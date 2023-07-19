July 20 Horoscopes Are The Best For 3 Zodiac Signs, During Moon Conjunct Venus

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on July 20, during Moon conjunct Venus. Don't spend your money on things just because your friends are doing so. The same goes for purchasing houses, investing in stocks and bonds and other things that can have big repercussions on your life (and that of your family) in the future.

Moon conjunct Venus in Leo can make it seem like you must join the bandwagon or lose popularity. Still, and once the Moon moves into Virgo later this week, you will suddenly regret such impractical and ridiculous moves. Moon inconjunct Pluto will also bring this issue to the table and show you the folly of mindlessly following the crowd.

Today is a good day to connect with your parents if you haven't spoken to them or are in a conflict. Both sides may still be too stubborn to find a solution, but the desire to solve the problem will encourage a positive reaction in the future. Uranus square Moon and Mars will heighten your intuition in your career today. So taking the contrarian (but well-thought-out) path will work out in your favor. You may even make friends or engage with a collaborator who will help you shortly. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 20.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 20:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you will have an interesting experience today that will change your perspective on arrogance and self-esteem. You may take a stand for yourself despite some people calling you selfish. Only you will know they are saying that to manipulate you into doing their bidding, and it will piss you off extremely. Hold your counsel to yourself. With Ceres in Libra square Juno in Cancer and inconjunct Saturn in Pisces, you will just waste time explaining it to them. You don't have to do it.

The positive energy focused on you today will aid you in your projects and dreams. Others will not be able to see it. So even if you come across a few haters or naysayers, brush off their poisonous words and keep moving forward. The more balanced you stay at this time, the stronger your outcome will be.

Of course, with South Node moving through Libra right now, some things from the past will make a comeback soon. It can even be a supernatural experience associated with a passed-over loved one. Try not to get too scared and hold your counsel.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, today will be fun, frolic and laughter for you. Some of you may even be headed for a long weekend vacation with your family or significant other. Those who are not will have fun with your team and friends. The day will be pretty idyllic and slow, but you will enjoy it thoroughly. There may even be a birthday celebration for a loved one to look forward to.

The transiting Moon will move out of Leo into Virgo during the day. This shift will enhance your good fortune and productivity. More so if you are interacting with earth or water sign individuals. Take advantage of this spurt and don't postpone taking action for tomorrow. You will miss the window if you do! Just be careful of the contracts that you sign today. You may enter it with good faith, but you will be in hot water later if the other party is not. Don't rely on friends and family's good opinions and recommendations when engaging in something life-altering.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your mind will be on fire today ... in a good way. Ideas and inspirations will rule supreme and you will feel stronger and faster than ever. Some of you will be surprised by all this extra energy. It's because the Moon conjuncts Mars brings you the best horoscopes in the latter half of the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo. Also, with Venus preparing to go retrograde very soon, the slow pace in your love life will perfectly complement the fast energy elsewhere.

If you can, meditate today before you go to sleep. Or, even better, put on a meditative soundtrack and sleep. Your dreams will open portals into other worlds today. Some of you will gain valuable wisdom and ideas through it. You don't have to do this if you are scared. You can choose to work with a clear quartz crystal instead.

Make sure you dress well today, even if you don't like it. Something will happen that will make you happy that you put in that extra effort. The same stands true for your hair. Have fun!

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer, with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.