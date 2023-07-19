Why 3 Zodiac Signs Think 'No One Likes Me' On July 20, During Mars Opposite Saturn

"Why does no one like me?" This is the question three zodiac signs may ask themselves on July 20, during Mars opposite Saturn. It's all about passive-aggressive behavior and getting what we want today, July 20, 2023, and how that's going to work out for Aries, Leo, and Scorpio zodiac signs who feel unloved and unwanted. We may be the reason for these negative emotions. We will push right to the top, knocking down anyone we can get our hands on, and after we've ruined friendships and destroyed as much as we can, we're going to feel sorry for ourselves because it also seems as though we've just cemented our place in people's lives as 'the annoying one.' During the hostile and whiney transit of Mars opposite Saturn, we don't think about consequences; we just eat the world and spit it out, forgetting that all actions come with reactions.

And speaking of karma (did we speak of karma?), today not only smacks back, it lets us know that we are wrong. What may start out as a jolt of energy that turns sour will end up with us as the ones who the trick is on. We are going to notice that we're really not as cute as we thought we were. Waaa! Nobody loves us. How did that happen? Well, it happened when we went out on a destruction binge and now here we are, unloved, definitely unappreciated and lonely as heck. We did this to ourselves, and yet, we can't figure it out. We will.

So, for the three zodiac signs who will feel lonely and unloved on this date, July 20, 2023, let's consider that maybe next time we shouldn't be that brash when we confront other people. It's hard to say something like, "I told you so," but hey, if you're going to treat people like trash, expect to be treated the same way in return. It's to get schooled. Stop being a big baby and grow up. Treat people like you want to be treated and you'll find that days like this are few and far between.

"No one likes me," why three zodiac signs who feel unloved on July 20:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Listen, the thing is, you are bold, brilliant and beautiful, BUT, on occasion, you can be a bit of a bully. Anyway, what's going on today is that you, in all of your amazing confidence, will push the envelope so hard that you'll literally scare everyone away from you.

You desperately want people to see things your way, and you've shown the world that you are more than capable at handling the hardest of chores, but during Mars opposite Saturn, you plow full steam ahead into areas that you should back away from and what will happen is that you will show the people in your life that you are way too pushy to talk to. Basically, today is the day you intimidate everyone around you, so much so, that they walk away. Today, July 20, leaves you feeling lonely and clueless. You feel sad but justified, but still ... sad.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You have never once held yourself accountable for behaving in an inappropriate manner, and today, July 20, is no different. The only thing that has you holding your ground, however, is Mars opposite Saturn, and that's going to make you feel like no matter what you do today ... you're right. You feel as though you are the smartest one, the brightest star, the only person in the room who matters, and guess what? You're going to offend everyone.

You'll chalk if off as 'them not being able to get you' due to their 'inferiority' of course, but all you'll end up receiving on this day, during Mars opposite Saturn, is loneliness. Nobody loves a person who just keeps on insisting, and tell, today you're that person. You feel unloved and blue; it's just not your best day, even if you tell yourself that this is the best day of your life.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

When you are not nice, you can't expect things to go your way. You feel that niceness is not part of the program, and that if you are to reach the level of success that you desire, you need to be mean, rotten and selfish ... as if! During the transit of Mars opposite Saturn, on July 20, you'll be as Scorpio as you possibly can, and that means you'll take your gift for condescension to a record level; you're the one that nobody wants to talk to today because they know what's going to come out of your mouth.

You make your own bed on this day, and it's going to be a lonely place. You don't consider that you created this situation; you justify your behavior as something that 'had to be done.' Because you are unable to take responsibility for being a meanie, you will end up feeling unloved and unwanted. OK, lesson learned. We hope.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.