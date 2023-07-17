What Your Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On July 18, During The Moon In Leo

Here's what your zodiac sign can attract into your life with a powerful manifestation affirmation on July 18. Deep within is a story about how life will go or even what it should be. This has been written from what you observed as a child and your heartbreak or the path you’ve walked up until now. However, just because life has been one way doesn’t mean it needs to continue.

Only you can set yourself free and know what it would mean to truly live a life of authentic joy and passion. These are not meaningless feelings, nor must you take the bad with the good. Instead, life truly is what you make of it, and while you may unconsciously be repeating patterns because you think that’s all that exists, there’s so much more to life than the simple story you subscribe to.

Today, the Moon shifts into Leo and reminds you your life is meant to be enjoyed. It’s intended to bring fulfillment, happiness, joy, creativity, and wonder. Yet, it also comes with the task that only you can create one based on that.

The Leo Moon beckons you into a world filled with lightness, where it’s not too much to ask to smile more than you cry, but it’s up to you to set your intentions to create it. To release anything distorting what you thought was possible and step into the life you’ve always dreamed of — the one you know in your soul you are meant to live.

What your zodiac sign can manifest on July 18:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Genuine happiness

Practice a mirror ritual by anointing your heart chakra with grapefruit essential oil and placing citrine in your clothing or pocket. As you gaze at yourself in the mirror, smile and repeat the affirmation five times.

Daily affirmation: I am committed to choosing what brings me genuine happiness.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Greater passion

Begin your day by performing a self-massage with ylang-ylang oil, repeating the affirmation as you send love and passion to each part of your body. Focus on emitting a warm radiant light that protects and energizes you for the day ahead.

Daily affirmation: I am passionate about my life and embrace joy in every moment.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Courage

Please write your affirmation on paper, fold it three times, and anoint it with pine essential oil. Take this and plant it beneath an oak tree, as it represents power and courage. As you do, repeat the affirmation, drawing energy from the tree and the world around you.

Daily affirmation: I am courageous in honoring my truth.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Confidence

Spend a moment in meditation as you practice lion’s breath and place sunstone between your palms while in anjali mudra. As you do, feel your energy rise from your sacral chakra in a warm orange light as you repeat the affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am confident and know what is best for me.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Peace

Light a blue candle and some white sage incense as you open the space for your intention. Once you’ve settled into your sacredness, write down a manifesto of who you are. Fold this three times, and plant beneath lavender as you repeat your affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am at peace with myself and have ceased trying to prove anything to anyone.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Intuition

Gather salt and create a small circle outside you can sit within. Place violet and white candles around its edge, and as you sit inside, hold an amethyst in your left hand, as this part of your body represents intuition and emotion. As you focus on the energy of the earth and the connection to the divine, repeat the affirmation eleven times.

Daily affirmation: I am deeply connected to the universe and honor my intuition in all ways.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Redemption

Take a bay leaf and write down the word redemption on one side and your name on the other. Place this in a small salt jar and set it on a south-facing window. Close out your ritual by repeating the affirmation nine times, a symbol of endings and beginnings.

Daily affirmation: I am learning I only need to be myself to receive all I desire.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Abundance

Create an aura spray using plain witch hazel, basil, cinnamon, and lavender essential oils. You can also place a piece of green jade for abundance into the elixir. Incorporate this into your daily practice as you repeat the affirmation and see everything you want flowing effortlessly.

Daily affirmation: I am constantly attracting greater abundance in my professional and personal lives.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: New beginnings

Place a rainbow moonstone between your palms as you visualize your new beginnings while repeating the affirmation. Practice this for eleven rounds of breath, and then plant the crystal beneath chamomile to usher in a period of new beginnings and greater peace of mind.

Daily affirmation: I am ready to seize a new beginning and to trust in divine timing.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Connection

Anoint your sacral chakra with bergamot essential oil and place your hands on your lower belly while profoundly inhaling and repeating the affirmation. Once you feel your energy awakened, take a red string, and tie it around your left ring finger as you visualize the connection you want to build in your life.

Daily affirmation: I am embracing a more profound connection within myself and those in my life.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Romance

Begin your practice by anointing your sacral and heart chakras with rose essential oil. As you do, smile as you repeat the affirmation, focusing on the feeling of warm red energy pulsating through your body. You can also create this space with a partner by lighting a red candle you’ve etched your names into and practicing the eye gazing exercise.

Daily affirmation: I am a vessel of love and passion.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Faith

Add a few drops of lavender essential oils to your palms and rub them together in front of you as you deeply inhale, focusing on not just the sent by the energy you are creating. Next, place a white feather in your hands as you focus on sending your affirmation into the feather, and then put it in an east-facing location of your home to invite divine guidance.

Daily affirmation: I smile with faith that everything works for my highest good.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.