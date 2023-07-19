Love Horoscope For July 20, During Moon Conjunct Venus

The Moon meets with Venus in Leo, and it enhances our desire for romance, love and partnerships. But, we may still be slightly demanding and a bit needy when it comes to love. To find out more, here are today's love horoscopes for July 20, during the Moon conjunct Venus for all zodiac signs in astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, July 20, 2023:

Aries

Love changes, and sometimes a relationship can take a sudden turn in a new direction. Aries, with the Moon conjunct Venus, your perspective on romance is shifting. You know how to take a balanced approach with others. Be open to compromise. This is a time for fostering deeper emotional connections and nurturing the bonds you have. Allow yourself to practice vulnerability and let love unfold naturally.

Taurus

Everything happens for a reason, and what once was bitter sweet has become sour. Taurus, the Moon conjunct Venus brings a new wave of love into your life. Open your heart to the possibilities and allow yourself to experience the joy of a fresh connection. Enjoy the sweetness of romance and let your sensual nature guide you to a deeper level of intimacy.

Gemini

You're so ready to get close and make things official. Gemini, with the Moon conjunct Venus, your focus turns towards spending quality time with friends and family. You have the joy of connection and creating cherished memories. Strengthen your relationships by nurturing open and honest communication. Enjoy the love and support that surrounds you.

Cancer

You see the future crystal clear. You know who you want to be with and why. Cancer, the Moon conjunct Venus encourages you to shift your perspective on romance that lasts. Practice self-love and focus on your own emotional well-being. By cultivating a strong sense of self, you'll attract a partner who cherishes and supports you. Trust in the process and let love find its way to you.

Leo

It's time to get romantic, and to enjoy opportunities that come your way. Leo, the Moon conjunct Venus could help you to meet your soulmate. Open your heart and allow yourself to be swept off your feet. Hold on to the passion and joy that comes with a fresh connection. Let your radiant energy shine and attract a partner who adores you.

Virgo

You're so ready to embrace a good day with family, friends and the people in your life that make your heart feel like it's going to explode with love. You're in a hosting type of mood; and if you enjoy little get-togethers at home, this is the time to host a gathering at your place. Nurture these relationships and create a supportive and loving environment. Enjoy the laughter, shared experiences, and emotional bonds that come with the company of loved ones.

Libra

Libra, the Moon conjunct Venus encourages a change in your perspective on romance. Appreciate balance and harmony within yourself first. How can you truly love someone if you're own heart feels empty or hurt from a past relationship. Today, focus on self-love and personal growth, as this will attract a partner who resonates with your energy. Trust in the power of love and allow it to find you.

Scorpio

Scorpio, with the Moon conjunct Venus, new love is on the horizon. Open your heart and let go of any past wounds or fears. Learn to be more comfortable with vulnerability and feel good about the deep emotional connections that come with a fresh romance. Trust your intuition and allow love to transform your life.

Sagittarius

What would life be without a few good and trusted friendships, Sagittarius, the Moon conjunct Venus helps you to remember what your lasting priorities are. You may find it hard to connect with others at times, as you love to dig into your inner world where your creative side comes out for a bit. But you also know that there is value in meeting people in person. Savor the joy and laughter that comes with these connections. Create beautiful memories and enjoy the support and love that surrounds you.

Capricorn

When you fall in love, you fall in love with all your heart. Things have been going well for you, but lately you're not so sure you and your partner are on the same page. Capricorn, the Moon conjunct Venus encourages you to shift your perspective on romance. Envision the possibility of love and allow yourself to be vulnerable. Release any self-imposed restrictions and open your heart to a deeper emotional connection. Love has the power to transform your life.

Aquarius

You have so much love to give, and you have held back to wait for a special person. Aquarius, the Moon conjunct Venus may bring a soulmate into your life. Feel happy when you can experience the excitement and adventure that comes with a fresh connection. Allow yourself to be swept off your feet and give into the joy of romance. Open your heart and let love lead the way.

Pisces

You're a lover, not a fighter, and when you are able to have everyone together in one place it's heaven on earth for you. Pisces, with the Moon conjunct Venus, your focus turns towards spending quality time with friends and family. Nurture these relationships and create a nurturing and loving environment. Enjoy the emotional support and unconditional love that comes from those closest to you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.