Horoscope For July 20, During The Moon In Leo Entering Virgo

Today's Moon enters Virgo today, and the Moon will speak with both Venus and Mars in Leo. This empowers us to do more than we typically can accomplish on a busy day. Here's how this impacts your zodiac sign on July 20.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Life may be a journey, but today results are what you're after. During the Moon in Leo entering Virgo, Aries, you may feel a shift in focus from passion to sensibility. Use this time to assess your goals and fine-tune your plans.

Pay attention to the details and be diligent in your approach. With careful organization, you can turn your dreams into tangible realities. With a bit of focus, you can make great use of your time today.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're the go-to person to get a job done, and when the ball is in your court you aim to get points. As the Moon moves from Leo to Virgo, Taurus, you may experience a heightened sense of responsibility. It's time to roll up your sleeves and tackle earthy matters with determination. Focus on self-improvement and prioritize your health and well-being. This is a period for grounding and finding stability in your daily routine. It can be so easy to become distracted by small details, but stay big-picture minded instead.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Think big. You have dreams; don't you want to see them turn into a reality? With the Moon transitioning from Leo to Virgo, Gemini, you may find yourself seeking mental clarity and order. Use this time to streamline your thoughts and prioritize your tasks. You know what needs to be done. If you need a friend to help you, say so. Practice clear communication. Write down what you desire. It's easier to work with a plan in place than to wing it or to go with the flow today.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You feel your emotions deeply and it's what makes you one of the more empathetic zodiac signs. During the Moon's shift from Leo to Virgo, Cancer, you may experience a heightened sense of awareness that pushes your desires for change. Today focus on your emotional well-being. Do things that relax your mind and body, and keep you feeling good about yourself. Remember to practice self-care. When people text or call late at night, don't feel you have to reply right away; establish healthy boundaries, Cancer. Work can wait. Take a step back and assess your needs, ensuring you are nurturing yourself as you do others.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Marie Kondo has nothing on you today, Leo. As the Moon transitions into Virgo, Leo, you focus on joy and take small action steps to organize your life. You love when everything is neat and tidy; it makes work flow better and helps you to feel like you are in control of your work space. Use this time to fine-tune your creative endeavors and pay attention to your schedule. Do what you do best. Dig into self-improvement activities and set personal goals. By combining your natural flair with a grounded mindset, you can achieve great things.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today, you shine, Virgo. Your remain calm and collected, no matter what the day holds for you. With the Moon entering your sign, Virgo, you are in your element. This is a time for self-reflection and determination because you have goals you want to reach and things on your bucket list you want to do. Use your innate attention to detail and use it to assess your life with clarity. What do you need to start a new organization project. Don't be lofty, but instead, set an ambitious goal you know you can reach. Your meticulous nature will guide you towards success.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You have given so much of yourself this week, and now you've become a bit tired. You need to refuel your energy so you can feel back to your old self again. During the transition from Leo to Virgo, Libra, you want to more control of your life and your time. Today restore balance in your life and relationships. Assess your partnerships and make necessary adjustments. Enjoy open communication and focus on creating harmony through clear boundaries and understanding.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You are a powerful person, and that's why having your life in order is so crucial for you. You feel better when you know where everything is, and you can manage your time more effectively when your schedule is worked out and everything is as it should be. As the Moon moves from Leo to Virgo, Scorpio, you may experience a heightened sense of efficiency. This is a time for decluttering and letting go of what no longer serves you. Focus on self-improvement and dive deep into your passions. By embracing structure, you can manifest your desires.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You are the first person to call disorganization out when you spot it in others, and when you see your life in disarray, you are extra hard on yourself. You know better, and. you don't want to stay in a rut, especially not one you have the power to change. With the Moon transitioning into Virgo, Sagittarius, want to know where everything stands. Think about your long-term goals and aspirations. Focus on self-discipline and take steps towards personal growth. By balancing your adventurous spirit with a grounded mindset, you can have what you're after.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You want to reach for the sky, and you are convinced that life is too short to play it small. During the transition from Leo to Virgo, Capricorn, you are ready to level-up. Plan out your five year, ten year, and 15 year life plan including your professional goals. When they are on paper or a Word doc, you can make necessary adjustments. Focus on organizing your work life and finding efficient ways to achieve success. Your diligent efforts will lead to recognition and progress.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You are a visionary, and this is why people often ask you to help them solve problems. You know how to give solid advice and can see loop holes others have missed. As the Moon enters Virgo, Aquarius, you may feel a desire help someone whose life is in disarray lately.

You want to help those who have helped you, and being charitable can open your heart in a way you have needed for some time. Friendships have been transient lately. How are your friendships? Do you have supportive social connections? If you're filling time with people because you don't want to be lonely, you can change that. Seek authentic connections and nurture meaningful relationships. By balancing your unique perspective with a grounded approach, you can create a supportive network.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You have been thinking about what this chapter of your life is missing, and how you can make a few important lifestyle changes in order to satisfy your emotional and intellectual needs. With the Moon transitioning from Leo to Virgo, Pisces, you desire more structure in your life. You are ready to cultivate a deep spiritual and emotional lifestyle Think about your future. Find balance in your inner world. You know what healthy habits you need to pick up. You'll benefit from doing a few mindful practices, like meditation or breathe work; they nurture your soul.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.