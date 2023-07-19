Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For Thursday, July 20

Here are today's tarot horoscopes for July 20, by zodiac sign while the Sun is in Cancer and the Moon enters Virgo. Today's Life Path number is 7, the Spiritual Seeker.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You are one fiery Aries. Believe in yourself, even when the world doubts you. Like a blazing fire, let your confidence and passion shine. Trust your instincts and take bold steps towards your goals. You have the power within you to conquer any challenge that comes your way.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Justice

Stern Taurus, integrity is your middle name. Even when no one is watching, do the right thing. Like a sturdy oak tree, stand tall in your values and principles. Your unwavering commitment to doing what's right will earn you respect and bring you inner peace.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Oh, restless Gemini, patience may not be your strong suit. But remember, good things come to those who wait. Like a curious child, embrace the journey and enjoy the process. Rushing through life may cause you to miss out on valuable experiences. Slow down, you curious twin, and savor each moment.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Cancer, your intuition is a powerful guide. Like a compass pointing true north, trust your inner voice. Tune in to your emotions and let your instincts lead the way. Your intuitive wisdom will help you navigate life's twists and turns with grace and clarity.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Yay, radiant Leo! Take a moment to connect with your higher self. Like a majestic lion basking in the sun, tap into your inner wisdom and spiritual essence. Embrace self-reflection and nurture your soul. You'll find strength and guidance from the depths of your being.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Virgo, sudden trouble may catch you off guard. But fear not, my practical friend. Like a diligent problem-solver, tackle each challenge with your analytical mind. Trust in your ability to find solutions and seek support from trusted allies. Your ability to adapt will lead you through any storm.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Wow, Libra, love has its twists and turns. Embrace the possibility of finding someone new and falling out of love. Like a graceful dancer, navigate the complexities of relationships with poise. Follow your heart and trust that the path you choose will lead to true happiness.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Empress

Scorpio, your loyalty knows no bounds. Be a trusted friend, like a guardian angel watching over your loved ones. Offer support, understanding, and unwavering loyalty. Your empathetic nature and deep emotional connection make you a pillar of strength for those you hold dear.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The World

Look at you, adventurous Sagittarius! Get ready for a promotion at your job. Like an explorer reaching new heights, your hard work and dedication will be recognized. Embrace new responsibilities with enthusiasm and continue to let your passion fuel your professional journey.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Strength

Capricorn, believe in your own abilities. Like a mountain goat climbing steep peaks, you have the strength and determination to do something amazing. Trust in your skills and embrace challenges with confidence. You're capable of reaching new heights.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Oh, visionary Aquarius, your willingness to work hard sets you apart. Like an inventor tirelessly perfecting their creation, pour your energy into your goals. Embrace discipline and perseverance. Your hard work will pay off and bring about the changes you seek.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Pisces, family dynamics can be challenging. When disagreements arise, like a gentle wave meeting the shore, approach arguments with empathy and understanding. Seek common ground and foster open communication. Your compassionate nature can help mend any rifts that may arise.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.