and try something new. Whether it's exploring a new hobby or taking a spontaneous trip, follow your heart and enjoy the thrill of the moment. Just don't forget to stay grounded and stick to your budget. You'll feel better about stepping outside of your comfort zone when you do.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're ready to have some fun, Gemini ... and what's a party without you? With the Sun in Leo, Gemini, your social calendar is about to get packed. Your natural charm will be amplified, making you the life of every party. Enjoy the company of friends and let your wit shine. However, be mindful not to overcommit yourself. Remember to take some time for self-care and avoid spreading yourself too thin. It's great to be the social butterfly, but you also need time to recharge your batteries. Yay!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You needed this moment, and when something pushes you to test the waters of fate, you're ready. When the Sun enters Leo, Cancer, you might feel a surge of confidence and self-expression. This is your time to shine, so don't hold back. Speak your mind and let your emotions be known. Your nurturing nature will be appreciated by those around you. However, try not to let any criticism or negative feedback get under your skin. Stay true to yourself and embrace your unique qualities. Not that bad for the first day of Leo season, huh, Cancer?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

If this is your birthday, happy birthday to you. If you're a Leo, this is a wonderful time to start thinking of the future. Happy Leo season, Leo. It's your time to celebrate, and you'll be radiating with charisma and charm. Embrace the spotlight and don't be afraid to show off your talents. Just be mindful not to let your desire for attention overshadow the needs of others. Remember that it's essential to be generous and supportive of those you love. Bask in the limelight, but also remember to share it with your friends and loved ones. Leo-style.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Rest and more rest is what you need. As the Sun enters Leo, Virgo, you might find yourself craving more downtime and introspection. Take some time to recharge your batteries and reflect on your goals and desires. While it's essential to be detail-oriented, don't get too caught up in perfectionism. Allow yourself to dream big and be open to new possibilities. Embrace the Leo energy and step into the limelight when the time is right. For now, zzzzz.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You can feel the energy moving. With the Sun in Leo, Libra, your social life will be buzzing with excitement and fun. Embrace the playful and outgoing side of Leo, and enjoy connecting with others. Your diplomatic nature will come in handy in group settings, but remember to speak up for yourself too. Don't be afraid to assert your needs and desires. Balance your social commitments with some alone time to recharge and find inner harmony. You've got this.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You were born for this. When the Sun enters Leo, Scorpio, you might feel a surge of ambition and drive. Your determination to succeed will be intensified, and you'll be ready to take on any challenges that come your way. Use this powerful energy to pursue your goals and make progress in your career. Just be mindful not to let jealousy or possessiveness get in the way of your relationships. Trust and open communication are key to maintaining harmony. You win in so many ways today, Scorpio.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Time to pack a suitcase. It's time to travel. With the Sun in Leo, Sagittarius, your sense of adventure will be on full display. Embrace the Leo energy and indulge in some spontaneity and exploration. This is an excellent time for travel or trying out new experiences. Just be mindful not to overextend yourself. Focus on completing tasks and projects that are already in progress before taking on new endeavors. Balance your free spirit with a touch of practicality. You need this.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Cuddle time. As the Sun enters Leo, Capricorn, you might find yourself craving more emotional connections and intimacy. This is a great time to deepen your relationships and express your feelings. Embrace the Leo energy and let your heart lead the way. Just be careful not to let your ambitious nature overshadow your emotional needs. Finding a balance between work and personal life is essential for your overall well-being. On the sofa with a good book or your partner is a great place to start.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your phone is going to be busy today. With the Sun in Leo, Aquarius, your social life will be buzzing with excitement. Embrace the Leo energy and enjoy connecting with friends and like-minded individuals. Your unique perspectives and ideas will be appreciated by others. However, remember to take some time for yourself to recharge and reflect. Balance your social engagements with some alone time to find inner clarity and peace. It's OK to use airplane mode or go dark on social media when you need a break.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Get out those paint brushes. When the Sun enters Leo, Pisces, you might feel a surge of creativity and inspiration. Embrace this energy and let your imagination run wild. Use your artistic talents to express yourself and bring your visions to life. Just be mindful not to let self-doubt hold you back. Embrace your unique gifts and share them with the world. Remember that you are worthy of recognition and success. Believe in yourself, and others will too. Let that artistic side out.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.