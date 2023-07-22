Horoscope For Today, July 23, During Venus Retrograde In Leo

Today, July 23, your horoscope indicates Venus retrograde in Leo, with the Sun also in Leo and the Moon spending the entire day in Libra. Here's how the energies work for you, based on your Sun, Moon and rising sign.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, July 23, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Passion can take you for a ride, and you want to learn how to navigate these tricky waters. Venus in Leo has now entered a new season, and now, so shall you.

Aries, during Venus retrograde, your passion may sputter like a stubborn lawnmower. Don't worry; it's just a temporary cosmic glitch. Use this time to reflect on your relationships and rekindle the flames when Venus gets back on track. Remember, even superheroes take a break, and so should you. Take a step back and let love find its way back to you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You are ruled by Venus, so of course, when she decides to make a change, it's time for you to evaluate everything. Today, you'll be weighing the cost of things you value, and that includes time.

Ah, Taurus, the steady and dependable rock of the zodiac. But during Venus retrograde, your patience may run thin, and that rock could start to crumble a bit. Embrace the chaos, for it's a chance to see your relationships from a fresh perspective. Dust off that old communication manual and find innovative ways to express your feelings. Remember, even the most rooted trees sway in the wind.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are so flexible when it comes to life, today you may feel a bit tested by the universe, thanks to Venus and the start of retrograde season.

So, Gemini, your typically agile tongue might lose its charm when Venus hits the reverse button. Don't fret; it's just a hiccup in your cosmic conversation. Focus on listening rather than speaking, and you'll learn valuable insights about your loved ones. Reconnect with old friends, rekindle forgotten connections, and remember that meaningful relationships thrive on more than just witty banter.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You have heard it over and over again ... you always wear your heart on your sleeve. You don't mind being a big old softy for people you love. It's part of your nature.

Sensitive Cancer, during Venus retrograde, you might feel like a crab stuck in its shell. It's a time to delve into your emotional depths and address any unresolved issues impacting your relationships. Reconnect with your intuition and nurture yourself; when you love yourself, love from others follows suit. Be patient; the cosmic tides will soon carry you to calmer waters.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Here we go, Leo, the Sun is in your sign, and it seems the universe has work in store for you. You've got Mercury and Venus in your sign, and so today you're dealing with things that need to be reevaluated, and that may include love and relationships.

Oh, majestic Leo, during Venus retrograde, your spotlight might flicker but fear not. It's not an eclipse of your charm. Use this time to step down from the stage and focus on the backstage of your relationships. Celebrate the accomplishments of your loved ones, and you'll find that supporting their dreams will lead to more admiration than hogging the limelight. True love is a dance, not a solo performance.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You have to get out the organizational tools today, because there are a few areas of your life that need fixing. While your world looks put together to everyone else, your watchful eye notes the details. There are a few things you want to square away, and for that reason, today you're going to be exceptionally busy.

Virgo, you're ever the perfectionist. Today, you may feel out of sync during Venus retrograde. But remember, love is not about meeting impossibly high standards; it's about embracing the imperfections that make us human. Use this time to let go of unrealistic expectations and appreciate the beauty in the messy moments of life and love.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You don't have to be perfect, Libra. In case you did not get the memo, you too are human, and for that reason you could extend a bit of grace to yourself every once in a while. You're so kind to others, and why not to yourself. It's the weekend, you know.

Charming Libra, your scales might feel imbalanced during Venus retrograde. It's a reminder to find harmony within yourself before seeking it in others. Embrace self-love and self-care, for they are the pillars that support lasting relationships. When Venus turns direct, you'll radiate even more magnetism and attract those who resonate with your authentic balance.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You have a way about you, and even though you don't view yourself as intense, there's a part of you that is always rumbling and roaring beneath the surface. Today, that feeling may be a desire to power play with a person in your life that you need to have a heart-to-heart talk with.

Mysterious Scorpio, your intensity may simmer down a notch during Venus retrograde. Take this opportunity to communicate your feelings openly and vulnerably. While your enigmatic allure is captivating, opening up emotionally will strengthen your bonds with others. Remember, true intimacy is not just in shared secrets but in shared emotions too.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

In your mind, you left this earth galaxies ago, and your bags are celestially packed and ready to escape for a new adventure. Be it in art, music, books or a new film, you're ready to explore the confines of your mind for a sweet escape.

Adventurous Sagittarius, your arrows of love might fly off course during Venus retrograde. Instead of seeking new horizons, delve into the depths of your existing connections. Reconnect with old friends or rekindle lost passions. Sometimes, the most incredible adventures are the ones that lead us back to what we hold dear.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You work hard and you often feel so proud for what you've accomplished. This can have you come across as lofty and a bit arrogant. Today, you may realize it's OK to let yourself rest and come to a place where you let the universe pick up the ball. To your surprise, the powers that be may not drop it.

Diligent Capricorn, when Venus takes a retrograde detour, you may find it challenging to let your guard down. But love requires vulnerability and trust. Use this time to break down your emotional walls brick by brick. Seek comfort in the warmth of your loved ones, and remember, you don't always have to carry the world's weight on your shoulders.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You have a lot to think about. So many changes have taken place during this time that Uranus has been in Taurus. Your home life has been affected the most. In fact, you have often wondered why your family, home, and perhaps job has had to under go so many changes. That's because you're being directed to a new path. Why resist? You might find this journey fascinating if you allowed yourself to give up control every once in a while.

Curious Aquarius, during Venus retrograde, your innovative mind might struggle to grasp the complexities of emotions. Don't analyze love; feel it. Dive into the sea of emotions without questioning every wave. Embrace spontaneity and let your heart lead the way. Love should be considered as an experience rather than a problem to be solved.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You have so much to offer, and you have been giving much of yourself lately. You give to receive love, and sometimes this has left you feeling empty handed and alone. Today, it's time to rebuild your heart in the areas that remain wounded. You need some TLC, Pisces. Today give yourself time to dive into your feelings and process life's experiences.

Dreamy Pisces, your compassionate heart may feel a little weary during Venus retrograde. Don't lose hope; love's rhythm will soon find its melody again. Take this time to heal old wounds and forgive both yourself and others. It's important to cultivate empathy and to let your intuition guide you toward creating deeper connections. The universe has a beautiful way of aligning the stars for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.