Why Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest For 3 Zodiac Signs On July 20, When The Moon Is At A Critical Degree

The love horoscopes for three zodiac signs are luckiest on July 20, during the Moon at a critical degree. Now and then, we hit one of those jackpot days and for three zodiac signs, today, July 20, 2023, is that day. We can't go wrong when we have the Moon in Leo at a critical degree.

Today, when it comes to our love lives, well, stand back and roll out the red carpet because the stars are just about to get out of their limos ... and, fortunately, WE are the stars of this show. Today we are the glitz, the glam, the allure and the hit. We feel the love and give it back, except the only audience we are playing to is the person we are in love with. They love it.

We are lucky in love today and feel it to the core. It's easy when the Moon is in Sun-ruled Leo and we are so close to Leo season. It's like the two celestial bodies are meant to enhance each other. In our relationships, we will get to see how we, too, enhance our partners. We feel happy about being supportive on this day, and during the Leo Moon entering a critical degree, it takes nothing out of us to be generous and giving of ourselves. We want to show the person we are with that we are dependable and real. Today, July 20, 2023, brings out our sense of integrity. We are people of our word today. We speak the truth and mean what we say. No hidden agendas here.

Thanks to the helpful transit of the Leo Moon, we might learn on this day that it's nice to be nice — just that. We will delight in the sheer act of being kind to our partners. It extends past support and love and enters into the realm of respect. This is exactly what we may have been missing, and for three zodiac signs on this day, July 20, 2023, we will come to know what loving respect is.

July 20 love horoscopes are luckiest for three zodiac signs:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Today's love horoscopes are luckiest for you because they brings you the good fortune you need, Gemini. Sometimes, it's that way for you. You need an opening, an opportunity to escort you to the place where you get to be yourself, and during the Leo Moon, you'll find that all things seem very comfortable. You've had moments in recent days where you and your loved one have been at odds, for one reason or another, and while nobody likes that feeling, you tend to sink inwards when that happens.

The Leo Moon transit washes everything away in the light today. It's as if the Sun won't let you hide in the dark corners of your mind, and you'll also notice that your romantic partner is much more amiable than usual. Today is when you kick back and let them pull you out of the dark. They do it because they want to. You'll be happy they did.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You give in now and then, and today is one of those fortunate days. To 'give in' means one of two things: you're either sick to death of fighting, OR you are so moved by the feel of the day that you can't help but feel good about everything. That's how it goes during the Leo Moon at a critical degree. We just feel better about life, which works to your benefit, Virgo, because you feel more at ease about everything today and are easier on your romantic partner. That's not to say you are generally hard on them ... or are you? Whatever! Today makes being nice an easy task, and once you get a taste of what being nice feels like, you won't be able to get enough of the stuff. Today's love horoscopes brings you luck in love, that's for sure!

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You might regret something you've done today, but you'll find it nearly impossible to feel anything negative on July 20, 2023. While the Leo Moon is in the sky, all regrets and guilt over whatever you did in the past seem to disappear. What you didn't expect to happen is this new and refreshed feeling that comes over you. It's as if you've been forgiven — by yourself — without even knowing it.

This leaves room for your partner now, and what's meant by this is that because you've been a little too self-obsessed in all the wrong ways, you can now make space for the person you love. They feel that they can finally be 'seen' by you, and once you recognize the glow in their eyes, you'll drop all your negative thinking and warm to them. This is what they want. You're doing well, Scorpio!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.