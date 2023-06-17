By Raven Fon

The dream of finding that one special person to share the rest of your life with is a common one, but rarely reached. Having someone to share your deepest thoughts with, and laugh with about the things that others may find odd, is not easily found.

Wouldn’t it be wonderful to finally meet that person who instantly melts your heart when you peer into their eyes? The kind of person you could call your soulmate…

The harsh reality is that many of us fail to find our soulmate because we settle. We experience heartbreak after heartbreak and eventually either give up on love entirely or accept a love of mediocrity. You can’t expect to ever fully experience all that life has to offer if you quit the game. Before you meet the love of your life, you will experience these 5 different types of love.

Here are the 5 different types of love you'll have before meeting your soulmate:

1. Your very first love

This is usually a very painful time for us. With your first love, you jump in head first. No idea where you’re going, or how you’ll get there, but you’re going for it anyways. You love them with all of your heart, and you’ve never felt anything like this before. When they are not beside you, you feel a genuine need in your heart to have them around.

Of course, this love doesn’t last because it was based on infatuation. And the first lesson has been learned.

2. The toxic love

You thought they were the perfect person. They made it so easy to fall in love with them. You even considered the thought that they were the one. Then everything changed.

You finally saw them for who they were, and the masks fell off. You were blinded by the possibility of genuine love with the right person and fell for the trap of a manipulative personality. Don’t be hard on yourself, we have all been there.

3. The shelter love

Eventually, we all hit a point in life where we feel a bit broken and in need of some support. This is usually when the shelter love enters your life.

They offer you a safe space to recover and heal and show you love based on kindness and respect. Although you greatly appreciate the help they have given you, you aren’t able to fully reciprocate their love. You both understand that this was a stepping stone in the path of true love, and have no hard feelings about the way things ended.

This is a mature kind of love.

4. The whirlwind love

Then, when you least expect it and have pretty much given up on the idea of a soulmate, your whirlwind love comes along. The fiery passion sweeps you off your feet and shows you a side of life you never dreamed of.

All the crazy and inconceivable things you hear about from other people’s love stories are yours to explore first-hand. The over-the-top romantic gestures and passionate exploits leave you thinking they are the person you will spend the rest of your life with.

And as quickly as it began, it ends. This leaves you feeling confused and emotionally detached, thinking there can be no such thing as a soulmate.

This is where most people give up completely…and that is why they do not find their soulmate love.

5. The unconditional love

Those who don’t give up, and continue to believe in the magic of love, eventually end up meeting the person they were destined to be with. Whether it takes 1 year or 60, it will happen if you don’t harden your heart to the possibility of love.

When you meet your soulmate they will show you that no love before them was genuine and unconditional.

They communicate with you when there are problems, and you feel a fire in your soul that no one could ever explain when they walk into the room. It’s the love you always dreamed of, and it’s yours.

I know there are some cynical people out there who do not believe in this sort of thing. That’s completely fine — this isn’t for everyone. You don’t need someone else to be happy, and you can find true love within yourself, but it is nice to have someone to share life with.

Raven Fon is a freelance writer and a globetrotting journalist. She has been a contributor to myriad written and online publications.